Holiday Gift Guide 2022: The best gifts for movie lovers

By Kevin Slane
 4 days ago

These gifts are sure to put a smile on any film fan's face.

A ‘Jaws’ movie barcode canvas print. Redbubble

Struggling to find the best gifts for movie lovers in your inner circle this holiday season? We don’t blame you. The truly discerning cinephile probably has subscriptions to a half dozen streaming services, the Ultra-HD 4K Blu-Ray SteelBook editions of their 25 favorite films, and autographed posters lining their home theater.

Fret not, shoppers: We’ve rounded up five of the best gifts for movie lovers that are sure to satisfy all the movie mavens and streaming aficionados out there, with a special emphasis on gifts that will appeal to the film fanatics of the Greater Boston area.

‘Jaws’ movie barcode wall art

Movies are a collection of thousands of images, sequenced to tell a cohesive story. But what would happen if you compressed an entire feature-length film into a single image? As it turns out, that single image can still tell a story of sorts. That’s the idea behind Movie Barcodes, in which each frame of a film is translated to a sliver of color on a canvas or art print. The end result tracks a film’s full progression of color hues in a piece of modern wall art. If the sandy browns and ocean blues of “Jaws” don’t match your decor, try one of the thousands of other options, including the CPU greens in “The Matrix” or the rainbow of hues in “The Lion King.” $17.86-$114.50

Popcorn spice variety set

For those who want to recreate the movie theater experience at home, a popcorn spice set from Uncommon Goods is just the ticket. With a variety of flavors that evoke images of a Midwestern cookout (Ranch, Sweet BBQ) or an eatery South of the border (Rojo Taco, Mojito Lime), this gift set should satisfy all tastes. $39.95

Coolidge Corner Theatre membership

Even with COVID-19 restrictions beginning to fade away, movie theaters have been significantly impacted by dwindling attendance for almost three full years now, which makes finding a way to support local independent venues more important than ever. As the preeminent non-profit art house cinema in the Boston area, a membership to the Coolidge Corner Theatre is worth every penny. Benefits include free tickets, invites to members-only screenings, and a surprising number of discounts at nearby restaurants and stores. But the real benefit is for the community, which will hopefully get to enjoy the 89-year-old theater for decades to come, especially as it begins the biggest (and costliest) transformation in its history. $48-$3,000

Streaming subscription to Mubi

Struggling to navigate the vast libraries of Netflix, Hulu, or another big player? Mubi presents a highly curated streaming experience, rotating some of the best world cinema and independent films through its service and offering a “movie of the day” and other user-driven picks. The service offers a seven-day free trial for those who want to check out some of its offerings, which include many movies you won’t see anywhere else, even on physical media like DVDs or Blu-Rays. $29.99-$79.99

‘Local’ movies from the Criterion Collection

If you want to gift a pristine physical copy of someone’s favorite film, The Criterion Collection is basically the Rolls-Royce of movies. The company releases a small handful of films each year, collaborating with directors to ensure that every aspect of the movie is held to the highest standard. Criterion’s library skews toward the arthouse cinema, but there’s plenty for all tastes: A few highlights with local ties include quintessential Boston movie “The Friends of Eddie Coyle,” one of Ben Affleck’s earliest roles (“Dazed and Confused“), a series of revolutionary documentaries tracking JFK’s pre-presidency days, and Kevin Garnett’s first big film role (“Uncut Gems”). $23-$40

