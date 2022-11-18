Read full article on original website
Related
Pokemon Go Cosmoem evolution: How to get Solgaleo & Lunala
The Pokemon Go Astral Eclipse event brings Sun & Moon legendaries Solgaleo and Lunala into the game, but how do you get them? Here’s everything we know. Niantic has revealed what may be the last major event during the Season of Light, Astral Eclipse. It is expected to bring the “A Cosmic Companion” Special Research to a close.
Pokemon Go Ultra Beast Arrival Global event: Raids, Timed Research, Beast Balls
Niantic has revealed the Pokemon Go Ultra Beast Arrival Global event, bringing all of the currently released Sun & Moon Ultra Beasts back into the spotlight for one day. Over the last three months, Pokemon Go has slowly added the Sun & Moon Ultra Beasts into the game through raids and Special Research tasks.
Where to find Starly, Staravia, & Staraptor in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
While Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced a handful of new Flying-type Pokemon, some Bird Pokemon from older Generations, like the Starly line, returned in Generation 9. Here’s everything players need to know about finding Starly, Staravia, and Staraptor. As any long-time Pokemon fan knows, every Generation has an early-game...
Pokemon Go Astral Eclipse event: Solgaleo & Lunala debut, more
Pokemon Go has announced the Astral Eclipse Event, bringing Sun & Moon Legendaries Solgalo and Lunala into the game. Over the last few months, the Season of Light has brought more Gen 7 Pokemon into the game, including Cosmog and Cosmoem via Special Research. Pokemon Go will bring the Sun...
Genshin Impact fans hail Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event as “better” than Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Genshin Impact fans have been praising the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event, with many Travelers claiming that it’s “better” than Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. The launch of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has been far from smooth – in fact, many players have reported game-breaking glitches and other performance-related problems. Even popular streamers like Disguised Toast have voiced their frustration over the game’s lack of polish.
How to get Salazzle & Salandit in Pokemon Scarlet Violet: Evolution method explained
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers can get Salazzle and Salandit in the wild, or use its extraordinary evolution method. Here’s where to find them and how Salandit evolves. Salazzle and Salandit were added in Gen 7, as poison/fire-type Pokemon, and they’re back in Game Freak‘s latest games.
Can you change time & weather in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players won’t need to worry so much about the time of day and weather changes. Here is everything to know about weather, time of day, and date changing in the Gen 9 games. Pokemon fans have been impacted by the day and night cycles tied...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player discovers infinite Shiny Duplication glitch
A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player has discovered a glitch that allows players to duplicate a Shiny Pokemon encounter infinitely, and here is how it works. Shiny Pokemon are among the rarest creatures in the Pokemon games, and as such, players often attempt to find the easiest ways to encounter them. This is often done by raising the odds of finding a Shiny Pokemon via a hunting method, Shiny Charm, or using multiple systems.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Titan Battle: Locations, Level Order, Types, more
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will need to challenge Pladea’s Titans to obtain access to the coveted Herba Mystica. Below is everything to know about the Titan Pokemon, and what order they should be battled in. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have their choice of three major storylines while...
Overwatch 2 devs add audio transcription feature to combat toxicity
Overwatch 2 will be implementing a new audio transcription feature as a way to help combat inappropriate or unsportsmanlike comments during matches. As part of the latest Overwatch 2 update, developer Blizzard have revealed that they will be introducing a new chat feature to help monitor “disruptive behavior” in OW2 games. This news was revealed in a new blog post, detailing who will have access to the audio transcription as well as how the process of reporting a player will operate.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s third wave of DLC tracks revealed: Rock, Moon Cup, Merry Mountain & more
The third wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC tracks has been revealed, and it includes a brand new track called Merry Mountain. Following on from the second wave of DLC tracks that came out in March, Nintendo has confirmed that the second wave of Booster Course Pass tracks will arrive in the game on December 7, 2022.
How to watch Overwatch 2 Season 2 reveals: Ramattra gameplay, new map trailer, more
Blizzard is barrelling towards Overwatch 2 Season 2 and with the major update on the horizon, we’ve got a rundown on how you can tune into all the latest reveals as they go down. Almost two months on from the release of Overwatch 2 and the game’s second season...
Anubis to be featured in BLAST Premier World Final map pool
The BLAST Premier World Final will be played on the latest CS:GO update, which added Anubis to the Active Duty map pool, Dexerto has confirmed. Valve released on November 18 an important update for CS:GO that nerfed the AWP and the M4A1-S, and added Anubis to the Active Duty map pool — the official set of maps selected by Valve for esports competitions — instead of Dust2.
Gungrave G.O.R.E review: A love letter to a forgotten franchise
A long-forgotten franchise is revived, but is Gungrave: G.O.R.E something that should have stayed dead or not?. B-tier games are something that I adore. These titles can either be secret gems, like Deadly Premonition or Mr. Mosquito. Other times, they might be completely horrid experiences, but not for lack of trying. Games like Disaster Report 4, or Siren, where they desperately try to achieve something that the development team just isn’t able to.
MultiVersus patch 2.1 notes: Marvin the Martian arrives, 11 character changes, more
The MultiVersus 2.1 update has arrived, marking the debut of Marvin the Martian while tweaking just shy of a dozen existing fighters. Here’s a full rundown on the latest patch notes. With MultiVersus Season 2 in full swing, the first major update of the cycle is now live. Following...
Best Rapp H Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks
LMGs in Warzone 2 hit some real blows and the Rapp H is one of them. So, here’s a Rapp H loadout for battle royale with the perfect set of attachments and Perks. In most shooters, LMGs often get overshadowed by Assault Rifles, making them underrated in return. However, by no means are they inefficient, especially in games like Warzone. The BR experience can get pretty heated up at any given moment and this is when the magazine sizes of LMGs shine.
Rainbow Six Operation Solar Raid patch notes: ADS changes, Zofia & Capitao update
The Rainbow Six Operation Solar Raid patch notes aren’t just all about the new content. The notes contain plenty of balance changes, especially surrounding ADS movement and smaller quality-of-life fixes for Capitao and Zofia: here’s what you need to know. Rainbow Six Operation Solar Raid is the biggest...
Warzone 2 trick saves players money when getting loadouts
Tommey is one of the premier names in Warzone 2 and he’s got an interesting tip for players that will save them money when picking up loadouts. Warzone 2’s loadout system is quite different from its predecessor, and that change hasn’t been flawless. The switch to placing these custom classes inside Stronghold locations has already yielded a few problems, with this strange money bug at the top of the list.
Dr Disrespect roasts unwell Warzone 2 player with proximity chat domination
Legendary streamer Dr Disrespect showed how he incorporated mental warfare into his Warzone 2 strategy by dominating a foe through the use of proximity chat. Warzone 2 has taken over the FPS genre, with CoD fans glued to their screens playing the newest battle royale – and Dr Disrespect is no exception.
The success of the VCT Game Changers World Championship in the face of sexism and transphobia
The Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers World Championship concluded on November 20 with G2 Gozen taking the first trophy at the international LAN tournament. The event was a success for Riot Games, even in the face of controversy and a number of hurdles. This was the first women’s international LAN...
