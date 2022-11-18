Read full article on original website
'The Biggest Change To The Stock Market In Decades' Could Be Weeks Away: Would The SEC's New Plans Destroy Payment For Order Flow?
The Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year is slated for Dec. 14, and the stakes have been raised. What Happened: A new market structure plan from the SEC could be unveiled at the Fed's upcoming meeting, according to Fox Business' Charles Gasparino. "Commissioners have a draft that's described as...
Where Corporate Office Props Tr Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Corporate Office Props Tr OFC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Corporate Office Props Tr has an average price target of $28.0 with a high of $29.00 and a low of $26.00.
BTRS Holdings Inc. - Billtrust Shareholders May Have Legal Claims - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. - NASDAQ: BTRS
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2022 / Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain directors and officers of BTRS Holdings Inc. ("Billtrust") BTRS breached their fiduciary duties to Billtrust's shareholders in approving a merger with affiliate funds of EQT X and EQT AT ("EQT") EQBBF for inadequate consideration.
Cathie Wood Increases Stake In 4 Stocks By Over 1,000% - Plus 4 New Holdings For Ark
Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF ARKK is down roughly 63% year-to-date, compared to the NASDAQ which is down at least 29% year-to-date and the S&P 500 down over 16% year-to-date. After the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates on March 16, the ARK Innovation ETF experienced a brief rally...
HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Olaplex Holdings (OLPX) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys, IPO-Related Securities Class Action Filed
San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2022) - Hagens Berman urges Olaplex Holdings, Inc. OLPX investors who suffered significant losses to submit your losses now. Defined Class: Purchasers in Olaplex Holdings' Sept. 30, 2021 IPO. Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 17, 2023. Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/OLPX. Contact An Attorney Now: OLPX@hbsslaw.com. 844-916-0895.
3 REIT Focused ETFs Paying Consistent Dividends, Poised To Benefit From Fed Pivot
It's no wonder why so many real estate investment trusts (REITs) have terrible market performance in 2022. After all, the Federal Reserve's ongoing rate hikes will continue to hurt the real estate sector. Currently, exchange traded funds (ETFs) are down further than the S&P 500 — which is down roughly...
SEC Charges Goldman Sachs Asset Management for Failing to Follow its Policies and Procedures Involving ESG Investments
Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2022) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. (GSAM) for policies and procedures failures involving two mutual funds and one separately managed account strategy marketed as Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investments. To settle the charges, GSAM agreed to pay a $4 million penalty.
Can These 10%+ Dividend REITs Maintain Their Yields?
Income investors love their high-yielding dividends, but they’re not too happy when rough times force real estate investment trusts (REITs) to cut the dividends. Take a look at three REITs currently offering dividends of 10% or more and whether they can maintain these high yields in future quarters. Sabra...
Where Coupa Software Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 13 analysts have published their opinion on Coupa Software COUP stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Analyst Ratings for Boston Properties
Over the past 3 months, 16 analysts have published their opinion on Boston Properties BXP stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
The GEO Group, Private Prison Facilities REIT, Hits New 52-Week High
A real estate investment trust (REIT) in the prison facilities field hit a new 52-week high this week, a sign of solid investor interest. The GEO Group Inc. GEO benefits from the optimism of famed value investor Michael Burry, whose work at Scion Asset Management LLC is closely followed by Wall Street analysts. The REIT is one of Scion’s core holdings, of which there are not that many right now.
Where Century Communities Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Century Communities CCS within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Century Communities. The company has an average price target of $56.25 with a high of $79.00 and a low of $44.00.
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 22, 2022
BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 17.79% at $0.28. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 12.26% at $1.19. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 5.79% at $0.45. Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed up 4.88% at $0.43. Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares closed up 4.68% at $117.39. LOSERS:. MedMen Enterprises...
Analyst Ratings for Booking Holdings
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Booking Holdings BKNG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Booking Holdings. The company has an average price target of $2320.71 with a high of $2650.00 and a low of $2000.00.
Expert Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Within the last quarter, Fennec Pharmaceuticals FENC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $15.0 versus the current price of Fennec Pharmaceuticals at $9.4499, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Analyst Ratings for Toll Brothers
Within the last quarter, Toll Brothers TOL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Toll Brothers. The company has an average price target of $53.25 with a high of $58.00 and a low of $49.00.
PC Connection Shares Pop On Special Dividend, Buyback Boost
Leading IT solutions provider to business, government, and education markets, PC Connection, Inc CNXN declared a special cash dividend of $0.34 per share, payable on December 23, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 5, 2022. The aggregate amount of the special dividend payment will...
5 Analysts Have This to Say About KB Home
Analysts have provided the following ratings for KB Home KBH within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for KB Home. The company has an average price target of $40.2 with a high of $46.00 and a low of $34.00.
Did Analysts Expect Too Much Out Of Canadian Solar? Inside The Company's Q3 Earnings
Canadian Solar made profits of $1.12 per share ($78.47 million) on revenues of $1.93 billion. Shares slid 6.39% after the earnings announcement as the company guided light revenues for the fourth quarter. Canadian Solar Inc CSIQ shares dipped after the company's third-quarter earnings came in below analyst estimates. The solar...
What Does Atento's Debt Look Like?
Over the past three months, shares of Atento Inc. ATTO rose by 3.40%. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Atento has.
