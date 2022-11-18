Read full article on original website
Blythe Danner in remission from the same cancer her late husband Bruce Paltrow had
Blythe Danner has revealed she is in remission after a battle with oral cancer, the same cancer that led to the death of her late husband, director Bruce Paltrow. Paltrow, the father of Oscar-winning actress and businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow, died in 2002. Danner told People she was surprised by the...
Hulu’s ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ looks a little under-dressed for success
Hulu has carved out an impressive niche of salacious fact-based limited series, including several with a true-crime hook. “Welcome to Chippendales” checks off those boxes, but in a less-appealing package that’s surprisingly lifeless, and even with its trashy selling points looks under-dressed for success. The story begins...
‘Love Actually’ cast to reunite for 20th anniversary TV special
One of the most beloved modern Christmas classics is turning 20 next year, and to mark the occasion, cast members from the landmark 2003 romantic comedy “Love Actually” are reuniting for a TV special to air on ABC next week, the network announced Tuesday. Hugh Grant, Laura Linney,...
Nicki Aycox, ‘Supernatural’ actress, has died at age 47
Nicki Aycox, who played Meg Masters on the CW series “Supernatural,” died last week, her family announced. Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, revealed the news on Facebook on Nov 17. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my...
Jason David Frank, Power Rangers actor, dies at 49
Actor Jason David Frank, best known for starring in the original “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” TV franchise, has died, according to multiple reports citing his representative. The actor died in Texas, his representative Justine Hunt told TMZ. According to People, Frank’s representative asked for privacy for the actor’s...
