dexerto.com
Who is Elora Danan? Willow’s infant empress explained
With new Disney+ show Willow about to launch, here’s everything you need to know about Elora Danan, the baby at the heart of the 1988 movie, and the forthcoming series. The Willow movie revolved around a baby called Elora Danan, whom heroes Madmartigan, Sorsha, and the title character were trying to protect.
dexerto.com
1899: Netflix accused of plagiarism by Black Silence comic creator
1899 is an incredible concept, but the creator of comic book Black Silence has accused Netflix of stealing her ideas to make the show. One of the newest shows on the block for Netflix is also one of its most anticipated: 1899. This new series comes from the same creators that gave us one of the greatest mind-bending shows of the past few years, Dark. We certainly enjoyed 1899, and you can read our review of the show here.
dexerto.com
The Walking Dead finale ending explained
The Walking Dead has finally ended after 11 seasons; however, while the show may be over, the franchise’s future has been set up, so let’s break down the ending. The Walking Dead first premiered on AMC in 2010, introducing the world to Rick Grimes in the immediate fallout of a devastating zombie apocalypse; cities turned into no man’s land, prisons transformed into sanctuaries, and cannibalism festering among the desperate.
dexerto.com
Spy x Family episode 19 review: George’s failed pity party
Spy x Family episode 19 focuses on two separate side stories. The first highlights a random character’s supposed last day of school, and the other focuses on Yor’s adventure to help Anya in school. The stories introduced in Spy x Family episode 19 do little to progress the...
dexerto.com
Ryan Reynolds wrote a Deadpool Christmas movie – but there’s a catch
Ryan Reynolds is about to star in a new Christmas movie, but turns out he’s actually written one… with Deadpool in it. Ryan Reynolds is one of the biggest comedy stars right now. Having recently starred in the new Christmas movie Spirited – which we reviewed here on Dexerto – he’s now making himself a prominent feature of the holiday season.
dexerto.com
New Avatar 2 trailer reveals enormous scope of sequel’s conflict
Avatar 2 has just received a new trailer with the upcoming film set to release in just under a months time. This time around, war is in focus as The Way of the Water sets up for an epic battle ahead. The brand new Avatar sequel has just dropped another...
dexerto.com
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s third wave of DLC tracks revealed: Rock, Moon Cup, Merry Mountain & more
The third wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC tracks has been revealed, and it includes a brand new track called Merry Mountain. Following on from the second wave of DLC tracks that came out in March, Nintendo has confirmed that the second wave of Booster Course Pass tracks will arrive in the game on December 7, 2022.
dexerto.com
MultiVersus patch 2.1 notes: Marvin the Martian arrives, 11 character changes, more
The MultiVersus 2.1 update has arrived, marking the debut of Marvin the Martian while tweaking just shy of a dozen existing fighters. Here’s a full rundown on the latest patch notes. With MultiVersus Season 2 in full swing, the first major update of the cycle is now live. Following...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 devs revert Season One footstep audio increase
Infinity Ward appear to have reverted a much-criticized increase to footstep audio that accompanied Modern Warfare 2 Season One, which adjusted footstep volume by up to 75%. Modern Warfare 2 Season One dropped on November 16, bringing the first installment of post-launch content to Infinity Ward’s 2022. Alongside Shoot...
dexerto.com
Charli & Dixie D’Amelio explain why negativity towards TikTokers ‘isn’t justified’
Social media sensations Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have revealed what they think about the negativity towards TikTokers. 18-year-old Charli D’Amelio and her sister 21-year-old Dixie D’Amelio are two of the biggest stars on TikTok, with an astonishing amount of followers between them. The pair have gone on...
dexerto.com
What does the purple circle mean on Snapchat?
While using Snapchat, you have probably encountered some users’ profiles inside a purple circle, but what does the purple circle mean? Here’s what you need to know. Snapchat is still one of the easiest ways to connect with your friends, allowing you to send each other pictures, videos, and more, as well as post to your story for selected groups to see.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Titan Battle: Locations, Level Order, Types, more
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will need to challenge Pladea’s Titans to obtain access to the coveted Herba Mystica. Below is everything to know about the Titan Pokemon, and what order they should be battled in. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have their choice of three major storylines while...
dexerto.com
How to unlock 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Trainers can work together to participate in more difficult 5 and 6-Star Tera Raid battles in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here’s everything you need to know about finding and taking on these raids. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced a brand-new feature in Generation 9, similar to Mega Evolution or...
dexerto.com
Couple’s grand wedding entrance ‘ruined’ by kids in viral TikTok
A couple’s big entrance at their wedding got ‘ruined’ by a group of running children in a viral TikTok posted by the bride. In a now-deleted clip, which amassed over 17 million views, the bride wrote “Thanks for the entry,” as she shared the incident on the short-form app.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player discovers infinite Shiny Duplication glitch
A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player has discovered a glitch that allows players to duplicate a Shiny Pokemon encounter infinitely, and here is how it works. Shiny Pokemon are among the rarest creatures in the Pokemon games, and as such, players often attempt to find the easiest ways to encounter them. This is often done by raising the odds of finding a Shiny Pokemon via a hunting method, Shiny Charm, or using multiple systems.
dexerto.com
Genshin Impact fans hail Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event as “better” than Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Genshin Impact fans have been praising the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event, with many Travelers claiming that it’s “better” than Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. The launch of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has been far from smooth – in fact, many players have reported game-breaking glitches and other performance-related problems. Even popular streamers like Disguised Toast have voiced their frustration over the game’s lack of polish.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet ripped for “worst Elite Four in any game” by fans
After playing through the entire base game, fans voiced their concerns over Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Elite Four, claiming the batch in the new games are the worst of all the mainline Pokemon entries. The Elite Four are the strongest trainers prior to the post-game in every Pokemon installment....
dexerto.com
What is TikTok’s viral ‘Who is she’ trend?
TikTokers are going viral by showing off their glow-ups using the ‘Who is she sound’ that’s blowing up on the app as part of a viral trend. Short-from video platform TikTok is home to countless different trends and challenges, with some of them inspired by the range of filters available on the app, and others by viral sounds and audios which take over For You Pages across the world.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go Astral Eclipse event: Solgaleo & Lunala debut, more
Pokemon Go has announced the Astral Eclipse Event, bringing Sun & Moon Legendaries Solgalo and Lunala into the game. Over the last few months, the Season of Light has brought more Gen 7 Pokemon into the game, including Cosmog and Cosmoem via Special Research. Pokemon Go will bring the Sun...
dexerto.com
Where to find Starly, Staravia, & Staraptor in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
While Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced a handful of new Flying-type Pokemon, some Bird Pokemon from older Generations, like the Starly line, returned in Generation 9. Here’s everything players need to know about finding Starly, Staravia, and Staraptor. As any long-time Pokemon fan knows, every Generation has an early-game...
