Des Moines Station WOI Announces New Anchor Lineups
Samantha Mesa has been named co-anchor of Good Morning Iowa for Des Moines ABC affiliate WOI. Mesa will anchor alongside Chenue Her. “Samantha has been a solid contributor to our afternoon and evening programs and her experience, passion, and knowledge will now benefit the growth of Good Morning Iowa,” said news director Perry Pace.
Dude Perfect to bring 'Panda-monium' to Wells Fargo Arena in 2023
DES MOINES, Iowa — Get ready for "panda-monium", Des Moines: the sports-comedy group Dude Perfect is coming to town. The YouTube sensations will perform at Wells Fargo Arena on July 1, 2023 as part of the 2023 Dude Perfect Panda-Monium Tour. “We can’t wait to get back on the...
Iowa is Home to a Holiday-Themed Haunted House
The Halloween season has been over for weeks, but if you just can't let it go, there is a way to mix a little Halloween into your Christmas!. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we got word of a Christmas-themed haunted house here in Iowa. For one night only, The Slaughterhouse in Des Moines will transform into 'Krampus.'
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KCCI.com
Iowa man awarded $27M in UnityPoint malpractice case
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County jury awarded $27 million to a man after his case of meningitis was misdiagnosed as the flu. Attorneys for 47-year-old Joseph Dudley said he came into UnityPoint Health urgent care clinic in 2017 with a high fever. He was sent home with...
A Unique Iowa Christmas Market is Coming Up Next Weekend
Midwest Living recently put together a list of European-style Christmas markets throughout the Midwest that you can check out in 2022. If you're not familiar with these types of markets, the article says:. "The heritage of these old-world, open-air markets dates back centuries, giving local and international artisans the opportunity...
Thanksgiving 2022: Where to find free meals, food assistance in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — There are resources across central Iowa to help those in need get festive food on the table for Thanksgiving 2022: Thursday, Nov. 24. Here's where to find free meals and food assistance in the Des Moines metro for the holiday. Need a holiday ham, turkey...
Iowa man awarded $27 million in misdiagnosed flu case verdict
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa jury has returned a $27 million verdict against a Des Moines medical clinic after a man with bacterial meningitis was misdiagnosed with the flu, suffered strokes and said he has been permanently injured. The Polk County jury returned the verdict Monday in the...
Iowans welcome lower gas prices
KNOXVILLE, IOWA — Gas prices have been falling in Iowa, and across the country. In the town of Knoxville, it’s welcome news at the Knoxville Raceway, where they count on fuel to bring fans to the stands, and drivers to the track. “We’ve got the fans and the drivers, we’re affected the fans the people […]
KCCI.com
Des Moines middle school principal placed on leave
DES MOINES, Iowa — The principal of Hiatt Middle School in Des Moines is on leave. The school district told KCCI that Principal Joseph Green was placed on leave last Wednesday. They did not disclose the reason why Green was placed on leave or confirm whether he is under investigation.
KCCI.com
South side church closes after 119 years
DES MOINES, Iowa — Park Avenue Presbyterian Church will be closing its doors due to a dwindling amount of members. The church has been around for the last 119 years. Some church members had been attending services there for the last 80 years and they say it is bittersweet to see it close.
First Iowans, Now Counties Are Being Sued Over Carbon Pipeline
Another lawsuit has been filed around the controversial carbon dioxide pipelines planned to stretch Iowa. This makes two Iowa counties that have been sued over their local stance on the pipeline. Back in August, Navigator CO2 Ventures sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties in order...
DMARC breaks single-day record as Iowans struggle with high food prices
DES MOINES, Iowa — A hearty Thanksgiving meal is one of the cornerstones of the holiday. But with prices on the rise across the country, it's getting a lot more difficult for Iowans to keep everyone happy at dinnertime. "We're on the losing end, and it's not fair. I...
What’s Bugging Andy? Men not following women’s example
In this week’s “What’s Bugging Andy?” commentary, Andy still isn’t over Iowa and Iowa State no longer playing men’s basketball games at UNI and Drake. And Andy says women just proved he’s right.
KCCI.com
Iowa women look at legal action after airline forgets then damages their electric wheelchairs
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two Iowa women say their wheelchairs were damaged or broken after a September flight and now they want to make sure no one else in their position ever has to go through what they did again. Harlee Drury and Heather Reimers, along with their friend...
siouxlandnews.com
Morning crash on Lewis Blvd. topples traffic light
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Morning Traffic on Lewis Boulevard was disrupted by a crash just before 8:00 a.m. Monday. The wreck caused significant damage to at least one vehicle and caused a traffic light to fall into the roadway at the Lewis Boulevard and Glenn Ave. intersection in Sioux City.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland couple retires from Tyson Foods after 50 years with the company
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. — A local couple celebrated a milestone over the weekend - one not many people can claim. Darrell and Janet Mellick celebrated their retirement Saturday, Nov. 19 in Dakota City, after 50 years with Tyson Foods. This retirement has been in the works for months. The...
Leave the Iowa Caucuses alone
I looked over the shoulder of the chair of the Marion County, Iowa, Democratic Party, who was also a caucus official, and watched as she keyed in the results from one caucus location in Knoxville, Iowa, that fateful night, Feb 3, 2020. She poked her finger at the keyboard on her iPhone, once, then again, […] The post Leave the Iowa Caucuses alone appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
'Art on the Prairie' festival returns to Perry
PERRY, Iowa — A town of fewer than 10,000 people may not be the type of place you'd expect to find locals gathering for poetry readings and art shows. But with the return of a beloved Perry tradition, that's exactly what you'll find. On November 11, the town kicked...
Snow totals around central Iowa on Nov. 15
DES MOINES, Iowa — Central Iowa's first measurable snow of the season is here, and right on target, too!. The average first snow in Des Moines occurs on Nov. 15, so this round of snow is average for the city- not something we say every day. A Winter Weather...
