THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING A THEFT THAT REPORTED LATE LAST WEEK IN ETHRIDGE. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, DEPUTIES SPOKE WITH A COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED SOME VANDALIZED AND CUT THE CATALYTIC CONVERTER OFF ONE OF THE VANS AT ETHRIDGE CHURCH OF CHRIST. ESTIMATED DAMAGE 5,878.00 DOLLARS. ALSO, OVER THE WEEKEND ON SATURDAY DEPUTIES SPOKE WITH A COMPLAINANT AT THE QUIK MART IN ETHRIDGE WHO ADVISED SOMEONE HAD SHOPLIFTED SEVERAL ITEMS AND LEFT. THE INDIVIDUAL LEFT IN AN OLDER MODEL RED GMC JIMMY. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO