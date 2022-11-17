Read full article on original website
Related
torquenews.com
Six Ways Kia Designed the 2023 Telluride X-Pro To Be Amazing In Winter
The X-Pro trim of the 2023 Kia Telluride has six specific features that make it stand apart from the three-row crossover crowd when it comes to winter adventures. Everyone loves the Kia Telluride three-row SUV. It is perfectly sized to fit in your garage but still offers plenty of room for seven passengers. It’s a looker. If you like the classic shape of an SUV with modern accents and trim, this is your SUV. However, what we found in our testing during some very cold New England testing, is that the X-Pro trim of the Telluride was designed especially for winter adventures.
torquenews.com
CR's 8 Best SUVs Under $40,000 - Why The 2023 Subaru Outback Slips To 2nd
What are the best 2023 model-year SUVs you can buy under $40,000? The 2023 Subaru Outback is Consumer Reports 2nd-best pick in the 2-Row category. Check out what sets it apart from the competition and why the Outback slips to second place. Why is the 2023 Subaru Outback ranked one...
torquenews.com
2024 Kia Seltos Premiere Showcases New Features And Tech, But No Electrification
At the 2022 Los Angeles auto show this week Kia premiered its refreshed 2024 Seltos compact SUV for the U.S. market. The new Seltos has a host of new features, design tweaks, additional safety and entertainment technology, more powerful engines, and 3 new colors as well. But one feature is conspicuously absent: there is no electrified version to be found.
torquenews.com
All-Wheel Drive Cars to Buy and NOT to Buy! Says This Mechanic
Here’s the latest on some information about which 3 All-Wheel Drive vehicles you should consider and 3 you should avoid for snowy weather conditions. One of the more useful features of some popular car repair and maintenance videos are the “Buy this, Not that!” recommendations posted by mechanics who share their car repair and maintenance experiences with viewers on a wide range of vehicles many of us are not exposed to …until it’s too late.
torquenews.com
Tesla Earning 8 Times More Than Toyota Per Car Sold, With Sales 6 Times Lower
Toyota is the undisputed leader in terms of automobile production worldwide, that is, legacy - ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) cars, while Tesla is by all means the world leader in terms of BEV (Battery Electric Cars) or “pure” EVs; there are big differences between the two giants in terms of profit margins, though.
torquenews.com
US News Best AWD Cars - Subaru Outback Isn’t A Sedan, But It’s Too Good To Leave Off
With winter coming, what are the best all-wheel-drive cars? Check out the ten best all-wheel-drive sedans from U.S. News and why, even though the 2023 Subaru Outback is a wagon/crossover, they couldn't leave it off the list. What are the most affordable and the best all-wheel-drive cars for new car...
torquenews.com
Dominos Builds Fleet of Chevy Bolt Electric Vehicles
Extra cheese, hold the emissions, please. Your next pizza could arrive in one of the greenest vehicles built in America. Dominos has announced that over the coming months, it will add to its already existing fleet of electrified vehicles by adding 800 Chevy Bolts. This will give Dominos the title of the company with the largest electric pizza delivery fleet in the country. And Dominos doesn’t just use electric cars. Your favorite pizza may also be delivered by an employee using an electric bike or scooter.
torquenews.com
Subaru Has Only One ALG Residual Value Win - It's Not The Hot Forester
Subaru only wins one residual value award from ALG, the next-generation 2022 WRX. Where is the 2023 Subaru Forester?. In last year's J.D. Power Residual Value Awards, Subaru had two winners, the Forester and the WRX. Subaru only wins one residual value award in the 2023 U.S. ALG Residual Value Awards, the next-generation 2022 WRX. What happened to the 2023 Forester? ALG picked the Kia Sportage as the best Compact SUV over the Forester.
torquenews.com
Toyota Rav4 Engine Warning for Used Car Shoppers
Are there deal breakers for buying a used Toyota Rav4? You bet. However, sometimes it is really a judgement call for the used car shopper. Here’s a good example of a Toyota Rav4 engine warning that used car shoppers need to know about toward making an informed buying decision and whether or not it is something he or she can live with if the price is right.
torquenews.com
Important Notice - 5 Subaru Forester Years Recalled For Defective Seat Belts
Subaru has recalled specific Forester models for defective seatbelts. See which models are affected and what customers need to know. Subaru of America and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) have announced a recall of specific Forester compact SUV models for a defective front seat belt assembly force-limiter. The...
torquenews.com
KBB’s 12 Best Holiday Road Trip Cars - One Feature Makes 2023 Subaru Outback The Top Pick
Is the 2023 Subaru Outback a good vehicle for a holiday road trip? See why Kelley Blue Book says it's the sixth-best model. There's one feature that makes it the best. A new survey from Cars.com says 80 percent of Thanksgiving travelers will drive. For families who do drive, Kelley Blue Book (KBB) picks the 2023 Subaru Outback as one of the best cars for a holiday road trip this year. With the Thanksgiving holiday coming up and families hitting the road, KBB picked the 12-best vehicles for the holiday trip. Out of the top picks for consumers this winter, KBB says the Outback is the sixth-best model you can buy.
Comments / 0