WWMT
Grand Rapids teen rescued in attempted human trafficking over Mackinac Bridge
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Instead of continuing north, a Comstock Park man was arrested Nov. 12 on charges of human trafficking after crossing the Mackinac Bridge. Comstock Park fire: Crews battle fire in Comstock Park, nearby freeway closes for hours. Investigators from the Kent County Sheriff's Office Human Trafficking...
WWMT
Wyoming Department of Public Safety searching for missing, vulnerable Wyoming man
WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Department of Public Safety needs your help finding a missing Wyoming man. Raymond Tarasiewicz, 69, was reported missing by a family member Monday. Cascade Township missing person: Kent County deputies find missing 60-year-old Tarasiewicz has early signs of dementia, is considered vulnerable, and was last...
WWMT
Holland woman who climbed crates to avoid arrest charged in Ottawa County
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Holland woman who had climbed up a stack of crates to avoid arrest in Ottawa County was charged Tuesday. Alyssa Aplin, 25, of Holland, allegedly stole a car from a mobile home on Butternut Drive in Holland Township early Monday morning, according to Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
WWMT
Patmos Library closing in 2024: residents voice concerns over LGBTQ+ books controversy
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The board of the only library in one small Ottawa County community said it will close in 2024, following a campaign to defund the Patmos Library near Hudsonville over its collection of LGBTQ+ themed books. Patmos Library board members made the announcement at their first...
WWMT
Gilda's Laughfest returning to West Michigan in March 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gilda's Laughfest is coming back to West Michigan. The weekend-long festival celebrating laughter is anticipated to return March 8-12, 2023, according to officials, and aims to raise awareness for the cancer and grief emotional health support program through Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, according to organizers.
WWMT
New U.S. Attorney for Western Michigan warns about influx of deadly drugs
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Nominated last year by President Biden and confirmed in May of 2022 by the U.S. Senate, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten says one of his first priorities is waging a war on incoming drugs. "It’s a major concern right now and we're really in a whole new...
WWMT
Gerald R. Ford International Airport expecting 75,000 travelers for Thanksgiving week
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is preparing for a record-breaking number of travelers, starting Tuesday. “We will have a busy Thanksgiving holiday travel season here, we're expecting around 75,000 people coming through the airport,” said Alex Peric, chief operating officer for the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority.
WWMT
Gerald R. Ford International Airport to host Operation Handshake, welcome veterans
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Active military members and veterans will get a warm welcome to West Michigan Wednesday. Gerald R. Ford International Airport is scheduled to host Operation Handshake, an event that gives active military members and veterans a patriotic welcome to the area, according to officials. Veterans Day:...
WWMT
Martin parade celebrates first football title in 35 years
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The town of Martin threw a championship parade on Tuesday night for a Clippers high school football team that won the schools first state championship in 35 years. Martin beat Merrill by 50 points in Saturday's Division-1 8-player state championship game in Marquette. Clippers football: Martin...
