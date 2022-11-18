You might have already heard: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have a few bugs in them. The issues vary from pop-in to clipping to frame rate issues. Pokémon clip through the ground. The games’ frame rates are so low that background character movements look like elementary flip-book animations. These examples are just a few of the many glitches that players have documented since the release of the game. Social media platforms like TikTok and Twitter are now flooded with viral posts showing the most absurd bugs. Regardless of how fans feel about the final product, almost everyone can agree on one thing: The glitches are fucking hilarious.

20 HOURS AGO