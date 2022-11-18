Read full article on original website
WKRN
Man dies after home invasion in North Nashville
Public gives feedback ahead of Titans stadium vote. For the first time, the public is sharing their thoughts on the new $2 billion Titans stadium. ‘He looked lifeless’: Nashville woman grieves after …. Homicides in Metro Nashville are up nearly 9% in just a year. In 2022, Nashville has...
Davidson County Source
Tommy Lee Brown II Arrested for Dellway Villa Road Apartment Murder
November 21, 2022 – Homicide Unit detectives during the night charged Tommie Lee Brown II, 38, with Friday afternoon’s murder of Arthur Henderson, 38, in the parking lot of Fallbrook Apartments on Dellway Villa Road. Surveillance video shows that Brown fatally shot Henderson during a brief physical altercation...
WTVC
Tennessee leaders respond to death of toddler who lived at homeless park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News first told you about a 23-month-old who was seen at Brookmeade Park back in March. That toddler, named Ariel Rose, died Nov. 11 at a transitional housing facility in North Nashville. Her cause of death is still under investigation. Ariel’s grandfather and...
Middle TN schools closing due to sickness
Three Middle Tennessee school districts have announced all schools in their respective districts will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 22, due to high numbers of illness-related absences.
WTVC
TBI: Missing toddler out of Robertson County found safe
UPDATE: The TBI reports Aurora Meyer has been found safe. Her non-custodial grandmother is in custody. ---- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for Aurora Meyer. The TBI issued the alert on behalf of the Robertson County Sheriff's Office Monday morning. The two-year-old was last...
Person seriously injured after shooting in East Nashville
Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in East Nashville early Sunday morning.
Tennessee corrections officer charged with aggravated assault
A TBI investigation has led to the arrest of a Cannon County corrections officer who is accused of assaulting an ex-girlfriend.
Davidson County Source
Nashville Homicide Unit Investigating Fatal Shooting on Jefferson Street
November 21, 2022 – Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the death of Michael Hutchins, 29, who was dropped off at a local hospital Sunday night with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Hutchins was alert when he arrived at the hospital and said someone in a ski mask forcefully entered his home on Jefferson Street next to Paul’s Market and robbed him prior to the shooting.
wgnsradio.com
DUI Checkpoint Planned for Murfreesboro on November 23rd
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) The Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security confirmed 7,535 motor-vehicle crashes in Tennessee that involved a DUI driver between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022. Their data also shows that 1 in 2 crashes resulted in injury or death. In an effort to curb the number...
High speed chase through Nashville ends with arrest
Officers were patrolling the area of Murfreesboro Pike and Edge-O-Lake Drive Thursday when they spotted a Black Jeep Grand Cherokee speeding.
Suspect sought after setting dog on fire in South Nashville
An animal rescue shelter is searching for answers after animal control officers found a dog that had been set on fire in South Nashville.
WTVC
What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
This Tennessee City Has The Worst Potholes In The U.S.
QuoteWizard compiled a list of the cities with the worst pothole problems, including this Tennessee city that earned the top spot.
Metro police investigating deadly shooting north of downtown Nashville
Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened north of downtown Nashville Friday afternoon.
WSMV
Metro Police investigating fatal shooting of 19-year-old
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors at a south Nashville apartment complex said they heard the shots that left a 19-year-old man dead on Saturday morning. Char and ash are all that’s left of two cars that caught fire on Saturday morning. People living near the scene said they’re still in shock after waking up to paramedics carrying a man away in a stretcher.
WTVC
Middle TN school districts ask lawmakers to modify controversial 3rd grade retention law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- More local school districts are taking a stance against a controversial new law in Tennessee that says third grade students must repeat the grade if they don’t pass the state reading test at the end of the year. Students can avoid getting held back if they...
radio7media.com
Lawrence County Investigates Thefts
THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING A THEFT THAT REPORTED LATE LAST WEEK IN ETHRIDGE. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, DEPUTIES SPOKE WITH A COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED SOME VANDALIZED AND CUT THE CATALYTIC CONVERTER OFF ONE OF THE VANS AT ETHRIDGE CHURCH OF CHRIST. ESTIMATED DAMAGE 5,878.00 DOLLARS. ALSO, OVER THE WEEKEND ON SATURDAY DEPUTIES SPOKE WITH A COMPLAINANT AT THE QUIK MART IN ETHRIDGE WHO ADVISED SOMEONE HAD SHOPLIFTED SEVERAL ITEMS AND LEFT. THE INDIVIDUAL LEFT IN AN OLDER MODEL RED GMC JIMMY. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
WTVC
'I found my path': Tennessee teen who conquered brain tumor finds her passion in oncology
LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — At just 14 years old, a Wilson County girl conquered a brain tumor. Eight years later, she’s on the heels of graduating from nursing school and will embark upon her journey to care for patients in Vanderbilt’s oncology unit. A typical day of...
‘A coward took him’: Mother breaks silence in search for son’s killer
29-year-old Nathan Garvin was shot while standing outside of Club Premium early Sunday morning on Oct. 23.
WKRN
Heartbroken family calls death senseless
Gallatin mother, sister remember Bobby Transou Jr. Gallatin mother, sister remember Bobby Transou Jr. Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville …. Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead. Nashville shooting suspect captured in East Tennessee. The man...
