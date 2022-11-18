Phoenix-based Banner Health reported a $26 million operating loss for the third quarter ending Sept. 30, bringing the health system's total loss to $113 million. The health system blamed the loss on disruptions in the nursing labor market, staffing and capacity limitations, a decline in key volume indicators and inflation. Banner reported a 7 percent increase in external contract labor year over year for the nine-month's end. The contracted pay rates steadily declined in the first half of the year and then increased a bit in the third quarter. Contracted pay rates are still more than double the rates Banner paid before the pandemic.

