Holiday Gift Guide 2022: The best gifts for the home

This holiday season, give the gift of comfort.

Maria Vasco, pictured here, runs zero-waste shop Uvida in the North End with the help of two employees.

With the amount of time we spend indoors as the temperatures drop, it’s no wonder that so many of us feel compelled to make our homes are cozy as possible around the holidays.

Whether it’s time spent curled up on the couch or baking in the kitchen, the home is an especially treasured space this time of year. When it comes to giving holiday gifts for the home, both the practical and aesthetic are welcome. We have you covered with both.

Below is a list of gift suggestions to help your loved one add some more comfort to their home.

Harborview herringbone blanket from ChappyWrap

Add a blanket from the mother-daughter duo at ChappyWrap to your gift list. As the temperatures drop, your loved ones will appreciate curling up with their classic herringbone blanket, which was the winner of Good Housekeeping’s Best of Bedding Awards in 2021. The company is run by a mother-daughter duo and got its start near its namesake Chappaquidick, but you don’t have to be a Vineyard resident to get your hands on this blanket. $135

Snake plant from Uvida Shop

These days nothing turns a house into a home like a houseplant. The snake plant from Uvida, Boston’s first zero-waste store, is the perfect gift for plant parents and beginners who want to try their hand at caring for a plant of their own. It adds brightness and air-purifying to a home and it’s low-maintenance, too. $15.99

Lazy Susan Basket from Peterboro Basket Co.

For the loved one who loves their kitchen more than any other room in the house, this is the right gift. The lazy susan from New Hampshire-Peterboro Basket Co. helps keep clutter off your countertops in a stylish handwoven basket. The company boasts “one-of-a-kind” basket designs, made in the U.S. entirely from American-made materials. $89

Boston hooked pillow from Neatly Nested

Add a pop of color to a living room or bedding set-up with this hooked pillow from Neatly Nested. This 8-inch by 24-inch throw pillow is made of wool and has a velvet backing. It also comes with an insert for easy cleaning after some cozy time on the couch. $44

Flannel lounge pants from Johnson Woolen Mills

The best way to get relaxed at home in the winter months is to have the right comfy outfit. Johnson Woolen Mills, the Vermont clothing store, has been known for making quality, comfortable clothing since 1842. Anyone you gift these flannel lounge pants to will never want to take them off. Starting at $69.95

A Pottery with a Purpose kit

This crafting company was launched by Needham-based entrepreneur Samantha Hoff at the height of the pandemic to inspire people to take moments to slow down and be creative. These kits come with everything you need to get creating, including clay, tools, detailed instructions, paint, and brushes. Have fun crafting and when you’re done, you’ll have a new piece for your home. Choose your gift from their holiday collection, which features a flower vase kit, and a hot cocoa mug kit. $70-$84

The Mini by Yogibo

You can get comfortable in any corner of a home with a Yogibo seat and with the Mini, you can add that comfort to even the smallest of spaces. The pillow-like lounger conforms to every body so your giftee can get cozy in all resting positions. It comes in over two dozen colors and it’s washable and “paws and claws” friendly, too. $149