Now in her fourth year on varsity, Allen senior Alexis Cortez is leading the charge as the Lady Eagles usher in a new era in their girls basketball program's history. Cortez rose through the ranks, adding more to her game and taking on more responsibility under former head coach Teresa Durham, ultimately earning all-district honors as a sophomore and 5-6A offensive player of the year as a junior — ironic, considering Cortez began her varsity career looking to make presence felt on defense.

ALLEN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO