Kyrie Irving returned to the Nets on Sunday after completing the terms of his suspension. Brooklyn had a six-item checklist for Irving to complete before he could return to the team. A day before the team’s matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, Irving issued another apology. He initially apologized with an Instagram post after promoting a film on social media with anti-Semitic ideologies weeks ago. The All-NBA guard, at first, didn?t stand down from his actions, and while facing immense backlash, the 30-year-old refused to take accountability, which led to the Nets suspending him — the suspension lasted eight games.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO