'The Biggest Change To The Stock Market In Decades' Could Be Weeks Away: Would The SEC's New Plans Destroy Payment For Order Flow?
The Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year is slated for Dec. 14, and the stakes have been raised. What Happened: A new market structure plan from the SEC could be unveiled at the Fed's upcoming meeting, according to Fox Business' Charles Gasparino. "Commissioners have a draft that's described as...
Benzinga
Full Truck Alliance Co's Earnings: A Preview
Full Truck Alliance Co YMM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Full Truck Alliance Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. Full Truck Alliance Co bulls will hope to...
Benzinga
SEC Charges Goldman Sachs Asset Management for Failing to Follow its Policies and Procedures Involving ESG Investments
Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2022) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. (GSAM) for policies and procedures failures involving two mutual funds and one separately managed account strategy marketed as Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investments. To settle the charges, GSAM agreed to pay a $4 million penalty.
Benzinga
Why Guess Stock Is Falling During Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Guess?, Inc. GES shares are trading lower by 5.89% to $18.55 during Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results. Guess? reported quarterly earnings of 44 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 55 cents. The company also reported quarterly sales of $633.40 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $614.00 million by 3%.
Benzinga
Trading Strategies For HP Stock Heading Into Q4 Earnings
HP is trading in a strong uptrend, giving back about 50% of each bullish move north on retracements. Several analysts cut price targets on HP, citing macro concerns. HP, Inc HPQ is set to print its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, and the stock was popping slightly higher heading into the report.
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Willis Towers Watson
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Willis Towers Watson WTW within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $249.0 versus the current price of Willis Towers Watson at $238.825, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Symbotic
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Symbotic SYM stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Within the last quarter, Fennec Pharmaceuticals FENC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $15.0 versus the current price of Fennec Pharmaceuticals at $9.325, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Benzinga
Can These 10%+ Dividend REITs Maintain Their Yields?
Income investors love their high-yielding dividends, but they’re not too happy when rough times force real estate investment trusts (REITs) to cut the dividends. Take a look at three REITs currently offering dividends of 10% or more and whether they can maintain these high yields in future quarters. Sabra...
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Within the last quarter, Fennec Pharmaceuticals FENC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $15.0 versus the current price of Fennec Pharmaceuticals at $9.4499, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Boston Properties
Over the past 3 months, 16 analysts have published their opinion on Boston Properties BXP stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga
After-Hours Alert: Why Autodesk Stock Is Falling
Autodesk Inc ADSK shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported third-quarter financial results. Autodesk said third-quarter revenue increased 14% year-over-year to $1.28 billion, which is in line with average analyst estimates, according to Benzinga Pro. Billings jumped 16% year-over-year to $1.36 billion. The software company...
Benzinga
Why Maximus Shares Are Trading Sharply Higher
Maximus Inc MMS shares are trading higher by 13.91% to $68.96 during Tuesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY23 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates. What Happened?. Maximus reported quarterly earnings of $1.40 per share which beat the analyst...
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Autodesk
Autodesk ADSK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Autodesk will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70. Autodesk bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that...
Benzinga
5 Analysts Have This to Say About KB Home
Analysts have provided the following ratings for KB Home KBH within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for KB Home. The company has an average price target of $40.2 with a high of $46.00 and a low of $34.00.
Benzinga
Did Analysts Expect Too Much Out Of Canadian Solar? Inside The Company's Q3 Earnings
Canadian Solar made profits of $1.12 per share ($78.47 million) on revenues of $1.93 billion. Shares slid 6.39% after the earnings announcement as the company guided light revenues for the fourth quarter. Canadian Solar Inc CSIQ shares dipped after the company's third-quarter earnings came in below analyst estimates. The solar...
Benzinga
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Adobe
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Adobe ADBE. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga
Where Vornado Realty Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Vornado Realty VNO has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $26.33 versus the current price of Vornado Realty at $24.65, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
Benzinga
TSLA At A 52 Week Low
Tesla (TSLA) – Analyst and long-time bear in Tesla, Gordon Johnson, issued a research note Tuesday morning which highlighted data from this week which showed weak Tesla sales in China. Johnson noted the concerning weekly sales were despite two recent price cuts for Tesla vehicles in China over the...
Benzinga
Pre-Holiday Earnings Banquet: More Strength from Retailers as Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods Impress
(Tuesday Market Open) After getting clipped by falling mega-cap stocks and sinking oil prices Monday, stocks showed a bit more holiday cheer early Tuesday following solid retail earnings news and sinking volatility. Fed speakers on the schedule later could help determine whether the good mood lasts. With this morning’s earnings...
Benzinga
