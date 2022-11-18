ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celina, TX

starlocalmedia.com

The Colony city leaders share their vision of the future

The Colony has grown exponentially in the past several years, becoming a destination for other communities in North Dallas and a thriving place for residents to live. Learn more about The Colony from the city’s very own City Manager Troy Powell, Deputy City Manager Brant Shallenburger, and city council member Perry Schrag.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Meet Jennifer Franz, adult services librarian in Coppell

Jennifer Franz serves as the adult services librarian at the Cozby Library and Community Commons in Coppell. Franz has wanted to be a librarian ever since she was a kid, but didn’t know how to get started until she applied to the library school at Louisiana State University and has been doing it ever since.
COPPELL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Meet Ebun Ekunwe, retired medical doctor turned business owner

Ebun Ekunwe is a retired medical doctor in Carrollton who started a business to participate in the contribution toward cancer prevention. When not working, Ekunwe can be found volunteering as a pastor, reading, gardening, cooking or walking. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
CARROLLTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Coppell ISD Give for Grants program transforms classroom learning through community funding

The Coppell ISD Education Foundation Give for Grants Campaign came to a close, funding several campuses and campaigns across the district. The Classroom Grant Program is designed to encourage, facilitate, recognize, and reward effective, innovative, and creative, instructional approaches that directly impact students while transforming classroom learning, according to the Coppell ISD Education Foundation’s Give for Grants website.
COPPELL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Celebration of life for former Allen city secretary slated for Nov. 27

Known for her warm smile, Judy Lynn Morrison served as a stalwart employee at Allen City Hall for over two decades. She passed away on November 12, 2022. Helping Allen transition from a rural environment to a prosperous and emerging city, Morrison began her career with the city by serving as the administrative secretary to the past city manager Jon McCarty. Later, she became Allen’s city secretary and continued in that role until she retired in 2002.
ALLEN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

See how brothers Raul and Joaquin Almanza have brought a brand new concept to the DFW area

Raul and Joaquin Almanza have worked in a variety of restaurants learning several cuisines including Mexican, Italian, and Brazilian. As teenagers, they moved from Mexico to Carrollton. After mastering traditional Brazilian cuisine and working a churrascaria over the last 20 years, the brothers have opened the first and only Brazilian catering business in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, working weddings, farmers markets and many other events.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Celina resident Stewart Dawson has been in aviation for the past 50 years — and he's still flying

There are no normal days for Stewart Dawson, per se, but there's a good chance that his day could involve going up in the air. Dawson, a Celina resident, has been in the aviation world for 50 years, and he's not done flying yet. He was recently featured on the cover of the November 2022 issue of EEA Sports Aviation, a national magazine, while flying a Grumman F7F Tigercat.
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Cortez's all-around play, leadership fuel strong start for Lady Eagles

Now in her fourth year on varsity, Allen senior Alexis Cortez is leading the charge as the Lady Eagles usher in a new era in their girls basketball program's history. Cortez rose through the ranks, adding more to her game and taking on more responsibility under former head coach Teresa Durham, ultimately earning all-district honors as a sophomore and 5-6A offensive player of the year as a junior — ironic, considering Cortez began her varsity career looking to make presence felt on defense.
ALLEN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Boyd pushing the pace, letting it fly under new head coach

For a mid-November non-district boys basketball game, the atmosphere for Tuesday's preseason bout between city rivals McKinney Boyd and McKinney North took even new Bronco head coach Kyle Lintelman by surprise. "It's something I'm still learning here in McKinney — these crosstown rivalries are a big deal," Lintelman said. "Lots...
MCKINNEY, TX

