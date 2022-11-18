ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traveling for the holidays? Snow and rain expected in Idaho today

We're waking up to some foggy conditions and stagnant air once again in areas of SW and west-central Idaho. Temperatures are very chilly - well below freezing in the 20s in the Treasure Valley - so moisture will freeze on roadways and vehicles. Scrape off your car windows thoroughly and use caution on your morning commute!
What you need to know about snow on Tuesday

Tuesday will be sunny to start with light snow affecting northeast Oregon and the central Idaho mountains late in the day. If you are traveling Tuesday it would be best to get over the Blue Mountains before the sun goes down Tuesday as roads may get slick in the early evening and at night. The Mccall area will see snow just after sunset as well so highways 55 & 95 will see snow in the evening with highway 21 getting snow covered by 10 pm.
