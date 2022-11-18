Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Lobe Sciences Hopes To Move Novel Psilocin Drug Compounds Quickly Through The FDA Funnel
In this new Trade To Black Podcast, TDR Founder Shadd Dales interviews the CEO of Lobe Sciences LOBEF, Philip Young. Lobe Sciences is an emerging psychedelic biotech company developing psilocin and nontraditional medicines for better brain health. While psilocybin gets all the attention in the psychedelics industry, psilocybin is actually...
Benzinga
Cannabis Can Help Fibromyalgia, Says New Israeli Study, Confirming Previous Research
Living with fibromyalgia is challenging and painful. Those suffering from this illness also experience fatigue and cognitive difficulties that can provoke unpleasant ups and downs. A disorder that affects women twice as often as men thankfully can be treated with cannabis. A recent study published in Pain Practice found that...
studyfinds.org
Common painkillers like ibuprofen and naproxen can make arthritis inflammation even worse
CHICAGO — Common painkillers can make the misery of osteoarthritis even worse, a new study warns. Ibuprofen, naproxen, and diclofenac are among the many drugs for relieving aching joints. However, researchers say they may aggravate inflammation of the knee over time. They belong to a class of medications known as NSAIDS, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The study, based on a review of over 1,000 patients, is one of the first to investigate their long-term effects.
Benzinga
7 Pot Smoking, Weed Loving, Ganja-Inspired Green Wednesday & Thanksgiving Cannabis Ideas
Did you know that over the years marijuana has become a staple at the Thanksgiving dinner table? Yes, each year brings new recipes and options to serve cannabis-infused food right next to your juicy Thanksgiving turkey. It could be weed-infused turkey gravy or a THC-infused non-alcoholic beverage to wash it all down.
Researchers said acholic stools are the most common sign of "early" stage pancreatic cancer.
Pancreatic cancer is one of the most serious types of cancer and one of the deadliest in history. Most of the symptoms of this disease do not appear until later, but the earlier they are detected, the better for the patient. Misdiagnosis makes pancreatic cancer one of the most difficult diseases to treat.
Benzinga
Education Program For Prevention Of Impaired Driving Launched By MADD Canada In Partnership With NSLC
Nova Scotia students are being educated and empowered to prevent impaired driving crashes, deaths and injuries through an education program presented by MADD Canada and Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation. Road crashes are the number one cause of death among Canadian youth, and alcohol and/or drugs are involved in more than...
Benzinga
EXCLUSIVE: CEO Of Leading Cannabis Research Firm Shares Insights On Midterms, Thanksgiving Sales And Branding
With five statewide and a host of local legalization propositions on the ballot, cannabis reform had mixed results in the midterm elections. What then were the highs, lows or results of the election overall? For Roy Bingham, CEO and co-founder of BDSA, a balance of the midterm elections should start by weighing the different population sizes of the states where marijuana legalization was discussed.
