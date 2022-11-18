Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Titan Battle: Locations, Level Order, Types, more
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will need to challenge Pladea’s Titans to obtain access to the coveted Herba Mystica. Below is everything to know about the Titan Pokemon, and what order they should be battled in. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have their choice of three major storylines while...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player discovers infinite Shiny Duplication glitch
A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player has discovered a glitch that allows players to duplicate a Shiny Pokemon encounter infinitely, and here is how it works. Shiny Pokemon are among the rarest creatures in the Pokemon games, and as such, players often attempt to find the easiest ways to encounter them. This is often done by raising the odds of finding a Shiny Pokemon via a hunting method, Shiny Charm, or using multiple systems.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go Astral Eclipse event: Solgaleo & Lunala debut, more
Pokemon Go has announced the Astral Eclipse Event, bringing Sun & Moon Legendaries Solgalo and Lunala into the game. Over the last few months, the Season of Light has brought more Gen 7 Pokemon into the game, including Cosmog and Cosmoem via Special Research. Pokemon Go will bring the Sun...
dexerto.com
How to get Salazzle & Salandit in Pokemon Scarlet Violet: Evolution method explained
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers can get Salazzle and Salandit in the wild, or use its extraordinary evolution method. Here’s where to find them and how Salandit evolves. Salazzle and Salandit were added in Gen 7, as poison/fire-type Pokemon, and they’re back in Game Freak‘s latest games.
dexerto.com
How to respawn Tera Raid dens in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Tera Raids are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s answer to Sword & Shield’s Max Raid, but instead of static dens, Tera Dens spawn at random locations around the map that despawn after each raid. Raids were a new multiplayer mechanic introduced in Pokemon Sword & Shield that have somewhat...
dexerto.com
Where to find Magikarp & Gyrados in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Generation 1’s iconic flopping fish Magikarp and its fearsome evolution Gyarados return in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here’s how trainers can find both of these Pokemon around the Paldea region. There of plenty of Pokemon returning from earlier Generations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, including iconic Pokemon like...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players want “Pokemon’s government” in real life
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players laud “the Pokemon government” for its accomplishments regarding healthcare, inflation, and more. Tokyo-based developer Game Freak has shipped two major Pokemon titles this year for the Nintendo Switch, Legends Arceus and Scarlet and Violet. As such, fans of the long-running franchise have much...
dexerto.com
Can you change time & weather in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players won’t need to worry so much about the time of day and weather changes. Here is everything to know about weather, time of day, and date changing in the Gen 9 games. Pokemon fans have been impacted by the day and night cycles tied...
dexerto.com
How to get Collector’s Tokens in Marvel Snap: Token Shop explained
With the launch of Collector’s Tokens, Marvel Snap players will finally be able to pick and choose which cards they unlock through the Token Shop. We’ve got the full rundown on how this new system works. After teasing their debut in an earlier development roadmap, Ben Brode finally...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet hero is incredibly rude about his phone use fans say
While players continue to report problems with Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, one person says most have ignored the bigger issue – the hero’s phone usage. Game Freak released Scarlet & Violet just last week on the Nintendo Switch to middling review scores. Thus far, many players seem mixed on the experience, too, thanks in part to its subpar visuals and performance-related issues.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go Cosmoem evolution: How to get Solgaleo & Lunala
The Pokemon Go Astral Eclipse event brings Sun & Moon legendaries Solgaleo and Lunala into the game, but how do you get them? Here’s everything we know. Niantic has revealed what may be the last major event during the Season of Light, Astral Eclipse. It is expected to bring the “A Cosmic Companion” Special Research to a close.
dexerto.com
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s third wave of DLC tracks revealed: Rock, Moon Cup, Merry Mountain & more
The third wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC tracks has been revealed, and it includes a brand new track called Merry Mountain. Following on from the second wave of DLC tracks that came out in March, Nintendo has confirmed that the second wave of Booster Course Pass tracks will arrive in the game on December 7, 2022.
dexerto.com
Best Rapp H Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks
LMGs in Warzone 2 hit some real blows and the Rapp H is one of them. So, here’s a Rapp H loadout for battle royale with the perfect set of attachments and Perks. In most shooters, LMGs often get overshadowed by Assault Rifles, making them underrated in return. However, by no means are they inefficient, especially in games like Warzone. The BR experience can get pretty heated up at any given moment and this is when the magazine sizes of LMGs shine.
dexerto.com
Nintendo is actually issuing refunds for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players fed up with the game’s bugs and performance issues can actually get a refund from Nintendo for the games’ shortcomings on the Switch. The launch of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has been a controversial one to say the least with many panning the games for a variety of reasons.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs add audio transcription feature to combat toxicity
Overwatch 2 will be implementing a new audio transcription feature as a way to help combat inappropriate or unsportsmanlike comments during matches. As part of the latest Overwatch 2 update, developer Blizzard have revealed that they will be introducing a new chat feature to help monitor “disruptive behavior” in OW2 games. This news was revealed in a new blog post, detailing who will have access to the audio transcription as well as how the process of reporting a player will operate.
dexerto.com
Rainbow Six Operation Solar Raid patch notes: ADS changes, Zofia & Capitao update
The Rainbow Six Operation Solar Raid patch notes aren’t just all about the new content. The notes contain plenty of balance changes, especially surrounding ADS movement and smaller quality-of-life fixes for Capitao and Zofia: here’s what you need to know. Rainbow Six Operation Solar Raid is the biggest...
dexerto.com
Valorant fans propose genius Chamber nerf to finally balance overpowered Agent
Valorant fans have suggested a genius Chamber nerf that will finally balance the overpowered Sentinel. One agent has dominated the game since its release. Of course, we’re talking about Chamber, the French Sentinel that has been at the top and tearing up the meta since the end of Episode 3.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 player outplays bounty hunter by driving into the ocean
A Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player escaped a bounty hunter by driving a truck underwater and surviving long enough to return to land. Infinity Ward reintroduced swimming mechanics to Call of Duty in the recently released Modern Warfare 2. Ahead of the title’s launch, the developer assured players the feature would appear in Warzone 2.0, as well.
dexerto.com
Overwatch star Xzi confirms Valorant switch: “I’m pretty confident”
Former South Korean Overwatch player Jung ‘Xzi’ Ki-hyo has announced his retirement from the Blizzard title and said in a statement that he has considered a switch to Valorant, or content creation. The former Dallas Fuel and Florida Mayhem player took to Twitch on November 20 to tell...
dexerto.com
How to view your actual Overwatch 2 SR number for all ranked roles
Overwatch 2 players tired of the new ranked system have discovered a way to see their SR number for all competitive roles. Unlike the first Overwatch, OW2 made the bold decision to do away with a skill ranking number that went up or down every match and replaced it with numbered tiers that update every 7 wins or 20 losses.
Comments / 0