Magic Guard Gary Harris Expected to Debut vs. Bulls Friday

Gary Harris has yet to play for the Orlando Magic this season. But that could change tonight against the Chicago Bulls.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is likely getting back one of its key bench players tonight against the Chicago Bulls.

Veteran guard Gary Harris, who has missed the first 15 games of the season recovering from a torn meniscus, is probable on today's injury report and could make his season debut against the Bulls tonight. Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel was the first to report the news .

Harris, 28, had meniscus surgery at the end of August and has been out ever since, but he has been getting shots up before games recently.

When he comes back on the court, Harris can provide some much-needed distance shooting for the Magic . Orlando currently ranks 22nd in three-point percentage, making 33.9 percent of their shots beyond the arc. Orlando also averages just 29.5 three-pointers per game, ranking 27th in the league.

Last season, Harris started 30 games in 61 appearances for the Magic, averaging 11.1 points per game while shooting 38.4 percent from beyond the three-point line.

It remains to be seen whether Harris would return to the lineup as a starter or reserve. With several other key guards out like Cole Anthony and Markelle Fultz, the team has opted to add more size to the starting five, but Harris could change that. He'll likely start off the bench, but it will be interesting to see how Harris' role evolves in the foreseeable future.

Harris and the Magic play the Bulls in Chicago tonight at 8 p.m.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener .

