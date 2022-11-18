ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WKRN

Man dies after home invasion in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Tommy Lee Brown II Arrested for Dellway Villa Road Apartment Murder

November 21, 2022 – Homicide Unit detectives during the night charged Tommie Lee Brown II, 38, with Friday afternoon’s murder of Arthur Henderson, 38, in the parking lot of Fallbrook Apartments on Dellway Villa Road. Surveillance video shows that Brown fatally shot Henderson during a brief physical altercation...
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVC

TBI: Missing toddler out of Robertson County found safe

UPDATE: The TBI reports Aurora Meyer has been found safe. Her non-custodial grandmother is in custody. ---- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for Aurora Meyer. The TBI issued the alert on behalf of the Robertson County Sheriff's Office Monday morning. The two-year-old was last...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
Davidson County Source

Nashville Homicide Unit Investigating Fatal Shooting on Jefferson Street

November 21, 2022 – Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the death of Michael Hutchins, 29, who was dropped off at a local hospital Sunday night with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Hutchins was alert when he arrived at the hospital and said someone in a ski mask forcefully entered his home on Jefferson Street next to Paul’s Market and robbed him prior to the shooting.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

DUI Checkpoint Planned for Murfreesboro on November 23rd

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) The Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security confirmed 7,535 motor-vehicle crashes in Tennessee that involved a DUI driver between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022. Their data also shows that 1 in 2 crashes resulted in injury or death. In an effort to curb the number...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WTVC

What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police investigating fatal shooting of 19-year-old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors at a south Nashville apartment complex said they heard the shots that left a 19-year-old man dead on Saturday morning. Char and ash are all that’s left of two cars that caught fire on Saturday morning. People living near the scene said they’re still in shock after waking up to paramedics carrying a man away in a stretcher.
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Lawrence County Investigates Thefts

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING A THEFT THAT REPORTED LATE LAST WEEK IN ETHRIDGE. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, DEPUTIES SPOKE WITH A COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED SOME VANDALIZED AND CUT THE CATALYTIC CONVERTER OFF ONE OF THE VANS AT ETHRIDGE CHURCH OF CHRIST. ESTIMATED DAMAGE 5,878.00 DOLLARS. ALSO, OVER THE WEEKEND ON SATURDAY DEPUTIES SPOKE WITH A COMPLAINANT AT THE QUIK MART IN ETHRIDGE WHO ADVISED SOMEONE HAD SHOPLIFTED SEVERAL ITEMS AND LEFT. THE INDIVIDUAL LEFT IN AN OLDER MODEL RED GMC JIMMY. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Heartbroken family calls death senseless

Gallatin mother, sister remember Bobby Transou Jr. Gallatin mother, sister remember Bobby Transou Jr. Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville …. Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead. Nashville shooting suspect captured in East Tennessee. The man...
GALLATIN, TN

