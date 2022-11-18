Rockets Injury Update: Kevin Porter Jr. (Back) Questionable vs. Pacers

Due to a back injury, the Houston Rockets could be without their starting point guard Kevin Porter Jr. Friday night against the Indiana Pacers.

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets starting point guard Kevin Porter Jr. is questionable for Friday night's contest against the 7-6 Indiana Pacers. Per the Rockets' injury report Thursday afternoon, Porter's questionable status is due to left low back soreness.

Porter helped the Rockets win their third game of the season in a 101-92 road victory over the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night. Porter fell two assists shy of his second career triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds, eight dimes and three blocks.

During the 8:20 mark of the third quarter, Porter sustained the injury after taking a hit in the back by an opponent.

"We are young, and I think that's why we compete so well," Porter said. "We don't have anything to lose out there. We feel like we can match with any team in the league. Even when we are down, we feel like we can come back. And that is just the fight in us."

Porter joined center Bruno Fernando and forward Jae'Sean Tate on the injury report — who the Rockets have already ruled out ahead of their interconference match against the Pacers.

Coach Stephen Silas announced on Monday that Fernando (left patellar tendinosis) is coming along well in his recovery. He added that Tate (right ankle soreness) is expected to remain out for the next two-to-three weeks before being re-evaluated.

