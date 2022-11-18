Read full article on original website
Related
'The Biggest Change To The Stock Market In Decades' Could Be Weeks Away: Would The SEC's New Plans Destroy Payment For Order Flow?
The Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year is slated for Dec. 14, and the stakes have been raised. What Happened: A new market structure plan from the SEC could be unveiled at the Fed's upcoming meeting, according to Fox Business' Charles Gasparino. "Commissioners have a draft that's described as...
Benzinga
Full Truck Alliance Co's Earnings: A Preview
Full Truck Alliance Co YMM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Full Truck Alliance Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. Full Truck Alliance Co bulls will hope to...
Benzinga
Trading Strategies For HP Stock Heading Into Q4 Earnings
HP is trading in a strong uptrend, giving back about 50% of each bullish move north on retracements. Several analysts cut price targets on HP, citing macro concerns. HP, Inc HPQ is set to print its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, and the stock was popping slightly higher heading into the report.
Benzinga
Why Analog Devices Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Analog Devices, Inc. ADI shares are trading higher by 5% at $167.18 per share on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Analog Devices reported quarterly earnings of $2.73 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.58 and quarterly sales of $3.25 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.15 billion.
Benzinga
Why Maximus Shares Are Trading Sharply Higher
Maximus Inc MMS shares are trading higher by 13.91% to $68.96 during Tuesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY23 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates. What Happened?. Maximus reported quarterly earnings of $1.40 per share which beat the analyst...
Jack Ma's Ant Group Slapped With $1B Fine, Carl Icahn's Huge Short Position In GameStop, Novavax Culls COVID-19 Vaccine Alliance With GAVI: Top Stories Tuesday, Nov. 22
Ending Jack Ma's Ant Group's two-year-long regulatory feud, Chinese authorities will reportedly impose a fine of more than $1 billion on the billionaire's fintech company. China's central bank – which has been driving the revamp at Ant after the Xi Jinping-led administration scuttled the company's $37 billion IPO at the last minute in 2020 – is the regulator readying the fine.
Benzinga
Cathie Wood Increases Stake In 4 Stocks By Over 1,000% - Plus 4 New Holdings For Ark
Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF ARKK is down roughly 63% year-to-date, compared to the NASDAQ which is down at least 29% year-to-date and the S&P 500 down over 16% year-to-date. After the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates on March 16, the ARK Innovation ETF experienced a brief rally...
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Boston Properties
Over the past 3 months, 16 analysts have published their opinion on Boston Properties BXP stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike — Analyst Says 'Decent Chance We See BTC Run The Highs Here'
Major coins were seen trading higher on Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 2% to $804.9 billion at 8:33 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Curve Dao Token (CRV) +27.8% $0.65. Litecoin (LTC) +14.1% $69.98. Convex Finance (CVX) +12%...
Benzinga
3 REIT Focused ETFs Paying Consistent Dividends, Poised To Benefit From Fed Pivot
It's no wonder why so many real estate investment trusts (REITs) have terrible market performance in 2022. After all, the Federal Reserve's ongoing rate hikes will continue to hurt the real estate sector. Currently, exchange traded funds (ETFs) are down further than the S&P 500 — which is down roughly...
Benzinga
Block Unusual Options Activity
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Block SQ. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga
Did Analysts Expect Too Much Out Of Canadian Solar? Inside The Company's Q3 Earnings
Canadian Solar made profits of $1.12 per share ($78.47 million) on revenues of $1.93 billion. Shares slid 6.39% after the earnings announcement as the company guided light revenues for the fourth quarter. Canadian Solar Inc CSIQ shares dipped after the company's third-quarter earnings came in below analyst estimates. The solar...
Benzinga
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Toll Brothers
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Toll Brothers TOL stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for Zscaler
Over the past 3 months, 24 analysts have published their opinion on Zscaler ZS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga
Where Willis Towers Watson Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Willis Towers Watson WTW has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $249.0 versus the current price of Willis Towers Watson at $237.85, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Benzinga
Qualcomm's Debt Overview
Over the past three months, shares of Qualcomm Inc. QCOM decreased by 12.05%. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Qualcomm has.
Benzinga
Palantir Technologies Unusual Options Activity
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Palantir Technologies PLTR. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga
After-Hours Alert: Why Autodesk Stock Is Falling
Autodesk Inc ADSK shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported third-quarter financial results. Autodesk said third-quarter revenue increased 14% year-over-year to $1.28 billion, which is in line with average analyst estimates, according to Benzinga Pro. Billings jumped 16% year-over-year to $1.36 billion. The software company...
Benzinga
Mango Market Hacker Loses Millions As Curve Price Manipulation Attempt on Aave Backfires
A crypto trader who bragged last month about making off with over $100 million in a Mango Market price manipulation scheme appears to have lost millions on an identical attempt that backfired early Tuesday. What Happened: According to on-chain data, Avraham Eisenberg, the man behind October’s Mango Market breach, recently...
Benzinga
Tesla, Amazon, Polestar, Nordstrom, Autodesk: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% higher on Tuesday after investor focus shifted toward upbeat earnings reports and the possibility of the U.S. Federal Reserve going easy on rate hikes in the future. Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said on Monday that she thinks the central bank can...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
185K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0