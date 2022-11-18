ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

wfxrtv.com

Student Achiever: E.C. Glass' George White

E.C. Glass football is enjoying another strong campaign under head coach Jeff Woody. The Hilltoppers have just one loss this fall and are getting ready to play Salem for the Region 4D championship this weekend.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Rookie’s coming to Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg residents will soon see a sweet new development in River Ridge Mall. Rookie’s will be coming to River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg, making it the second location in the area. The first Lynchburg shop opened in Sept. of 2021, as we reported. According to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Don't Miss TRBC's "Virginia Christmas Spectacular"

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Thomas Road Baptist Church is once again putting on "The Virginia Christmas Spectacular." It's the weekend of December 9-11. Emily got to see how it's all coming together and what you can expect if you attend!
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Death investigation underway in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two bodies were found in a home in Lansdowne Park in northwest Roanoke Monday afternoon. Roanoke Police responded about 4:45 p.m. for a wellness check and found the bodies, according to the City of Roanoke Redevelopment Authority (RRHA), which is working with police on the investigation.
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

VDOT: Winter is coming and crews are prepared

The Virginia Department of Transportation has a message for residents of south-central Virginia: Winter is coming, and VDOT is ready. “We have our plan in place, and now we just need to see what the winter throws at us weather-wise,” said Len Stevens, communications manager with VDOT’s Lynchburg district, which stretches from Nelson County in the north to Danville and Halifax in the south, and from Lynchburg in the west to Cumberland and Prince Edward counties in the east.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Crash in Roanoke County cleared after causing delays

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 8:00 p.m.:. The crash has been cleared and all lanes are now open, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. Motorists in the Glenvar area of Roanoke can expect delays due to a vehicle crash, according to Roanoke County officials. We’re told that West...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

New restaurant taking over Charlottesville’s Little Star

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new restaurant is moving into the former home of Little Star along West Main Street. Daniel Kaufman, the owner of Public Fish & Oyster, is partnering with Greg Dionne, who was his former chef at the seafood restaurant. They’re opening Black Cow Chop House.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Buildings destroyed in Bedford County fire

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two structures and their contents were destroyed in a fire in Bedford County Sunday night. The Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department was called to Gardner Farm Road along with crews from Moneta, Forest and Bedford County. They found both structures, used for agricultural purposes, engulfed in flames.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

UPDATE: Man killed in Roanoke County motorcycle crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — According to a press release from Roanoke County, there is a vehicle crash on U.S. 460 near the intersection of West Main Street in the Glenvar. The east and west bound lanes are closed near Technology Drive. Drivers can expect severe delays in this area.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WVNT-TV

Virginia, Virginia Tech game canceled

The rivalry game between UVA and Virginia Tech is canceled. The rivalry game between UVA and Virginia Tech is canceled. Fayette County Sheriffs Sees uptick in Violent Crimes. Fayette County Sheriffs Sees uptick in Violent Crimes. Roses in Hinton is Open. Deer Processing Plant. Issues For Day-care Workers. Kitchen Safety...
BLACKSBURG, VA
cbs19news

Crozet resident killed in crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a Crozet resident on Monday. According to police, the crash occurred just before 5 p.m. on the 6800 block of Dick Woods Road, near the intersections with Plank Road and Foster Ridge. Police...
CROZET, VA
cardinalnews.org

Two to be inducted into Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame

New to the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame are a pair of individuals whose credentials are impeccable. Phil Owenby, previously the golf pro in Roanoke at Hunting Hills Country Club and later at Roanoke Country Club, was named to the Virginia Golf Hall of Fame earlier this year. In...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

UVA continues to receive threatening emails, police investigating

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — After enhancing campus security for Saturday’s memorial service following a threatening email, the University of Virginia Police Department reports that the university is continuing to receive similar threats. At around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, the department released a statement saying that “communications...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WTOP

Maryland, Virginia hotels get Historic Hotels Excellence awards

The 2022 Historic Hotels of America Annual Awards of Excellence included two historic hotels in Maryland and two in Virginia. Antrim 1844 in Taneytown, Maryland, was named the Best Small Historic Inn, an award given to hotels with fewer than 75 guest rooms. Antrim 1844 was once the historic home of Colonel Andrew Ege. Many of its 40 guest rooms have private Jacuzzis, balconies and fireplaces.
TANEYTOWN, MD
WDBJ7.com

Man killed in NW Roanoke crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Police Department says speed appears to have been a factor in a fatal crash. Police were notified just after 1 a.m. Sunday of the crash in the 1300 block of 10th Street NW. Officers found a single vehicle on its side; two men had been thrown from the vehicle.
ROANOKE, VA

