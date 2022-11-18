ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, TN

WTVC

What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVC

Meet Niegel the chinchilla from the Chattanooga Zoo

Eric Jackson talks about Niegel the chinchilla from the Chattanooga Zoo. Also, the Chattanooga Zoo is excited to announce, for the first time, a new light experience this holiday season, the Asian Lantern Festival at the Chattanooga Zoo. A spectacular celebration of art, culture and the beauty of traditional Asian lantern festivals, this will be the most unique holiday light display in the Chattanooga area.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

City of Chattanooga reaches settlement with Blue Light nightclub

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After months of headlines, the City of Chattanooga's Beer & Wrecker Board has reached a settlement with the Blue Light nightclub on Station Street. Back in February, the Board suspended the Blue Light's beer license for two weeks after the board says it failed to report a disorder, and later made moves to revoke its license.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Bio One is here to help with mold

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Michael Kishigian talks about how mold is more common and dangerous than expected. Bio One is here to help with any hazardous cleanup and decontamination needs. Stay connected with Bio One Chattanooga. (423) 902-9858. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

The STAR Center donated Switch Adapted Toys to Children's Hospital at Erlanger

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Switch adapted toys provide a motivation for children to learn about cause and effect and develop motor control skills. The switch gives the child an opportunity to control the toy and play independently. The toys also promote the child’s motor development, cognitive development, language and social interaction skills.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Rosa Heintz of Tyner Academy: Educator of the Week for November 21st

This week we recognize Rosa Heintz, an Instructional Coach at Tyner Academy. Ms. Heintz is a true advocate for both teachers and students. Many teachers have praised her for her help, and she has been described as the hardest working person in the building. Congratulations, Rosa Heintz, our Educator of...
WTVC

Coats for Kids 2022: Help keep a kid warm this winter

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — As the weather turns cold this winter, many kids will be in need of a coat to keep them warm. And many don't have access to such a basic necessity. That's where the Forgotten Child Fund comes in. They plan to help local families in need,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

