TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they are investigating an armed robbery at a QuikTrip near East 11th Street and South Harvard Avenue Tuesday morning. Tulsa Police Lt. Matt Arnold said officers were called to the convenience store around 4 a.m. after a man took off with cash. Arnold said a white man with a dark green hoodie walked into the QuikTrip and asked for cigarettes. He then showed the store clerk a semi-automatic handgun in his waistband.

TULSA, OK ・ 23 HOURS AGO