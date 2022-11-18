ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lobe Sciences Hopes To Move Novel Psilocin Drug Compounds Quickly Through The FDA Funnel

In this new Trade To Black Podcast, TDR Founder Shadd Dales interviews the CEO of Lobe Sciences LOBEF, Philip Young. Lobe Sciences is an emerging psychedelic biotech company developing psilocin and nontraditional medicines for better brain health. While psilocybin gets all the attention in the psychedelics industry, psilocybin is actually...
Cannabis Can Help Fibromyalgia, Says New Israeli Study, Confirming Previous Research

Living with fibromyalgia is challenging and painful. Those suffering from this illness also experience fatigue and cognitive difficulties that can provoke unpleasant ups and downs. A disorder that affects women twice as often as men thankfully can be treated with cannabis. A recent study published in Pain Practice found that...
Common painkillers like ibuprofen and naproxen can make arthritis inflammation even worse

CHICAGO — Common painkillers can make the misery of osteoarthritis even worse, a new study warns. Ibuprofen, naproxen, and diclofenac are among the many drugs for relieving aching joints. However, researchers say they may aggravate inflammation of the knee over time. They belong to a class of medications known as NSAIDS, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The study, based on a review of over 1,000 patients, is one of the first to investigate their long-term effects.
EXCLUSIVE: CEO Of Leading Cannabis Research Firm Shares Insights On Midterms, Thanksgiving Sales And Branding

With five statewide and a host of local legalization propositions on the ballot, cannabis reform had mixed results in the midterm elections. What then were the highs, lows or results of the election overall? For Roy Bingham, CEO and co-founder of BDSA, a balance of the midterm elections should start by weighing the different population sizes of the states where marijuana legalization was discussed.
MARYLAND STATE
