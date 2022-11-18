ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

penny tanyi
4d ago

and I don't know where the snow is because on the west side of Buffalo right by the water the snow ain't even up past your ankle so I don't know where they're saying we got all this snow from cuz it's certainly ain't over here

