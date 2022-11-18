Read full article on original website
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
dexerto.com
New Avatar 2 trailer reveals enormous scope of sequel’s conflict
Avatar 2 has just received a new trailer with the upcoming film set to release in just under a months time. This time around, war is in focus as The Way of the Water sets up for an epic battle ahead. The brand new Avatar sequel has just dropped another...
dexerto.com
Who is Elora Danan? Willow’s infant empress explained
With new Disney+ show Willow about to launch, here’s everything you need to know about Elora Danan, the baby at the heart of the 1988 movie, and the forthcoming series. The Willow movie revolved around a baby called Elora Danan, whom heroes Madmartigan, Sorsha, and the title character were trying to protect.
Today's Talker: Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
This Thursday might end with turkey and the trimmings, but it'll start for many with the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade here on TMJ4.
