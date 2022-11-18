Read full article on original website
Mesa pool builder’s license revoked following On Your Side investigation
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Gabrielle Shirk is happy regarding the latest action taken against a man named Jack Vinson Smith III. “We’re elated. It’s the best news we ever could have gotten,” Gabrielle told On Your Side. “The more we’re doing and digging, we’re finding out he just took money from a lot of consumers and didn’t do anything he said he was going to do.”
Firefighters discover body inside a south Phoenix apartment on fire
Ford comes through with $20K donation to The Salvation Army!. While Tess Rafols was at the Fry's on Higley Road in Gilbert for the Big Give this morning, Ford showed up with a really big check for The Salvation Army. Creating healthy food habits around the holidays. Updated: 3 hours...
American Airlines adds more Phoenix flights ahead of Super Bowl LVII
The price to rent some high-end estates near the date of the Super Bowl could cost upwards of $18,000 a night!. Preparing State Farm Stadium field for Super Bowl LVII. State Farm Stadium is getting moving turf that will slide in and shine on game day. Arizona law enforcement preparing...
Phoenix pastor finishes charity hike two years after being crushed by boulder
Ex-porn star accused of profiting from PPP loans while running Scottsdale gym. Duane Bell says John “Jay” Grdina used his name to take out a $60,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan for the Scottsdale business. Seasonal depression triggered in the summer for Arizonans. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Dr....
Pinal County searching for murder suspect
American Airlines adds more Phoenix flights ahead of Super Bowl LVII. American Airlines announced it has added 91 flights between Phoenix and 22 U.S. cities from Feb. 9 and Feb. 14. Ford comes through with $20K donation to The Salvation Army!. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. While Tess Rafols was...
Breeze Airways debuts at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Breeze Airways will be adding a twice-weekly service from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport to Charleston, SC, and Provo, UT, ahead of four new destination flights that will launch in February 2023. If you buy your tickets by Wednesday, fares on flights from Phoenix to Charleston will...
Man found dead at scene of south Phoenix apartment fire
Pinal County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed his wife on Monday night near Stanfield. Ex-porn star accused of profiting from PPP loans while running Scottsdale gym. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Duane Bell says John “Jay” Grdina used his name to take...
$4 million grant helps researchers study ways to reduce risk of cancer in Arizona firefighters
Ex-porn star accused of profiting from PPP loans while running Scottsdale gym. Duane Bell says John “Jay” Grdina used his name to take out a $60,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan for the Scottsdale business. Seasonal depression triggered in the summer for Arizonans. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Dr....
ASU ‘A’ mountain painted red and blue ahead of rivalry game against University of Arizona
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - ASU students woke up to a surprise Sunday morning. ‘A’ mountain was briefly painted red and blue ahead of the big game this week. Given the colors, it’s a safe bet University of Arizona students or fans were behind it. “I have...
The Big Give Turkey Drive is going on at Arizona Fry’s stores all day!
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizonans can always be counted on to help families in need, especially during the holidays. Arizona’s Family and Fry’s have teamed up for this year’s Big Give Turkey Drive benefiting The Salvation Army. Fry’s has made it super simple for you to make...
Cooler temperatures bring better moods to Arizonans
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Are you happier now that we are into the cooler winter months in Arizona? If so, you are not alone. When it comes to seasonal depression, Arizona is unique. It’s one of the only areas in the country where people are typically crankier in the summer and happier in the winter. It’s usually the opposite, where people up north are sad during the dark and cold winter.
Travel forecast ahead of Thanksgiving
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Plan on a chilly morning as you step out the door in Phoenix for your Monday. Temps will be in the 40s in most Valley locations with a few of us sliding into the upper 30s. The weather looks to be quite calm, and quite frankly perfect, this week for Thanksgiving. Highs will be in the low 70s in Phoenix as we start the workweek. By Tuesday, we will bring in some cloud cover but remain dry throughout the state. Temps do slowly climb by Turkey day with highs inching up to 76 by Thursday.
Automatic recount expected in at least one Arizona race
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone says there were threats against several officials throughout the election process. Republican Kari Lake not conceding, highlighting Election Day tabulation issues. Updated: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:56 PM MST. |. As some of her Republican counterparts have conceded their races, Kari Lake hasn't, saying “the...
Interim Phoenix police chief talks plans for future, Justice Dept. investigation
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - New interim Phoenix police chief Michael Sullivan is only a few months on the job, assuming the role amid a Justice Department investigation. An officer shortage and violence against police officers is sparking his desire to make a positive change. “This desire is for more training......
Speak of the Devils Podcast: Territorial Cup preview with Demario Richard and Brandon Magee
(3TV/CBS 5) -- There’s only one thing left to do: Keep the Cup. After a dive into the news and a look at ASU’s loss to Oregon State, we turn our attention to Friday’s Territorial Cup showdown against Arizona. We welcome legendary running back Demario Richard on the show to hear his favorite memories of the rivalry and who he’d like to see take over as head coach (11:16). Next up, we go behind Wildcat lines with Adam Green of azdesertswarm.com and Wildcat Radio (40:26). Then buckle up that chin strap as Brandon Magee gives us a pre-game pep talk for the ages (56:56). Finally, we dive into our game preview and unveil our predictions on who gets the Cup and state bragging rights.
Police investigating deadly crash in Phoenix near 16th St., Buckeye Road
Thanksgiving is this week, and there’s no better time to talk to your family members and share family members and family history. Experts talking turkey questions on phone, text, and online. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Experts talking turkey questions on phone, text, and online. Thanksgiving travel outlook as...
St. Mary’s Food Bank starts distribution drive, still 4,400 turkeys short
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - St. Mary’s Food Bank starts its Thanksgiving distribution drive today, and the non-profit still needs 4,400 turkeys in order to meet the demand. St. Mary’s workers and volunteers will spend the next three days giving out turkey dinners with all the trimmings to thousands of people in need. The group is expected to provide a holiday meal to 18,000 families this year. Although the distribution doesn’t officially begin until 8 a.m., families started lining up well before the sun was up to get one of the first spots in line. When Arizona’s Family news crews first arrived around 4 a.m., 20 people were already in line.
Breezy conditions to return for the Thanksgiving forecast
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another chilly start to your morning in Phoenix with morning lows in the 40s and 50s. We’ve seen pretty cool starts each morning this month, with those low running about five to seven degrees below normal. Highs will be quite similar to Monday with temps in the mid 70s later this afternoon. The weather will remain quite tranquil as we inch closer to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Seasonal depression triggered in the summer for Arizonans
How can we collectively help those who are hurting feel supportive and engaged during the holidays?. Thanksgiving is this week, and there’s no better time to talk to your family members and share family members and family history. Mesa family suing Snapchat after son dies from fentanyl overdose. Updated:...
Sunny and dry across the state for the holiday week
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- What a terrific Tuesday after a cloudy start to the morning. Those clouds didn’t affect our morning low of 48 degrees, which is still four degrees below average. Daytime highs are mainly in the 70′s. Tonight, look for mostly clear skies; by the early morning hours, lows will be in the upper 40′s.
