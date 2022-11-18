Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
1 killed, and 16 injured after a car crashed into a Massachusett storekandelHingham, MA
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBoston, MA
Related
Bruins’ David Pastrnak Has Hilarious Response To Mean Lightning Fan
Tampa Bay Lightning fans gave Patrice Bergeron his moment in the sun Monday, joining in on a “Bergy” chant for Boston’s captain after he recorded his 1,000th career point. Not everyone on the Bruins got such a warm welcome to Amalie Arena, however. David Pastrnak scored a...
How Nick Foligno Felt After Taking Puck To Face At Bruins Practice
Nick Foligno had an aggressive case of the Monday’s before puck drop against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Some of us feel like the day can hit us in the face, but for the Bruins forward, a puck literally did hit him in the face during Boston’s morning skate. Head coach Jim Montgomery wasn’t too worried about Foligno’s status for the game, and the left winger didn’t disappoint, scoring a power-play goal in Boston’s 5-3 win over the Lightning. It was his fourth goal of the season.
Bruins Score Two Goals In 31 Seconds To Take Lead Vs. Lightning
The Bruins got off to a poor start in the first period, but Boston got it going in the second. The Black and Gold faced its first test Monday night when they took on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. The Bruins had the opportunity to show what they could do against fellow Stanley Cup contenders.
What Made Career Milestone Special For Bruins Captain Patrice Bergeron
The Bruins kept rolling Monday, but the night belonged to Patrice Bergeron. Boston beat the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5-3, at Amalie Arena to reach the franchise’s best start since the 1929-30 season and improve their win streak to seven games. Bergeron tallied an assist during the game, and it...
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Provides Injury Update On Trent Frederic
The Boston Bruins notched an exhilarating win on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, one that came with a milestone achievement for captain Patrice Bergeron. But it wasn’t all good news for the Bruins as they stretched their winning streak to seven straight games. Bruins forward...
Jets Player Reportedly Makes Baffling Comment After Losing To Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots on Sunday picked up their 14th consecutive win over the Jets. Yeah, it took a miraculous, last-second Marcus Jones punt return to get it done, but New England largely dominated New York in a 10-3 victory at Gillette Stadium. And yet, at least one...
Did Jets Get Screwed By Non-Call During Marcus Jones Punt Return?
FOXBORO, Mass. — Officials might’ve missed a potentially key penalty during Marcus Jones’ miraculous return at the end of Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Jets. New England’s rookie cornerback broke a 3-3 tie when he ripped off an 84-yard punt return touchdown in the final minute at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots took a 10-3 lead with five seconds remaining and walked away with a victory in what was otherwise a forgettable, boring rematch with New York.
Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Win Seventh Straight With 5-3 Victory Over Lightning
The Boston Bruins on Monday won their seventh straight game and improved to 17-2-0 with a 5-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Patrice Bergeron recorded his 1,000th career point when he assisted a Brad Marchand goal late in the second period, giving the B’s a 4-1 lead. The...
Bruins Wrap: Patrice Bergeron’s Career Night Ends In Boston Win
The Boston Bruins continued their historic start to the season, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5-3, at Amalie Arena on Monday night. The Bruins move to 17-2-0 on the season, and the Lightning dropped to 11-7-1 on the year. box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins started the game...
Steven Stamkos, Lightning Welcome Bruins For Division Matchup
Steven Stamkos is still getting it done at a high level for the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Boston Bruins head on the road to take on the Lightning in one of the most important matchups of the early season. Stamkos averages the most one-timers per power plays in the league...
Bruins, NHL Stars, Ex-Coaches Congratulate Patrice Bergeron On Milestone
Monday night was all about Patrice Bergeron, and many coaches and players around the league took the time to acknowledge the future Hall of Famer’s accomplishment. The Bruins captain provided an assist on a Brad Marchand goal in Boston’s 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Bergeron recorded his 1,000th career point with that assist, making him the fourth player in franchise history to achieve that mark.
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Lightning Lines, Pairings
The Boston Bruins return to the road in hopes of continuing its current six-game win streak, and it will be quite the test with the three-time defending Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning on the opposite bench. The Lightning (11-6-1) have won four straight games entering Monday night’s clash at...
Watch Tomas Nosek Score His Second Goal Of Season Vs. Flyers
Tomas Nosek got on the board twice. The Boston Bruins take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night as the team attempts to keep up their winning streak. Nosek scored an empty-net goal to end his goal-less streak finally and followed it up to score another in the win over the Philadelphia Flyers.
Jake DeBrusk Has Two Assists In Bruins Win Over Lightning
Jake DeBrusk was able to bounce back after colliding with David Pastrnak. The Boston Bruins grabbed another big victory Monday night, taking down the Tampa Bay Lightning. Despite the collision, DeBrusk finished the night with two assists and kept the puck moving offensively. For more, check out the “Bruins Best...
Celtics Wrap: Bulls Snap Boston’s Nine-Game Winning Streak
The Boston Celtics’ nine-game winning streak was snapped with a loss to the Chicago Bulls, 121-107, at United Center on Monday night. The Celtics dropped to 13-4 on the year, while the Bulls improved to 7-10. box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Is there something wonky about the lighting...
Jaylen Brown Points Out Own Mistake In Kyrie Irving Support Tweet
Kyrie Irving returned to the Nets on Sunday after completing the terms of his suspension. Brooklyn had a six-item checklist for Irving to complete before he could return to the team. A day before the team’s matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, Irving issued another apology. He initially apologized with an Instagram post after promoting a film on social media with anti-Semitic ideologies weeks ago. The All-NBA guard, at first, didn?t stand down from his actions, and while facing immense backlash, the 30-year-old refused to take accountability, which led to the Nets suspending him — the suspension lasted eight games.
Ben Simmons-76ers Feud Over? New Video Would Suggest So
Has Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers fans officially made peace? Well, it would appear as though that might be the case. On Tuesday, Simmons made his much-anticipated return to Philadelphia, taking the floor at Wells Fargo Center for the first time since joining the Brooklyn Nets last season. However, as opposed to being showered by a sea of boos from the crowd, pregame was much less hostile and more peaceful between Simmons and Philadelphia fans in attendance.
How ‘Technical Issues’ Affected Patriots In Win Over Jets
Problems with the CBS game broadcast delayed kickoff of Sunday’s Patriots-Jets game by 10 minutes — and lingered even after the game began. Head coach Bill Belichick said the teams did not have full replay capabilities for much of New England’s 10-3 win over New York at Gillette Stadium.
Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons latest to face wrath of jilted fans
Deion Sanders, Bryce Harper and Kevin Durant know what Simmons went through. Many of them got to relish facing their former supporters.
Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Questionable To Play Vs. Mavericks
With the Dallas Mavericks visiting the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, the matchup was pegged as two early-season MVP frontrunners in Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic facing off against one another. But that storyline might be taken completely off the table since one MVP hopeful might not be suiting up...
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
49K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0