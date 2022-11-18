Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan reports 8,933 new COVID cases, 275 deaths over past week
DETROIT – Michigan reported 8,933 new cases of COVID-19 and 275 virus-related deaths over the past week, an average of about 1,276 cases per day. Tuesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,929,612, including 39,972 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,920,679 cases and 39,697 deaths, as of last Tuesday, including both confirmed and probable cases.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Local 4 meteorologist shares official outlook for 2022-2023 Michigan winter -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Paul Gross: Here’s my official Michigan winter outlook -- snow, cold expectations. The question usually starts coming in during the summer, with more and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 from Detroit, Northville, Sterling Heights charged in 500,000-pill telehealth opioid scheme
DETROIT – Three pain clinic operators from Detroit and Northville and a patient recruiter from Sterling Heights have been charged in a scheme to schedule telehealth visits and prescribe more than 500,000 opioids in exchange for cash payments. Angelo Foster, 33, of Detroit; Brandy King, 33, of Detroit; and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan lottery player wins $25,000 a year for life off ticket purchased at Warren smoke shop
WARREN, Mich. – A Michigan lottery player who purchased a ticket in Warren has won $25,000 a year for life. A winning Lucky for Life lottery ticket was purchased at Tiger Smoke Shop, located at East 13 Mile and Hayes roads. The ticket’s numbers matched the five white balls drawn on Friday, Nov. 18, making the winner the eight Michigan Lucky for Life player to win a lifetime prize this year.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman, child charged for dropping puppy off bridge in Northern Michigan
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich – A 19-year-old woman and a child have been charged for dropping a puppy off a bridge into a fenced-in area on the bank of a canal in Northern Michigan. Up North Live reports the puppy was dropped Nov. 16 over a railing on the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Fall-like temperatures move out ahead of Thanksgiving in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Here’s your 4Warn Weather forecast for Tuesday evening and beyond. Not too bad this afternoon and even better in the coming days. Cooler temperatures return early next week, but highs Monday and Tuesday will still be in the lower 40s, so not the cold we saw the last few days.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cool, dry weather ahead of Thanksgiving in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Good Tuesday morning!. We are tracking mostly clear skies with a few high harmless clouds streaming across our skies. It is another cold one for the early birds. Temps start in the low and middle 20s with only a light and occasional breeze. Some of our usually cooler suburbs are reporting morning temps in the teens as we get going, but fear not, more sun and warming is on tap for today.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Expect warmer, but still cold, week ahead with wet weather possible on Thanksgiving in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Happy Monday!. You won’t be surprised to learn that it is still really cold outside as we get ready for a brand new work and school week. Our skies are mostly clear around Metro Detroit. Morning temperatures start in the middle teens to near 20 degrees.
