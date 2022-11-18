Read full article on original website
Tulsa family says justice is served after murder conviction
A Tulsa family says justice is served after the man accused of killing their loved one was convicted by a federal jury.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma man arrested for girlfriend’s murder
SAPULPA, Okla. (KFOR) – One man has been arrested in connection along with his girlfriend’s murder in Sapulpa. Around 10 a.m. on Nov. 19, officers with the Sapulpa Police Department had been known as to a house within the 2400 block of S. Cedar Street for a attainable stabbing.
KOKI FOX 23
Tahlequah Police arrest 18-year-old for rape of a 12-year-old in a public park bathroom
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Timythy Summers was arrested on Sunday night for allegedly raping a 12-year-old female in a Norris Park bathroom in Tahlequah, according to the Tahlequah Police Department. Summers is currently booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center on a 100K bond. The mother of the 12-year-old couldn’t...
1600kush.com
Four arrested at Cushing house on meth charges
(Stillwater, Okla.) — Three men and a woman were arrested on felony methamphetamine charges after Payne County Sheriff’s Investigator Brandon Myers served a search warrant at a Cushing house in the 1100 block of E. 5th Street, with assistance from sheriff’s deputies and Cushing police. David Alexander...
KOKI FOX 23
Restaurant says man with Tulsa ties died in Colorado Springs shooting
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Mexican restaurant says one of the five people killed at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs has ties to Tulsa. Elote Cafe said one of their family members, Daniel, also known as Dan Dan, was killed. “Anyone who knew Dan Dan loved him. He...
KOKI FOX 23
Skiatook Police asks public for information on hit-and-run
SKIATOOK, Okla. — The Skiatook Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that happened around 1:40 p.m. Monday. The crash happened near W Rogers Blvd and Broadway. Police said the victim was driving a white SUV, and investigators believe the suspect was driving a dark-colored Dodge Ram pulling a trailer.
KOKI FOX 23
Police investigate armed robbery at midtown Tulsa QuikTrip
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they are investigating an armed robbery at a QuikTrip near East 11th Street and South Harvard Avenue Tuesday morning. Tulsa Police Lt. Matt Arnold said officers were called to the convenience store around 4 a.m. after a man took off with cash. Arnold said a white man with a dark green hoodie walked into the QuikTrip and asked for cigarettes. He then showed the store clerk a semi-automatic handgun in his waistband.
Four TPD officers first on scene relive medical building shooting
It's a day that Tulsans will never forget. On June 1, a man entered the Warren Clinic, opened fire and killed four people.
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: Man arrested after eluding, hitting a Tulsa Police vehicle
TULSA, Okla. — According to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD), a man was arrested on Saturday night at around 10 p.m. for avoiding a traffic stop and then hitting a police vehicle. Officers said David Nelson refused to pull over when they tried to perform a traffic stop near...
KOKI FOX 23
TPD asks public’s help identifying woman who stole a gun from a downtown apartment
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are looking for a woman they suspect stole a gun from an apartment in downtown Tulsa on Nov. 14, 2022. Police said the apartment belongs to the owner of The Gypsy Coffee House, and it sits on top of the coffee shop. The burglar...
Family of murdered Sapulpa woman speaks out, warns those suffering domestic abuse
SAPULPA, Okla. — Family members of a slain Sapulpa woman want the community to know how wonderful she was. Brittany Gowdy lived in a small one-story home, near W. Teel Rd. and S. Hickory St, in Sapulpa with her five children and her boyfriend, 28-year-old Joshua Stafford. On Saturday,...
KOKI FOX 23
Haskell woman sentenced for causing deadly collision while under influence of meth
TULSA, Okla. — A Haskell woman who caused a collision, which killed another driver, while under the influence of methamphetamine was sentenced in federal court on Nov. 18, 2022, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Courtney Gail Lawson, 43, was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison followed by three...
Tulsa Police Search For Man Who Led Officers On Overnight Chase
Tulsa Police are investigating after they say a man allegedly led officers on an overnight chase in a stolen vehicle. According to police, the suspect got out of his vehicle near North Kingston Avenue and East Easton Street and ran on foot across I-244. Officers say they then lost sight...
KOKI FOX 23
Local man remembers girlfriend who died in Jenks crash
JENKS, Okla. — The boyfriend of a Sapulpa woman who died after driving off the Creek Turnpike and crashing into Jenks home is paying tribute to her and said he doesn’t know how the crash happened. Drew Stanley had been dating 29 year old Mckenzie Gee for about...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin woman pleads to 2020 kidnapping; victim died
TULSA, Okla. – A Joplin woman pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to kidnapping a woman whose body was later found in rural Oklahoma. Breanna Lynn Sloan’s plea is connected to the July 2020 death of Jolene Walker Campbell. Her body was discovered on July 15, 2020, in...
KOKI FOX 23
Two Tulsa firefighters share unforgettable journey ahead of TFD graduation
TULSA, Okla. — It’s been a long journey for two of Tulsa’s newest firefighters. Izzy Robinson and Sergio Lazoya both graduated from the Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) Academy Class 109 last week, and they shared their inspirational stories with FOX23. Lazoya told FOX23 never dreamed he could...
5 arrested for alleged armed robbery, carjacking in Tulsa
Authorities say five men are in custody following a set-up for an armed robbery.
Sapulpa police: Suspect in custody after homicide near Teel and Hickory
Police say they received a call for a possible stabbing around 10:10 a.m. at a home near Teel Road and Hickory Street.
