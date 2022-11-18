Sidney Crosby Says Penguins' Power Play Needs to be Difference Makers

The power play of the Pittsburgh Penguins hasn't had a great season, but they know they can be difference makers.

After a lousy stretch, it looks like the top power play unit of the Pittsburgh Penguins is beginning to find its legs and string together multiple good outings.

They may not have scored in a loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, but the Penguins had great opportunities with the man advantage.

Head coach Mike Sullivan said following that game that he was encouraged by what he say against the Leafs and was hopeful they could build on that momentum.

The group did just that against the Minnesota Wild, potting two goals on five chances.

The personnel on those units were aware that things haven’t been going right for them and they knew they needed to be more aggressive.

“We’ve had our struggles,” Sidney Crosby said. “We have to be difference makers on the power play.”

For the first time in a long time, the guys on the power play were difference makers; it wasn’t a perfect outing as they still let up a short handed goal, but they’re proud of their progress.

“We don’t like to give up a short handed goal like that,” Crosby said. “I thought for the most part we played really well.”

Not only did the Penguins’ power play gain a ton of traction, but they scored a timely goal to swing momentum into their favor.

The Wild scored twice in 12 seconds to tie the contest, but the Penguins took advantage of a 5-on-3 opportunity to regain lost ground.

“Big momentum swing there,” Crosby said. “To respond with that power play goal… We need that.”

The goal was Kris Letang’s first goal and power play point of the season and it helped break the game open towards a Penguins win.

