Grant, MI

Wyoming Department of Public Safety searching for missing, vulnerable Wyoming man

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Department of Public Safety needs your help finding a missing Wyoming man. Raymond Tarasiewicz, 69, was reported missing by a family member Monday. Cascade Township missing person: Kent County deputies find missing 60-year-old Tarasiewicz has early signs of dementia, is considered vulnerable, and was last...
WYOMING, MI
Gilda's Laughfest returning to West Michigan in March 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gilda's Laughfest is coming back to West Michigan. The weekend-long festival celebrating laughter is anticipated to return March 8-12, 2023, according to officials, and aims to raise awareness for the cancer and grief emotional health support program through Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, according to organizers.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Gerald R. Ford International Airport expecting 75,000 travelers for Thanksgiving week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is preparing for a record-breaking number of travelers, starting Tuesday. “We will have a busy Thanksgiving holiday travel season here, we're expecting around 75,000 people coming through the airport,” said Alex Peric, chief operating officer for the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Martin parade celebrates first football title in 35 years

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The town of Martin threw a championship parade on Tuesday night for a Clippers high school football team that won the schools first state championship in 35 years. Martin beat Merrill by 50 points in Saturday's Division-1 8-player state championship game in Marquette. Clippers football: Martin...
MARTIN, MI

