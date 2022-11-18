ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
starlocalmedia.com

Coppell ISD Give for Grants program transforms classroom learning through community funding

The Coppell ISD Education Foundation Give for Grants Campaign came to a close, funding several campuses and campaigns across the district. The Classroom Grant Program is designed to encourage, facilitate, recognize, and reward effective, innovative, and creative, instructional approaches that directly impact students while transforming classroom learning, according to the Coppell ISD Education Foundation’s Give for Grants website.
COPPELL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Meet Jennifer Franz, adult services librarian in Coppell

Jennifer Franz serves as the adult services librarian at the Cozby Library and Community Commons in Coppell. Franz has wanted to be a librarian ever since she was a kid, but didn’t know how to get started until she applied to the library school at Louisiana State University and has been doing it ever since.
COPPELL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Meet Jason Salsbury, a highly involved Little Elm community member

Jason Salsbury is the newly appointed Vice Chair of Keep Little Elm Beautiful (KELB) and stays involved in the community through Keep Little Elm Beautiful, the newly established Little Elm Veterans Committee, and actively searching for volunteer opportunities. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
LITTLE ELM, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

ACLU of Texas files complaint against Frisco ISD

The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Texas filed a complaint Nov. 21 against Frisco Independent School District. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Texas filed a complaint Nov. 21 with the U.S. Department of Education against Frisco Independent School District. The complaint alleges that FISD’s new bathroom policy violates Title IX, according to the document.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Meet Ebun Ekunwe, retired medical doctor turned business owner

Ebun Ekunwe is a retired medical doctor in Carrollton who started a business to participate in the contribution toward cancer prevention. When not working, Ekunwe can be found volunteering as a pastor, reading, gardening, cooking or walking. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
CARROLLTON, TX
fox4news.com

Singer Leon Bridges hands out meals for Tarrant County Food Bank

MANSFIELD, Texas - GRAMMY award-winning singer and Fort Worth native Leon Bridges gave back to the community at a Tarrant Area Food Bank on Monday by handing out meals. 5,000 meals were given out at the Dr. Jim Vaszauskas Center for Performing Arts in Mansfield on Monday morning. The ‘River’...
MANSFIELD, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

HBCU School Event Held in Dallas for North Texas Students

North Texas high school students learned about historically Black colleges and universities from across the country over the weekend. Around 300 students attended the UNCF Empower Me Tour Event at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel over the weekend. 23 HBCUs were on hand to visit with students. Students talked with recruiters...
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Don’t Fall For the Same Rent Scam as This McKinney, Texas Family

Scammers are the absolute worst. They have a plethora of ways to steal your money or your personal information. They will disguise it as a fancy giveaway or some sob story to pull at your heart strings to get your money or, in this case, are able to disguise themselves as a rental company to get you into a house. This happened to a McKinney, Texas family of five who lost a lot of money are now looking for a new place to live.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson to modify trash collection, city facility schedule for Thanksgiving holiday

Richardson officials said the city will not operate its trash and recycling collection services Nov. 24-25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Courtesy Fotolia) Richardson is operating a special holiday schedule for Thanksgiving, canceling trash-collection services while closing city facilities Nov. 24-25. There will be no trash, recycling, or brush and bulky item collection services offered Nov. 24-25 with no makeup days planned for either of the services. Regularly scheduled trash and brush and bulky item collection service will resume Nov. 28. For recycling services, collections that would have occurred Nov. 24 will be done a day early Nov. 23, while collections that would have taken place Nov. 25 will be moved back a day to Nov. 26.
RICHARDSON, TX
WFAA

Stylist offers confidence-boosting tips for North Texas women

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — How many times have you looked in your closet and thought – I have nothing to wear! Too many to count. Carolyn Wang’s mission as a designer and stylist is to give women confidence in their wardrobe and she hopes her family’s new fashion experience will transform how women feel about going shopping.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lakeside Holiday Event to feature free carriage rides, Santa, music and more

The community is invited to the Sixth Annual Lakeside Holiday Event, to be held Nov. 30 in south Flower Mound. The free family-friendly festival features fun for friends and family to celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season with horse-drawn carriages, the lighting of Lakeside’s 30-foot Christmas tree, photos with Santa, live Christmas music and more in the Lakeside development off of FM 2499.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney to begin renovations for the McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch

After opening in 2005 and hosting a multitude of games, the McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch is about to get an upgrade. This month, McKinney will kick off phase one of renovations to the McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch, a project that Parks and Recreation Director Michael Kowski said will open the door to more use and more national tournament visits.
MCKINNEY, TX
Houston Chronicle

Holiday Shoppers: Be Careful Parking At The Mall

A NEW TREND we are seeing in DFW right now is thieves talking to you as you get into you car, calling your attention to something in the rear of your car. When you go to look, a second perp grabs valuables out of your car, especially looking for purses. It is best to get your package loaded ASAP, get in your car and lock the doors, and don't roll your window down for strangers.
DALLAS, TX

