NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengersAsh JurbergPlano, TX
New Bank Opens on High School Campus Teaching Students about FinancesLarry LeaseLittle Elm, TX
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
Frisco ISD Will Consider Student Bathroom and Library Book PoliciesLarry LeaseFrisco, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell ISD Give for Grants program transforms classroom learning through community funding
The Coppell ISD Education Foundation Give for Grants Campaign came to a close, funding several campuses and campaigns across the district. The Classroom Grant Program is designed to encourage, facilitate, recognize, and reward effective, innovative, and creative, instructional approaches that directly impact students while transforming classroom learning, according to the Coppell ISD Education Foundation’s Give for Grants website.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Jennifer Franz, adult services librarian in Coppell
Jennifer Franz serves as the adult services librarian at the Cozby Library and Community Commons in Coppell. Franz has wanted to be a librarian ever since she was a kid, but didn’t know how to get started until she applied to the library school at Louisiana State University and has been doing it ever since.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Jason Salsbury, a highly involved Little Elm community member
Jason Salsbury is the newly appointed Vice Chair of Keep Little Elm Beautiful (KELB) and stays involved in the community through Keep Little Elm Beautiful, the newly established Little Elm Veterans Committee, and actively searching for volunteer opportunities. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
ACLU of Texas files complaint against Frisco ISD
The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Texas filed a complaint Nov. 21 against Frisco Independent School District. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Texas filed a complaint Nov. 21 with the U.S. Department of Education against Frisco Independent School District. The complaint alleges that FISD’s new bathroom policy violates Title IX, according to the document.
starlocalmedia.com
Local activities, holiday events scheduled in Coppell and the surrounding communities for the week of Nov. 20
There are a variety of activities to do in Coppell and the surrounding communities this week with festivals, learning opportunities and more scheduled. Take a look at the top five things for activities in the Coppell Gazette for the week of Nov. 20. The Great Migration Challenge.
starlocalmedia.com
Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center will address city’s growth through partnership with the community
Preliminary work recently began on the Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center, which will serve as a joining central fire station and police department for the city of Lewisville. The building will be named for Fire Chief Timothy Tittle and Police Chief Steve McFadden in honor of their many years of...
ACLU files complaints with Dept. of Education against Frisco, Keller ISD policies
DALLAS — The American Civil Liberties Union is condemning several North Texas school districts' controversial policies in two complaints filed Monday. The complaints were filed with the Department of Education Office for Civil Rights in response to policies implemented at both Keller and Frisco Independent School Districts. Earlier this...
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Ebun Ekunwe, retired medical doctor turned business owner
Ebun Ekunwe is a retired medical doctor in Carrollton who started a business to participate in the contribution toward cancer prevention. When not working, Ekunwe can be found volunteering as a pastor, reading, gardening, cooking or walking. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
Fall festivities, holiday events scheduled in The Leader communities for the week of Nov. 20
Several events in Carrollton and Lewisville are focused on the holidays and the fall weather, encouraging residents to celebrate with family and loved ones. Take a look at the top five things to do in The Leader communities the week of Nov. 20:. Thanksgiving movie night.
starlocalmedia.com
Zoning roundup: Celina approves three cases at City Council meeting
Celina has approved three new annexation and zoning cases on three different tracts of land. During the Tuesday, Nov. 8 City Council meeting, Celina representatives approved three items concerning voluntary annexation and zoning of land.
fox4news.com
Singer Leon Bridges hands out meals for Tarrant County Food Bank
MANSFIELD, Texas - GRAMMY award-winning singer and Fort Worth native Leon Bridges gave back to the community at a Tarrant Area Food Bank on Monday by handing out meals. 5,000 meals were given out at the Dr. Jim Vaszauskas Center for Performing Arts in Mansfield on Monday morning. The ‘River’...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
HBCU School Event Held in Dallas for North Texas Students
North Texas high school students learned about historically Black colleges and universities from across the country over the weekend. Around 300 students attended the UNCF Empower Me Tour Event at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel over the weekend. 23 HBCUs were on hand to visit with students. Students talked with recruiters...
Don’t Fall For the Same Rent Scam as This McKinney, Texas Family
Scammers are the absolute worst. They have a plethora of ways to steal your money or your personal information. They will disguise it as a fancy giveaway or some sob story to pull at your heart strings to get your money or, in this case, are able to disguise themselves as a rental company to get you into a house. This happened to a McKinney, Texas family of five who lost a lot of money are now looking for a new place to live.
starlocalmedia.com
Lights, art installations, runs and more: See what's happening in Plano the week of Nov. 20
Here are five things to do in Plano the week of Nov. 20.
Richardson to modify trash collection, city facility schedule for Thanksgiving holiday
Richardson officials said the city will not operate its trash and recycling collection services Nov. 24-25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Courtesy Fotolia) Richardson is operating a special holiday schedule for Thanksgiving, canceling trash-collection services while closing city facilities Nov. 24-25. There will be no trash, recycling, or brush and bulky item collection services offered Nov. 24-25 with no makeup days planned for either of the services. Regularly scheduled trash and brush and bulky item collection service will resume Nov. 28. For recycling services, collections that would have occurred Nov. 24 will be done a day early Nov. 23, while collections that would have taken place Nov. 25 will be moved back a day to Nov. 26.
Stylist offers confidence-boosting tips for North Texas women
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — How many times have you looked in your closet and thought – I have nothing to wear! Too many to count. Carolyn Wang’s mission as a designer and stylist is to give women confidence in their wardrobe and she hopes her family’s new fashion experience will transform how women feel about going shopping.
Lakeside Holiday Event to feature free carriage rides, Santa, music and more
The community is invited to the Sixth Annual Lakeside Holiday Event, to be held Nov. 30 in south Flower Mound. The free family-friendly festival features fun for friends and family to celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season with horse-drawn carriages, the lighting of Lakeside’s 30-foot Christmas tree, photos with Santa, live Christmas music and more in the Lakeside development off of FM 2499.
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney to begin renovations for the McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch
After opening in 2005 and hosting a multitude of games, the McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch is about to get an upgrade. This month, McKinney will kick off phase one of renovations to the McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch, a project that Parks and Recreation Director Michael Kowski said will open the door to more use and more national tournament visits.
Shipping container townhomes near opening in McKinney, expansion planned
The Cotton Groves project broke ground in McKinney in October 2020. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Cotton Groves in McKinney is expected to have its first townhome completed in early January, according to Celeste Cox, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Collin County. The Cotton Groves is a community of townhomes...
Houston Chronicle
Holiday Shoppers: Be Careful Parking At The Mall
A NEW TREND we are seeing in DFW right now is thieves talking to you as you get into you car, calling your attention to something in the rear of your car. When you go to look, a second perp grabs valuables out of your car, especially looking for purses. It is best to get your package loaded ASAP, get in your car and lock the doors, and don't roll your window down for strangers.
