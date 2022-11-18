WASHINGTON, D.C. — With the Senate returning from recess today, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) called on the Senate to confirm the eight pending judicial nominees for the local District of Columbia courts. Currently, there are 14 vacancies out of 62 authorized judges on D.C.’s trial court, the Superior Court, and two vacancies out of nine authorized judges on D.C.’s appeals court, the Court of Appeals.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 7 DAYS AGO