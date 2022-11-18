ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

Arizona volleyball to close out season with senior day and rivalry game

Arizona volleyball head coach Dave Rubio is not an emotional person by his own account. There will undoubtedly be emotions for his team this week, though, as they prepare to honor three seniors on Wednesday and take on Arizona State in their second rivalry match on Saturday. “It feels like...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Stout defense, guard play lead Arizona past San Diego State in Maui

Prior to heading to Maui, Tommy Lloyd said Arizona’s defense was “growing” into something that could be pretty good. On Tuesday night, the D hit puberty. The 14th-ranked Wildcats overcame massive foul trouble by playing lockdown defense, holding No. 17 San Diego State to season lows in points and field goal shooting and pulling away late in an 87-70 win in the Maui Invitational semifinals.
SAN DIEGO, CA
azdesertswarm.com

What to watch for from Arizona men’s basketball at the Maui Invitational

The easy games are over, for now at least. After three walkover victories at home, Arizona is about to see a major uptick in competition when it plays in the Maui Invitational in Hawaii. The 14th-ranked Wildcats (3-0) open against Cincinnati (3-1) on Monday night but could face ranked opponents...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

How to watch and what to expect when Arizona hosts Long Beach State

Arizona women’s basketball will host its final home game before setting out onto the road for the Thanksgiving tournament season next week. The final home tune-up against Long Beach State will feature an Arizona team still needing to work on two major areas: defense and sharing the ball. The...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona men’s basketball vs. San Diego State: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online

The 14th-ranked Arizona Wildcats face an old foe in the Maui Invitational when they face the 17th-ranked San Diego State Aztecs in the semifinals. The UA (4-0) hasn’t faced SDSU (4-0) since the finals of the 2018 Maui tourney, won by the Wildcats. Arizona has claimed the last four meetings and are 16-5 all-time against the Aztecs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona women’s basketball escapes Long Beach State’s upset bid

The last time Arizona women’s basketball lost a game in the month of November was Nov. 21, 2017. The team that beat the Wildcats that day was Long Beach State. The No. 18 Wildcats team of November 2022 is much different than the 2017-18 team that ended the year 6-24, but despite the 86-64 Arizona victory, the result of the game was in doubt for most of the first three quarters.
LONG BEACH, CA
azdesertswarm.com

Tracking Arizona Wildcats’ snap counts and PFF grades vs. Washington State

LT Sam Langi, 69 (52.5) WR Dorian Singer, 66 (70.9) WR Jacob Cowing, 65 (62.9) TE Tanner McLachlan, 63 (56.0) WR Tetairoa McMillan, 62 (62.3) RB Michael Wiley, 43 (73.9) LG Wendell Moe, 35 (58.7) LG Josh Donovan, 34 (60.6) RB Jonah Coleman, 21 (66.8) RB Rayshon Luke, 9 (62.3)

