Prime Healthcare hit with credit downgrade
Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the ratings on Prime Healthcare's probability of default rating to "B2-PD" from "B1-PD" as well as its ratings of the system's senior secured notes to "B3" from "B2." Moody's also revised the outlook to negative from stable because it projects operating expenses will continue to...
SSM Health reports $484M loss amid excess costs, investment problems
St. Louis-based SSM Health, which operates 23 hospitals and over 300 physician locations across four states, has revealed losses totaling over $484 million for the nine months ending Sept. 30. That figure compares with a net income of $447.5 million for the same period last year. SSM Health, which also...
Health system labor expenses still climbing
When the pandemic began, many hospitals and health systems were forced to pay top dollar for traveling nurses to treat patients. Now, many are cutting back on contracted labor in favor of full-time employed staff. But labor costs are still on the rise. Inflation, staff shortages and bonus programs are...
Banner's loss hits $113M, contract labor up 7%
Phoenix-based Banner Health reported a $26 million operating loss for the third quarter ending Sept. 30, bringing the health system's total loss to $113 million. The health system blamed the loss on disruptions in the nursing labor market, staffing and capacity limitations, a decline in key volume indicators and inflation. Banner reported a 7 percent increase in external contract labor year over year for the nine-month's end. The contracted pay rates steadily declined in the first half of the year and then increased a bit in the third quarter. Contracted pay rates are still more than double the rates Banner paid before the pandemic.
Private equity firms attracted to health systems with successful specialty businesses
The private equity industry has an estimated $1.78 trillion lined up for potential investments — a 35 percent increase over September 2021 — and analysts will be closely monitoring the healthcare sector for more transactions in the coming months, according to a Nov. 14 report published by Clearwave.
Inflation slowing as Wall Street looks bullish on healthcare sector
Wall Street's roil has stabilized somewhat in recent days, with the S&P 500 brushing up against its 200-day moving average and rising more than 10 percent since its October lows, as of publication time. The index's 50-day moving average is trending up, according to financial data firm Refinitiv. But it...
Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs adds 82 drugs to portfolio
Mark Cuban's online pharmacy now offers nearly 1,000 generics after adding 82 drugs to its repertoire, the company said Nov. 21. The latest additions to Cost Plus Drugs include deferasirox, a generic for iron reducer Jadenu. Jadenu typically costs $2,332.80, but the generic tablet costs $15 at Cost Plus Drugs — making for the company's second biggest price reduction. Budesonide, a steroid used to treat Crohn's disease and asthma, usually costs $159.83, but is $18.47 at the online pharmacy.
Heritage eyed by Carlyle-led consortium in possible $10B deal, report
The Carlyle Group, a Washington, D.C-based buyout company, is putting together a consortium of private equity buyers to acquire California's Heritage Provider Network in a deal that could be worth up to $10 billion, according to a Nov. 15 Reuters report. Northridge-based Heritage, founded by physician Richard Merkin, MD, who...
Top health tech CTOs of 2022, per Healthcare Technology Report
Chief technology officers play a big role in the increasingly tech-driven world of healthcare. Here are the top 25 chief technology officers at health tech companies for 2022, according to market researcher Healthcare Technology Report. 1. Tarun Mathur. Company: Indegene. Title: Chief Technology Officer. 2. Aviva McPherron. Company: NuVasive. Title:...
3 Strategies to Maximize Risk Adjustment for MSSP & ACO Reach
To maximize shared savings, mastering risk adjustment is a critical factor for Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) participating in MSSP, ACO REACH, and other alternative payment models. Unfortunately, however, many ACOs that participate in MSSP and ACO REACH don’t have a risk adjustment program in place that’s set up for success—or they may not have one at all.
Walmart loses top health exec to JPMorgan
Walmart's executive vice president of health and wellness is departing the retailer after about two years for a managing director role with JPMorgan's healthcare arm, Bloomberg reported Nov. 20. Cheryl Pegus, MD, joined Walmart in November 2020 as executive vice president of health and wellness to develop the company's healthcare...
Walmart Health seeks Epic analyst
Walmart Health is an Epic revenue cycle analyst. The candidate must have more than three years of experience alongside Resolute Hospital Billing Certifications as well as experience with multifacility healthcare systems; value-based care; and managing payer contracts, charge master and general ledger, according to a Nov. 7 job listing. The...
1st treatment plan for onset of Type 1 diabetes to cost $194K
The nation's first drug approved to delay the onset of stage 3 Type 1 diabetes is expected to cost $13,850 per vial, the drugmaker said Nov. 18. A day after the FDA approved its drug Tzield (teplizumab) for patients 8 and older who have stage 2 Type 1 diabetes, Provention Bio said during an investor call the price was based on the product's clinical value. Depending on the patient, 14 daily vials will be required for a full treatment plan, making the drug's projected total cost $193,900.
34% of healthcare employees still fear catching COVID-19 at work
While fear among U.S. workers of catching COVID-19 on the job has faded during the pandemic, this fear remains a factor for about 1 in 4 employed adults, Gallup finds. Healthcare workers are among the groups that remain most concerned. Among employed adults surveyed in October, 34 percent of healthcare workers said they are "very" or "moderately" concerned about COVID-19 exposure at work, according to a Nov. 22 article on the marketing research firm's website. This compares to 42 percent in July.
Executive Moves
Three revenue cycle management companies — including R1 RCM — have announced executive leadership changes since Nov. 8. Advantum Health: Tammy Taylor has been named CEO. She joined the company in 2017 and has served as vice president of revenue cycles, senior vice president of operations, chief growth officer and president.
Despite high demand, Tamiflu drugmaker says it's on track with supply
As the number of Tamiflu prescriptions increases amid a flu season that's shaping up to be the worst in 13 years, its drugmaker told Becker's it has "sufficient supply" of the common flu drug. In early November, the fill rate for Tamiflu was 11.5 times higher than it was last...
5 high-profile health IT acquisitions in 2022
Here are five key health IT acquisitions that have been announced or have closed in 2022. Oracle completed its $28.4 billion acquisition of Cerner on June 8. The all-cash deal, which was announced on Dec. 20, values Cerner at $95 a share or about $28.5 billion in equity value. Amazon...
The future of hospital-at-home amid Medicaid uncertainty
Medicare has granted waivers to 256 hospitals in 37 states to conduct hospital-at-home programs, but uncertainty over Medicare's future involvement has been hindering these programs from being adopted more widely, The New York Times reported Nov. 19. In November 2020, Medicare officials said that while the public health emergency continued,...
New partnerships for Epic, Oracle Cerner, Meditech
Electronic health record vendors Epic, Oracle Cerner and Meditech are adding new partnerships and entering into new agreements with Big Tech companies and startups in order to upgrade their offerings for healthcare organizations. Epic. Epic entered into an agreement with Google Cloud to enable health systems to migrate their EHRs...
LifeBridge Health raises minimum wage for thousands of workers to $16 an hour
Baltimore-based LifeBridge Health is raising the minimum wage for many of its employees to $16 an hour. The move follows a similar increase that came roughly two years ago to $15 an hour. The move, which became effective in October, immediately affects approximately 270 employees and will eventually cover about...
