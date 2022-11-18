ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

AdWeek

Des Moines Station WOI Announces New Anchor Lineups

Samantha Mesa has been named co-anchor of Good Morning Iowa for Des Moines ABC affiliate WOI. Mesa will anchor alongside Chenue Her. “Samantha has been a solid contributor to our afternoon and evening programs and her experience, passion, and knowledge will now benefit the growth of Good Morning Iowa,” said news director Perry Pace.
DES MOINES, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa is Home to a Holiday-Themed Haunted House

The Halloween season has been over for weeks, but if you just can't let it go, there is a way to mix a little Halloween into your Christmas!. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we got word of a Christmas-themed haunted house here in Iowa. For one night only, The Slaughterhouse in Des Moines will transform into 'Krampus.'
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man awarded $27M in UnityPoint malpractice case

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County jury awarded $27 million to a man after his case of meningitis was misdiagnosed as the flu. Attorneys for 47-year-old Joseph Dudley said he came into UnityPoint Health urgent care clinic in 2017 with a high fever. He was sent home with...
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Unique Iowa Christmas Market is Coming Up Next Weekend

Midwest Living recently put together a list of European-style Christmas markets throughout the Midwest that you can check out in 2022. If you're not familiar with these types of markets, the article says:. "The heritage of these old-world, open-air markets dates back centuries, giving local and international artisans the opportunity...
PELLA, IA
WHO 13

Iowans welcome lower gas prices

KNOXVILLE, IOWA — Gas prices have been falling in Iowa, and across the country. In the town of Knoxville, it’s welcome news at the Knoxville Raceway, where they count on fuel to bring fans to the stands, and drivers to the track. “We’ve got the fans and the drivers, we’re affected the fans the people […]
KNOXVILLE, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines middle school principal placed on leave

DES MOINES, Iowa — The principal of Hiatt Middle School in Des Moines is on leave. The school district told KCCI that Principal Joseph Green was placed on leave last Wednesday. They did not disclose the reason why Green was placed on leave or confirm whether he is under investigation.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

South side church closes after 119 years

DES MOINES, Iowa — Park Avenue Presbyterian Church will be closing its doors due to a dwindling amount of members. The church has been around for the last 119 years. Some church members had been attending services there for the last 80 years and they say it is bittersweet to see it close.
DES MOINES, IA
104.5 KDAT

First Iowans, Now Counties Are Being Sued Over Carbon Pipeline

Another lawsuit has been filed around the controversial carbon dioxide pipelines planned to stretch Iowa. This makes two Iowa counties that have been sued over their local stance on the pipeline. Back in August, Navigator CO2 Ventures sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties in order...
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Morning crash on Lewis Blvd. topples traffic light

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Morning Traffic on Lewis Boulevard was disrupted by a crash just before 8:00 a.m. Monday. The wreck caused significant damage to at least one vehicle and caused a traffic light to fall into the roadway at the Lewis Boulevard and Glenn Ave. intersection in Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Leave the Iowa Caucuses alone

I looked over the shoulder of the chair of the Marion County, Iowa, Democratic Party, who was also a caucus official, and watched as she keyed in the results from one caucus location in Knoxville, Iowa, that fateful night, Feb 3, 2020. She poked her finger at the keyboard on her iPhone, once, then again, […] The post Leave the Iowa Caucuses alone appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

'Art on the Prairie' festival returns to Perry

PERRY, Iowa — A town of fewer than 10,000 people may not be the type of place you'd expect to find locals gathering for poetry readings and art shows. But with the return of a beloved Perry tradition, that's exactly what you'll find. On November 11, the town kicked...
PERRY, IA
We Are Iowa

Snow totals around central Iowa on Nov. 15

DES MOINES, Iowa — Central Iowa's first measurable snow of the season is here, and right on target, too!. The average first snow in Des Moines occurs on Nov. 15, so this round of snow is average for the city- not something we say every day. A Winter Weather...
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

We Are Iowa

Des Moines, IA
Des Moines local news

