Press Release: Bowser Administration Completes Congress Heights Small Area Plan That Promotes Equitable Growth and Access to Opportunity
(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the DC Council voted to approve the Congress Heights Small Area Plan (CHSAP). The Bowser Administration, led by the DC Office of Planning (OP), completed the small area plan and transmitted it for Council adoption in September. The CHSAP is a guide for the community, government, and private sector to take action to bring improved affordable housing, safe public spaces, economic development and civic facilities to the Congress Heights community.
GOP senator hails House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer
Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) on Tuesday hailed House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) in a rare show of bipartisan support for a congressional member on the other side of the political aisle. Blunt praised Hoyer following a Washington Post editorial about Hoyer deciding to step down from Democratic leadership in the House. “An editorial in…
Press Release: Norton Calls on Senate to Address Judicial Vacancy Crisis in Local D.C. Courts
WASHINGTON, D.C. — With the Senate returning from recess today, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) called on the Senate to confirm the eight pending judicial nominees for the local District of Columbia courts. Currently, there are 14 vacancies out of 62 authorized judges on D.C.’s trial court, the Superior Court, and two vacancies out of nine authorized judges on D.C.’s appeals court, the Court of Appeals.
Senate Democrats’ Campaign Chief Explains How Trump Helped His Party Hold the Senate
Senator Gary Peters answers nine questions about why Democrats held the Senate and how they plan to win Georgia's Dec. 6 runoff.
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Visits DC’s Advanced Technical Center, Announces Public School Enrollment at Highest Level in 15 Years
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the DC Office of the State Superintendent of Education. Kathryn Lynch-Morin (OSSE) Preliminary Enrollment Data for DCPS and Public Charter Schools Indicates Over 96,000 Students Enrolled in School Year 2022-2023. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, during a visit to the District’s...
Press Release: Norton, Raskin, Van Hollen and Cardin Urge National Park Service to Remove Name of Segregationist Newlands from Chevy Chase Circle
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), and Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) wrote the Director of the National Park Service (NPS) requesting permanent removal of the name Francis Griffith Newlands in Chevy Chase Circle, a federal park located both in D.C. and Maryland. The lawmakers have introduced legislation in the House and Senate, respectively, to remove the name.
Press Release: AG Racine Announces DC High School Students’ Video Contest
Press Release — DC Office of the Attorney General. Students Encouraged to Enter in DC’s First Social Media Contest Against Impaired Driving on DC’s Roads; Qualifying Videos Will Count Toward Community Service Credit. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today launched the first annual “Impaired?...
