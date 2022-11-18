ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

OK! Magazine

Had Enough: Gisele Bündchen Told Tom Brady She Is 'Gone For Good' If He Chooses NFL Career Over Family, Spills Source

Gisele Bündchen gave Tom Brady an ultimatum amid their marital woes — and it seems like the NFL legend has made his choice."Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good," an insider spilled to a news publication after Brady un-retired from the NFL earlier this year. "She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future," they added of why the supermodel wants her husband to step back from his career. "She is doing it for her family."The Tampa Bay...
NESN

Jets Rumors: How Zach Wilson Angered Teammates After Loss To Patriots

Is the Jets locker room starting to turn on Zach Wilson?. New York’s sophomore quarterback was defiant after completing just nine passes for 77 yards in Sunday’s 10-3 loss to the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. When asked whether he let down New York’s excellent defense, the always-cocky Wilson simply said “no.” The lack of accountability didn’t go over well among Jets fans, and even Richard Sherman called out the 2021 second-overall pick.
The Spun

NFL Coach Is Reportedly Getting Closer To Firing

An NFL head coach moved closer to getting fired on Sunday afternoon. The Broncos lost to the struggling Raiders on Sunday, as Denver fell to 3-7 on the regular season. Is Nathaniel Hackett's time coming to an end in Denver?. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio believes Hackett is at least...
DENVER, CO
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
NESN

Did Jets Get Screwed By Non-Call During Marcus Jones Punt Return?

FOXBORO, Mass. — Officials might’ve missed a potentially key penalty during Marcus Jones’ miraculous return at the end of Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Jets. New England’s rookie cornerback broke a 3-3 tie when he ripped off an 84-yard punt return touchdown in the final minute at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots took a 10-3 lead with five seconds remaining and walked away with a victory in what was otherwise a forgettable, boring rematch with New York.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NESN

Jets’ Zach Wilson Defiant After Useless Performance Vs. Patriots

FOXBORO Mass. — Jets quarterback Zach Wilson struggled to digest his lackluster offensive leadership during New York’s 10-3 loss against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. After coming out and recording five consecutive 3-and-outs in the second half — a display that head coach Robert...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
FanSided

Russell Wilson takes petty wristband beef with Seahawks to the next level

Russell Wilson has taken his wristband-inspired beef with Pete Carroll to a whole new level during a Denver Broncos press conference. While in Seattle, Russell Wilson was no stranger to one certain descriptor: corny. Everything from “Mr. Unlimited” to imitating run-throughs came across as a little corny, but it was unapologetically Russ, so it seemed.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Bill Cowher On Sunday

The NFL World is speculating about the former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach on Sunday afternoon, thanks to the performance of Jeff Saturday. The Colts interim head coach, whose hiring was widely criticized (mainly by Cowher and other former NFL coaches), could be off to a 2-0 start. Indianapolis won last...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
extratv

Tom Brady’s Hail Mary to Save His Marriage Revealed

Tom Brady reportedly tried to “make things work” with Gisele Bündchen ahead of their divorce announcement on Friday. A source told People magazine of the split, "This was not Tom's idea. This was never Tom's idea." The insider claimed Tom "wanted to do whatever he needed to...
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan, Kliff Kingsbury Make Opinion On Mexico City Clear

Mexico City hosted an NFL game for the first time in three years when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. After the game (h/t Pro Football Talk), head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Kliff Kingsbury each praised the Estadio Azteca crowd for creating a memorable experience.
NESN

Patriots Rumors: Details On How Mac Jones Spent His Bye Week

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots and starting quarterback Mac Jones return to action on Sunday at Gillette Stadium following their bye week, and new details have surfaced regarding how the second-year pro spent his time off. Utilizing the available time with the Patriots following their cakewalk Week...
NBC Sports

Pursuit of Sean Payton looms, if it hasn’t already started

In past years, while Sean Payton was coaching the Saints, November and December would be the time for Sunday Splash! reports (Payton himself coined the term) suggesting that this year would be his last year in New Orleans. Last year, which actually was his last year in New Orleans, there...
WILSON, LA
WIVB

Josh Allen’s neighbors help dig him out ahead of Browns game

(WIVB) — Two lifelong Buffalo Bills fans lent a hand Saturday when they helped dig out their snowed-in neighbors. That included one very special neighbor — Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Norm Marshall woke up around 5 a.m. Saturday and hopped on his tractor to dig out from that...
BUFFALO, NY

