Notre Dame-Boston College: Do Irish make it 8 of 9?

Where did the fall go? It feels like it was two weeks ago that we were counting down the days until Marcus Freeman’s debut season as Notre Dame’s head coach kicked off at Ohio State. Now we’re hours away from the home finale of 2022.

Man, I don’t know

Where the time goes

But, it sure goes fast

-Kenny Chesney’s “Young”

And as of roughly 4:45 p.m. EST on Saturday, we’ll have to wait until the annual spring game to see Notre Dame football in The House that Rockne Built again.

There is a game to play however as Notre Dame looks to continue their ownership of the ACC. Boston College managed to upset North Carolina State on the road a week ago and would certainly find joy in ruining another afternoon for the Irish in South Bend. What happens Saturday? Can the Irish put together 60 minutes of solid play or will it be another version of last week’s game against Navy?

Here is what the Fighting Irish Wire staff sees happening on senior day.

Geoffrey Clark (5-5)

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

We already saw Notre Dame dominate in cold weather against Clemson, so you’d think they’ll have no trouble with Boston College, right? I guess that depends on who starts at quarterback for the Eagles and whether the Irish can make them rely on the country’s worst running game. If they can force the Eagles to keep the ball on the ground, all bets are off. Plus, it’s hard to imagine a third home loss to an inferior opponent in one season.

Notre Dame 31, Boston College 14

Michael Chen (6-4):

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Did anyone else really want to see a Phil Jurkovec revenge-type game happen this weekend? I sure did, but unfortunately, that doesn’t look like it’s going to happen as a knee injury has forced the former Irish quarterback to miss the last two games. Either way, this one should be another home win for Notre Dame but it won’t be without its ups and downs. Zay Flowers is one of the best receivers in the country and should give the Irish secondary some fits, but it won’t be enough for BC to register back-to-back top-25 upsets. Notre Dame gets win number 8 during Marcus Freeman’s first season and sets up a regular-season finale against USC as a top 15 matchup.

Notre Dame 38, Boston College 21

John Kennedy (8-2)

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to believe that senior day is already upon us once again. Playing the spoiler is Boston College’s claim to fame against the Irish and they’ll surely try to play this role again in chilly Notre Dame Stadium Saturday afternoon. This is a good matchup for Notre Dame as 3-7 Boston College has allowed over 4.5 yards per carry the last 2 games and has run the ball poorly when they possess it. This game feels to me like one that will be a slog. Cold weather, Senior Day emotions, a bitter rival who tends to play Notre Dame well but that is 3-7. All of this adds up to me to be a game the Irish will be thrilled to win but that won’t end up on any vintage highlight reels. Some of the typical 2022 Notre Dame struggles and frustrations persist, but the Irish move to 8-3 on the backs of the running game and defense, and all eyes look to LA Thanksgiving weekend.

Notre Dame 34, Boston College 17

Jeff Feyerer (8-2)

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

This has been a weirdly fast season and now that the Irish are playing closer to the team we thought they were going to be at the beginning, I don’t want it to end. I truly believe Freeman has this team pointed in the right direction. Coming off the lackadaisical second half last week against Navy, I would expect the Irish to come out firing on cylinders Satruday. Boston College has the worst rushing offense in the nation which means the Notre Dame secondary should be ready for what’s being thrown their way, regardless of whether or not Phil Jurkovec is under center. The Eagles rushing defense isn’t a world-beater and I fully expect the Irish offensive line to pave the way for Estime and Diggs on the road to another Irish victory.

Notre Dame 38, Boston College 13

Nick Shepkowski (7-3)

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

We might not know what Notre Dame team is going to show up on a weekly basis but through 10 games I did feel safe in saying that overall this team has improved significantly from the one we saw open the year. I thought the offensive line played at a level from really the BYU game on that was worthy of Joe Moore Award finalist consideration. They missed out on that this week but after their struggles to start the year I understand (not saying they should win, but this has turned into a really good unit).

I expect that unit to be the driving force on Saturday. Cold, wind, and perhaps even some snow will make it a memorable senior day in South Bend as the Irish running game beats up a poor Boston College run defense. Expect Logan Diggs and Audric Estime to push for 200 combined yards on the ground and I think this is a day Chris Tyree will cause some damage in the passing game.

Notre Dame 31, Boston College 13

Notre Dame-Boston College Preview Pieces

Get ready for Saturday’s senior day with all of the info you need ahead of kickoff: