(3TV/CBS 5) -- There’s only one thing left to do: Keep the Cup. After a dive into the news and a look at ASU’s loss to Oregon State, we turn our attention to Friday’s Territorial Cup showdown against Arizona. We welcome legendary running back Demario Richard on the show to hear his favorite memories of the rivalry and who he’d like to see take over as head coach (11:16). Next up, we go behind Wildcat lines with Adam Green of azdesertswarm.com and Wildcat Radio (40:26). Then buckle up that chin strap as Brandon Magee gives us a pre-game pep talk for the ages (56:56). Finally, we dive into our game preview and unveil our predictions on who gets the Cup and state bragging rights.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO