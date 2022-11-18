A real estate investment trust (REIT) in the prison facilities field hit a new 52-week high this week, a sign of solid investor interest. The GEO Group Inc. GEO benefits from the optimism of famed value investor Michael Burry, whose work at Scion Asset Management LLC is closely followed by Wall Street analysts. The REIT is one of Scion’s core holdings, of which there are not that many right now.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO