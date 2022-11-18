Burns Chases Another Addition to 'the Web'

Carolina defensive end Brian Burns discusses getting after the elusive Lamar Jackson.

Panthers interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb tabbed Ravens QB Lamar Jackson as "Houdini in a helmet" during his weekly press conference with the media on Thursday.

I must say, there's a lot of ways to describe how good Jackson really is but Holcomb's definition takes the cake.

Although the Panthers don't have much familiarity with one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the game, there is one guy that does have some history with the Ravens' star QB - Brian Burns.

"We seen him get out of some crazy situations. Lamar is actually a lot stronger than people probably think he is. I mean, he's not just fast. There's been guys that try to bring him down and you still can't. He's an escape artist. He can get out of some things. You just got to have hats to him."

Burns faced Jackson twice in college and was able to get to him to the ground once. That sack, however, means nothing to Burns.

"Nah, that don't count. He ain't in the web."

So, how exactly can Burns get to Jackson this Sunday? He explained.

"Penetration. Penetration is key as far as tackles for loss and getting hats to the ball. It's bound [to happen]. Like, Lamar's going to make somebody miss. But that's how a lot of guys get sacks and tackles for loss on him because they're constantly coming to the ball.

"He can get you going one way and then cut it back to another gap. So, as long as you stay disciplined and do your job and everybody else do their job, it should be a sound defense."

One way Carolina will try to neutralize the damage Lamar does on the ground is to have a spy on him for the majority of the game. When that spy is on, it allows Burns to play more aggressively and take more chances.

"Yeah, I don't worry about it at all. Especially if it's [Jeremy] Chinn or Uce [Frankie Luvu]? I ain't worried about it at all. Or [Mar]quise [Haynes]. I'm not worried about it at all really because he got my back."

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .