Broken Arrow, OK

Oklahoma man arrested for girlfriend’s murder

SAPULPA, Okla. (KFOR) – One man has been arrested in connection along with his girlfriend’s murder in Sapulpa. Around 10 a.m. on Nov. 19, officers with the Sapulpa Police Department had been known as to a house within the 2400 block of S. Cedar Street for a attainable stabbing.
SAPULPA, OK
Four arrested at Cushing house on meth charges

(Stillwater, Okla.) — Three men and a woman were arrested on felony methamphetamine charges after Payne County Sheriff’s Investigator Brandon Myers served a search warrant at a Cushing house in the 1100 block of E. 5th Street, with assistance from sheriff’s deputies and Cushing police. David Alexander...
CUSHING, OK
Skiatook Police asks public for information on hit-and-run

SKIATOOK, Okla. — The Skiatook Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that happened around 1:40 p.m. Monday. The crash happened near W Rogers Blvd and Broadway. Police said the victim was driving a white SUV, and investigators believe the suspect was driving a dark-colored Dodge Ram pulling a trailer.
SKIATOOK, OK
Police investigate armed robbery at midtown Tulsa QuikTrip

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they are investigating an armed robbery at a QuikTrip near East 11th Street and South Harvard Avenue Tuesday morning. Tulsa Police Lt. Matt Arnold said officers were called to the convenience store around 4 a.m. after a man took off with cash. Arnold said a white man with a dark green hoodie walked into the QuikTrip and asked for cigarettes. He then showed the store clerk a semi-automatic handgun in his waistband.
TULSA, OK
TPD: Man arrested after eluding, hitting a Tulsa Police vehicle

TULSA, Okla. — According to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD), a man was arrested on Saturday night at around 10 p.m. for avoiding a traffic stop and then hitting a police vehicle. Officers said David Nelson refused to pull over when they tried to perform a traffic stop near...
TULSA, OK
Local man remembers girlfriend who died in Jenks crash

JENKS, Okla. — The boyfriend of a Sapulpa woman who died after driving off the Creek Turnpike and crashing into Jenks home is paying tribute to her and said he doesn’t know how the crash happened. Drew Stanley had been dating 29 year old Mckenzie Gee for about...
JENKS, OK
Joplin woman pleads to 2020 kidnapping; victim died

TULSA, Okla. – A Joplin woman pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to kidnapping a woman whose body was later found in rural Oklahoma. Breanna Lynn Sloan’s plea is connected to the July 2020 death of Jolene Walker Campbell. Her body was discovered on July 15, 2020, in...
JOPLIN, MO
Two Tulsa firefighters share unforgettable journey ahead of TFD graduation

TULSA, Okla. — It’s been a long journey for two of Tulsa’s newest firefighters. Izzy Robinson and Sergio Lazoya both graduated from the Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) Academy Class 109 last week, and they shared their inspirational stories with FOX23. Lazoya told FOX23 never dreamed he could...
TULSA, OK
Haskell Woman Sentenced To 3 Years For Involuntary Manslaughter, Driving On Meth

A Haskell woman has been sentenced to three years in prison for killing another woman in a crash. In December 2020, Courtney Lawson hit and killed Chelsea Pugh in Bixby and injured three other people. Prosecutors say Lawson was driving more than 100 miles per hour when she hit Pugh's car head-on. Lawson admitted that she had a detectable amount of methamphetamine in her system at the time of the crash.
HASKELL, OK

