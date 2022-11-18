ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full Truck Alliance Co's Earnings: A Preview

Full Truck Alliance Co YMM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Full Truck Alliance Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. Full Truck Alliance Co bulls will hope to...
SEC Charges Goldman Sachs Asset Management for Failing to Follow its Policies and Procedures Involving ESG Investments

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2022) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. (GSAM) for policies and procedures failures involving two mutual funds and one separately managed account strategy marketed as Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investments. To settle the charges, GSAM agreed to pay a $4 million penalty.
Where Corporate Office Props Tr Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Corporate Office Props Tr OFC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Corporate Office Props Tr has an average price target of $28.0 with a high of $29.00 and a low of $26.00.
HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Olaplex Holdings (OLPX) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys, IPO-Related Securities Class Action Filed

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2022) - Hagens Berman urges Olaplex Holdings, Inc. OLPX investors who suffered significant losses to submit your losses now. Defined Class: Purchasers in Olaplex Holdings' Sept. 30, 2021 IPO. Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 17, 2023. Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/OLPX. Contact An Attorney Now: OLPX@hbsslaw.com. 844-916-0895.
Jack Ma's Ant Group Slapped With $1B Fine, Carl Icahn's Huge Short Position In GameStop, Novavax Culls COVID-19 Vaccine Alliance With GAVI: Top Stories Tuesday, Nov. 22

Ending Jack Ma's Ant Group's two-year-long regulatory feud, Chinese authorities will reportedly impose a fine of more than $1 billion on the billionaire's fintech company. China's central bank – which has been driving the revamp at Ant after the Xi Jinping-led administration scuttled the company's $37 billion IPO at the last minute in 2020 – is the regulator readying the fine.
3 REIT Focused ETFs Paying Consistent Dividends, Poised To Benefit From Fed Pivot

It's no wonder why so many real estate investment trusts (REITs) have terrible market performance in 2022. After all, the Federal Reserve's ongoing rate hikes will continue to hurt the real estate sector. Currently, exchange traded funds (ETFs) are down further than the S&P 500 — which is down roughly...
Trading Strategies For HP Stock Heading Into Q4 Earnings

HP is trading in a strong uptrend, giving back about 50% of each bullish move north on retracements. Several analysts cut price targets on HP, citing macro concerns. HP, Inc HPQ is set to print its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, and the stock was popping slightly higher heading into the report.
Where Willis Towers Watson Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Willis Towers Watson WTW has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $249.0 versus the current price of Willis Towers Watson at $237.85, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
PC Connection Shares Pop On Special Dividend, Buyback Boost

Leading IT solutions provider to business, government, and education markets, PC Connection, Inc CNXN declared a special cash dividend of $0.34 per share, payable on December 23, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 5, 2022. The aggregate amount of the special dividend payment will...
Analyst Ratings for Toll Brothers

Within the last quarter, Toll Brothers TOL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Toll Brothers. The company has an average price target of $53.25 with a high of $58.00 and a low of $49.00.
Where Century Communities Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Century Communities CCS within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Century Communities. The company has an average price target of $56.25 with a high of $79.00 and a low of $44.00.
Analyst Ratings for Boston Properties

Over the past 3 months, 16 analysts have published their opinion on Boston Properties BXP stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
After-Hours Alert: Why Autodesk Stock Is Falling

Autodesk Inc ADSK shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported third-quarter financial results. Autodesk said third-quarter revenue increased 14% year-over-year to $1.28 billion, which is in line with average analyst estimates, according to Benzinga Pro. Billings jumped 16% year-over-year to $1.36 billion. The software company...
PayPal Holdings Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on PayPal Holdings PYPL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
What Does Atento's Debt Look Like?

Over the past three months, shares of Atento Inc. ATTO rose by 3.40%. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Atento has.
Expert Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Within the last quarter, Fennec Pharmaceuticals FENC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $15.0 versus the current price of Fennec Pharmaceuticals at $9.4499, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Analyst Ratings for Symbotic

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Symbotic SYM stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Where Vornado Realty Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Vornado Realty VNO has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $26.33 versus the current price of Vornado Realty at $24.65, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
Palantir Technologies Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Palantir Technologies PLTR. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
