Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
beckershospitalreview.com
Prospect Medical Holdings offloading 2 hospitals to nonprofit
The Centurion Foundation, an Atlanta-based nonprofit organization, has inked an asset purchase agreement to acquire the CharterCare Health Partners system from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings. The transaction includes CharterCare's related businesses, real estate assets, physician clinic operations and outpatient services, according to a Nov. 22 news release. QHR Health,...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 hospitals seeking CEOs
Here are five hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CEOs. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Glencoe (Minn.) Regional Health. 2. Arbour Hospital (Boston) 3. Fuller Hospital (South Attleboro, Mass.) 4. Fairmount Behavioral Health System (Philadelphia) 5....
commonwealthmagazine.org
Hoping to deliver at a Massachusetts birth center? Good luck.
KATHERINE RUSHFIRTH, who lives in Lynn, had her first child three years ago with care from the North Shore Birth Center in Beverly, cared for by the same midwives who provided her pregnancy care. During her second pregnancy, the birth center announced plans to close, and Rushfirth, who is herself a nurse midwife, found nowhere on the North Shore where she could be guaranteed that a midwife rather than a doctor would attend her birth.
nbcboston.com
Taken & Traumatized: Lawmaker Proposes More Oversight Before DCF Can Take Kids in Middle of Night
A Massachusetts state lawmaker is proposing another layer of oversight before social workers with the Department of Children and Families make an emergency removal of children during hours when courts are closed. In September, the NBC10 Investigators showed how DCF removed two young kids in the middle of the night...
cambridgeday.com
Numbers of homeless out at night may worsen; Salvation Army to close shelter doors March 31
Numbers of homeless out at night may worsen; Salvation Army to close shelter doors March 31. The Salvation Army in Central Square may shut down March 31 after opting out of controversial grant funding, costing 35 beds in a city where there are 500 people in need on any given night.
WBUR
'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.
A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
Report: BPS special ed program putting Black and Latino boys at educational risk
"It’s going to take time, but we have to act with urgency wherever we can in the suggestions and recommendations in the report." Boston Public Schools over-refer students to special education programs in general, but Black and Latino boys and students learning English are disproportionally referred to the program, according to a review from the Council of the Great City Schools.
NP employees found using town equipment on mayor’s private property
The second in command at the No. Providence DPW was suspended after Target 12 uncovered town employees working on property owned by the mayor.
fallriverreporter.com
Name released of student killed in Massachusetts bus crash that injured 27, classes canceled
WALTHAM – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Waltham Chief of Police Kevin O’Connell have confirmed the ongoing investigation into a crash that occurred last night in Waltham involving a shuttle bus that was transporting 27 students from Brandeis University from a hockey game at Northeastern University. The...
Gov. Baker seeks pardons in 1980s Malden day care abuse case
By Colin Young, State House News ServiceSTATE HOUSE, BOSTON, NOVEMBER 18, 2022 (State House News Service) - Before he leaves office, Gov. Charlie Baker wants the Governor's Council to revisit one of the nation's most highly charged and disputed abuse cases of the 1980s with recommended pardons for Gerald "Tooky" Amirault and Cheryl Amirault Lefave, who were convicted of sexually abusing young children at their Malden day care. The Amiraults were tried and convicted of child molestation in the Fells Acres abuse case of the mid-1980s, but Baker said Friday that the proceedings "took place without the benefit of scientific studies...
NECN
Medical Staff Treating ‘Serious Head Trauma,' ‘Mangled Limbs' After SUV Crashes Into Hingham Apple Store
Medical staff at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, Massachusetts are treating 17 patients after an SUV crashed through the window of an Apple Store in Hingham, some of whom have life-threatening or limb-threatening injuries. First responders said the SUV smashed through a plate glass window at the Derby Street Shops...
GoLocalProv
Owners of Newport Restaurants Facing Fed Suit Say They Kept Tips While Serving and Bartending
The owners of one of the top restaurant groups in Newport are accused of keeping tips according to a lawsuit filed by the United States Department of Labor -- now, they have responded to the allegations. As part of their defense, they admitted they did keep tips while serving and...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: doctors seeing rise in gastroenteritis cases
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With cold and flu season ramping up, healthcare workers across the Bay State are seeing a rise in all sorts of viruses and illnesses, including gastroenteritis. Gastroenteritis, commonly known as the stomach flu, is one of the many viruses that is getting us sick this cold...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island man held on $30,000 bail in Massachusetts date rape drug case, details released
BOSTON, November 22, 2022 — A Rhode Island man was ordered held on $30,000 bail today on charges that he drugged and raped a woman in Boston earlier this month, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. 43-year-old Robert McClanaghan, of Warwick was charged in Central Division of Boston...
1 student killed, dozens injured in Mass. bus crash
WALTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — One Brandeis University student and more than two dozen other students were hurt when a university shuttle bus crashed in Waltham, Massachusetts, late Saturday night. The bus was returning to campus from a hockey game at Northeastern University when it crashed into a tree on South Street around 10:30 p.m., according […]
Why are there so many wild turkeys in Massachusetts?
BOSTON - No matter where you live in Massachusetts, have you noticed an influx of turkeys, especially over the last few years? It's not your imagination. It can seem amusing when they stroll across or down the street, blocking traffic, but they can also be a menace and cause car damage and anxiety for a lot of fearful people as well. WBZ's Paula Ebben discovered that this is really a turkey comeback success story. They can be a problem alright... strutting, intimidating, "they gather outside my dorm" one local student said. Blocking traffic in Abington and Cambridge, another woman...
hyannisnews.com
DRIVER EJECTED, AIRLIFTED TO R.I. TRAUMA CENTER
WAREHAM – [WFD MEDIA STATEMENT] On Thursday November 17th at about 1:00 P.M., the Wareham Fire Department received a call for a single motor vehicle accident, with ejection, on Route 25. C1 (Chief Kelley), Engine1 (Shift2) & R1 (call & career) responded to the scene. Members on scene assisted...
nbcboston.com
Did You Know Massachusetts Is Home to One of the Best Donut Shops in US?
If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
Cancer survivor launches business in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cumberland mom and cancer survivor is launching an apparel and accessories line inspired by her story. Amy Neary says when she was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2019 she told her family and friends that, “Facing cancer was like encountering a bear. You have to stare it in the eyes […]
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River school employee terminated, report filed with police, after disturbing text messages surface
A Fall River school employee has been terminated after disturbing text messages have surfaced during an investigation. Atlantis Charter School issued an email to parents from Executive Director Robert Beatty concerning the disturbing allegations. “Earlier today, the school received sufficient information to determine that an Upper School staff member was...
