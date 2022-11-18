ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 1

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan reports 8,933 new COVID cases, 275 deaths over past week

DETROIT – Michigan reported 8,933 new cases of COVID-19 and 275 virus-related deaths over the past week, an average of about 1,276 cases per day. Tuesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,929,612, including 39,972 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,920,679 cases and 39,697 deaths, as of last Tuesday, including both confirmed and probable cases.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan lottery player wins $25,000 a year for life off ticket purchased at Warren smoke shop

WARREN, Mich. – A Michigan lottery player who purchased a ticket in Warren has won $25,000 a year for life. A winning Lucky for Life lottery ticket was purchased at Tiger Smoke Shop, located at East 13 Mile and Hayes roads. The ticket’s numbers matched the five white balls drawn on Friday, Nov. 18, making the winner the eight Michigan Lucky for Life player to win a lifetime prize this year.
WARREN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Cool, dry weather ahead of Thanksgiving in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Good Tuesday morning!. We are tracking mostly clear skies with a few high harmless clouds streaming across our skies. It is another cold one for the early birds. Temps start in the low and middle 20s with only a light and occasional breeze. Some of our usually cooler suburbs are reporting morning temps in the teens as we get going, but fear not, more sun and warming is on tap for today.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy