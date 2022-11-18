Read full article on original website
Synopsys Analyst Slashes Price Target By 6% To Be In Line With Peers
Wells Fargo analyst Gary Mobley maintains Synopsys Inc SNPS with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $425 to $400. Ahead of Synopsys' October quarter EPS print, he re-rated the stock. He slashed his price target to be more in line with their peers. He believes SNPS should command...
After-Hours Alert: Why Autodesk Stock Is Falling
Autodesk Inc ADSK shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported third-quarter financial results. Autodesk said third-quarter revenue increased 14% year-over-year to $1.28 billion, which is in line with average analyst estimates, according to Benzinga Pro. Billings jumped 16% year-over-year to $1.36 billion. The software company...
Analyst Ratings for Symbotic
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Symbotic SYM stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Analyst Ratings for Boston Properties
Over the past 3 months, 16 analysts have published their opinion on Boston Properties BXP stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Full Truck Alliance Co's Earnings: A Preview
Full Truck Alliance Co YMM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Full Truck Alliance Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. Full Truck Alliance Co bulls will hope to...
Abercrombie & Fitch Jumps On Q3 Beat; Picks Nigel Travis As New Chairperson
Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 3% year-on-year to $880 million, beating the consensus of $831.13 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.01 beat the consensus of $(0.15). U.S. sales increased 3% Y/Y while International sales declined 18%. The gross profit margin compressed 450 basis points...
Mango Market Hacker Loses Millions As Curve Price Manipulation Attempt on Aave Backfires
A crypto trader who bragged last month about making off with over $100 million in a Mango Market price manipulation scheme appears to have lost millions on an identical attempt that backfired early Tuesday. What Happened: According to on-chain data, Avraham Eisenberg, the man behind October’s Mango Market breach, recently...
Analyst Ratings for Willis Towers Watson
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Willis Towers Watson WTW within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $249.0 versus the current price of Willis Towers Watson at $238.825, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
Jack In The Box Plunges After Gloomy Outlook, Q4 Bottom-Line Miss
Jack In The Box Inc JACK reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 44.6% year-on-year to $402.8 million, beating the consensus of $392.52 million. Jack in the Box Same-store sales increased 4.0% in the fourth quarter, comprised of an increase in company-operated same-store sales of 11.4% and an increase in franchise same-store sales of 3.2%. Systemwide sales for the fourth quarter increased 4.1%.
Trading Strategies For HP Stock Heading Into Q4 Earnings
HP is trading in a strong uptrend, giving back about 50% of each bullish move north on retracements. Several analysts cut price targets on HP, citing macro concerns. HP, Inc HPQ is set to print its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, and the stock was popping slightly higher heading into the report.
Did Analysts Expect Too Much Out Of Canadian Solar? Inside The Company's Q3 Earnings
Canadian Solar made profits of $1.12 per share ($78.47 million) on revenues of $1.93 billion. Shares slid 6.39% after the earnings announcement as the company guided light revenues for the fourth quarter. Canadian Solar Inc CSIQ shares dipped after the company's third-quarter earnings came in below analyst estimates. The solar...
Looking Into Goldman Sachs Group's Recent Short Interest
Goldman Sachs Group's GS short percent of float has risen 15.75% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 5.71 million shares sold short, which is 1.69% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Bitcoin In Sleep Mode? BTC Transaction Volume At 2-Year Low As Addresses In Profit Lowest Since March 2020
Bitcoin BTC/USD has seen its on-chain activity decrease notably, with recent data showing that the drop is of major significance. What Happened: The seven-day moving average of Bitcoin's on-chain transaction volume just reached a two-year low of $1,234,209,106, according to data from blockchain analytics provider Glassnode. The previous two-year low was reported on Dec. 12, 2020 at $1,235,029,122.
Tesla, Amazon, Polestar, Nordstrom, Autodesk: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% higher on Tuesday after investor focus shifted toward upbeat earnings reports and the possibility of the U.S. Federal Reserve going easy on rate hikes in the future. Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said on Monday that she thinks the central bank can...
Cathie Wood Reiterates $1M Price Target For Bitcoin: 'Sometimes You Need To Go Through Crisis To See Survivors'
Despite the recent FTX FTT/USD fueled crypto market collapse, Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Invest Management, stood by her prediction that Bitcoin BTC/USD would reach $1 million by 2030. What Happened: In an interview with Bloomberg, Wood said that the recent losses sustained by FTX and other leading...
Cathie Wood Increases Stake In 4 Stocks By Over 1,000% - Plus 4 New Holdings For Ark
Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF ARKK is down roughly 63% year-to-date, compared to the NASDAQ which is down at least 29% year-to-date and the S&P 500 down over 16% year-to-date. After the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates on March 16, the ARK Innovation ETF experienced a brief rally...
Why Analog Devices Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Analog Devices, Inc. ADI shares are trading higher by 5% at $167.18 per share on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Analog Devices reported quarterly earnings of $2.73 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.58 and quarterly sales of $3.25 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.15 billion.
What's Going On With Nordstrom Stock After Hours?
Shares of fashion retailer Nordstrom Inc JWN are falling in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported third-quarter financial results. What Happened: Nordstrom reported third-quarter revenue of $3.5 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $3.48 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company's topline results were down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.
What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Booking Holdings
Over the past 3 months, 14 analysts have published their opinion on Booking Holdings BKNG stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
3 REIT Focused ETFs Paying Consistent Dividends, Poised To Benefit From Fed Pivot
It's no wonder why so many real estate investment trusts (REITs) have terrible market performance in 2022. After all, the Federal Reserve's ongoing rate hikes will continue to hurt the real estate sector. Currently, exchange traded funds (ETFs) are down further than the S&P 500 — which is down roughly...
