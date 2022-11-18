Read full article on original website
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet picnic exploit makes it easier to hunt shiny Pokémon
I’ve never had the patience for hunting for shiny Pokémon, but luckily now I don’t have to. Shiny Pokémon are super rare versions of Pokémon that appear with a different color scheme. Generally speaking, your odds of running into a shiny Pokémon are around 1 in 4,096. But now fans have discovered a Pokémon Scarlet and Violet exploit that makes it incredibly easy to catch one in under an hour, and it requires no special items.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s bugs are the funniest part of the game
You might have already heard: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have a few bugs in them. The issues vary from pop-in to clipping to frame rate issues. Pokémon clip through the ground. The games’ frame rates are so low that background character movements look like elementary flip-book animations. These examples are just a few of the many glitches that players have documented since the release of the game. Social media platforms like TikTok and Twitter are now flooded with viral posts showing the most absurd bugs. Regardless of how fans feel about the final product, almost everyone can agree on one thing: The glitches are fucking hilarious.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet ‘The Way Home’ final battle guide
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s final story battle is a tough one. After you get to the end of “The Way Home,” you’ll fight one more trainer before you get to get and actually use Koraidon and Miraidon (depending on which version you’re playing). This...
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Petilil be Shiny?
For Nov. 22, 2022, Petilil will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get twice as much candy for transferring Pokémon. And no, Petilil cannot be shiny in Pokémon Go (yet)!. Petilil isn’t currently available Shiny yet. The grass-type bulb Pokémon evolves into Lilligant and even has a Hisuian evolution. It’s likely that we’ll see a Shiny release for Petilil and its evolutions whenever Hisuian Lilligant gets added to the game, or perhaps during a floral spring event. For now, you can grab some Petilil Candy early and score extra candy from transferring Pokémon.
How to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet adds pretty silly collectable aspect when it comes to evolving Gimmighoul. You have to grab 999 Gimmighoul Coins by finding various Gimmighoul around Paldea. This number may seem jarring in a vacuum, but it’s not as bad as it sounds, since there are tons of...
Pokémon Squishmallows have arrived, time to hug round Pikachu
The Squishmallow versions of Pikachu and Gengar are ready to snuggle right up into your home. The Pokémon Squishmallow collaboration is on sale in the United States as of Tuesday. Those interested have two options: Pikachu or Gengar. Each retail for $29.99, are twelve inches in size, and are available for purchase on the Pokémon Center website.
The best D&D gift ideas for fans, players, and Dungeon Masters
Shopping for the Dungeons & Dragons fan in your life can be daunting, especially if you don’t know all that much about how the 50-year-old role-playing game even works. Allow us to help guide your hand toward some of the best options for all kinds of players — as well as fans of popular D&D shows like Critical Role. We’ve even included a handy table of contents that will bring you straight to the right section for you.
The 5 best party board games
Even those that shy away from deep strategy or careful analysis can get down with a party game. These are the types of games that are universally embraced, providing raucous joy, vibrant conversation, and wide smiles. They require only a modicum of effort and just a sliver of free time. They save a lackluster family gathering and turn it into something grand. These are the five best party board games.
Images of the Orion Constellation tell a tale of death and dust
The Orion Nebula, housed within the Orion constellation, is a hubbub of stars being birthed, living, and dying. Now, NASA has combined images from three different telescopes, and they tell quite the story. As you peer into the images, you can see the voids left behind by massive, unseen stars, as well as hot spots where newer stars are currently forming.
Exclusive: Star Wars is now in the Secretlab gaming chair business
1`Here’s the problem with the Galactic Empire: Emperor Palpatine and his authoritarian military will wipe out entire planets in order to maintain control of the galaxy, but they also have very good artistic direction! The Imperial design team really nailed the whole monochromatic brutalist thing. And thanks to a new partnership with Lucasfilm, Secretlab, purveyor of top-line gamer chairs, is taking full advantage and getting in on the dark side of the Star Wars business.
