Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Apex Legends pros start using Bangalore to counter aim assist in ALGS
Apex Legends pros have added Bangalore to their team comps as she hard counters aim assist with her tactical ability. While the debate surrounding the power of controller aim assist has been going on since the release of Apex Legends back in 2019, it’s been particularly heated recently. This...
dexerto.com
Aydan slams Warzone 2 launch: “Feels like a beta”
Professional Call of Duty player and content creator Aydan has slammed the current state of Warzone 2, believing that the game should have been delayed. Warzone 2 is home to plenty of changes that help differentiate itself from the original BR game. While the Al Mazrah map has been getting a lot of praise from the CoD community, there are a number of additions that haven’t gone down so well.
dexerto.com
Rainbow Six Operation Solar Raid patch notes: ADS changes, Zofia & Capitao update
The Rainbow Six Operation Solar Raid patch notes aren’t just all about the new content. The notes contain plenty of balance changes, especially surrounding ADS movement and smaller quality-of-life fixes for Capitao and Zofia: here’s what you need to know. Rainbow Six Operation Solar Raid is the biggest...
dexerto.com
Nintendo is actually issuing refunds for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players fed up with the game’s bugs and performance issues can actually get a refund from Nintendo for the games’ shortcomings on the Switch. The launch of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has been a controversial one to say the least with many panning the games for a variety of reasons.
dexerto.com
Xbox reportedly offers Sony 10 year deal to keep CoD on PlayStation
Tensions have been high between Sony and Xbox over CoD’s future, if Microsoft completes its landmark purchase of Activision Blizzard, but Xbox reportedly offered Sony 10 more years od CoD on PlayStation. Mircrosoft shocked the video game industry by announcing its intentions to acquire Activision Blizzard earlier in 2022....
dexerto.com
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s third wave of DLC tracks revealed: Rock, Moon Cup, Merry Mountain & more
The third wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC tracks has been revealed, and it includes a brand new track called Merry Mountain. Following on from the second wave of DLC tracks that came out in March, Nintendo has confirmed that the second wave of Booster Course Pass tracks will arrive in the game on December 7, 2022.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 player outplays bounty hunter by driving into the ocean
A Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player escaped a bounty hunter by driving a truck underwater and surviving long enough to return to land. Infinity Ward reintroduced swimming mechanics to Call of Duty in the recently released Modern Warfare 2. Ahead of the title’s launch, the developer assured players the feature would appear in Warzone 2.0, as well.
dexerto.com
Rainbow Six Operation Solar Raid details: Operator Solis, Nighthaven Labs map, ranked rework
Rainbow Six Year 7 Season 4, Operation Solar Raid, is here to wrap up a big 2022 in Siege. New operator Solis and the Nighthaven Labs map are joining the rotation, as well as the long-awaited ranked rework. Here’s what you need to know about Y7S4. The Rainbow Six...
dexerto.com
Nacon Daija (PS5) review: A middling refresh
Nacon has unveiled their brand-new Daija Arcade Stick, and we’ve had our hands on it for the last few weeks to see if the brand-new stick is up to the task of a new generation. Nacon is no stranger to making arcade sticks, their previous-generation Daija offered a robust,...
dexerto.com
Valorant fans propose genius Chamber nerf to finally balance overpowered Agent
Valorant fans have suggested a genius Chamber nerf that will finally balance the overpowered Sentinel. One agent has dominated the game since its release. Of course, we’re talking about Chamber, the French Sentinel that has been at the top and tearing up the meta since the end of Episode 3.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mass Outbreaks: Shiny Hunting, outbreak odds, chaining & spawn rates
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can hunt specific species using the Mass Outbreak feature that was introduced in Gen 8’s Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Here is how it works in the Paldea region. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have plenty of ways to catch Pokemon in Gen 8’s Paldea region....
dexerto.com
How many Chainsaw Man episodes are there? Crunchyroll release schedule
Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest animes out there right now, and with more episodes coming out each week, where can you find them?. Chainsaw Man has been one of the most hyped-up anime in recent years, and it’s finally arrived on the streaming platform Crunchyroll, where many other anime shows can be found.
dexerto.com
Walmart Plus gives early access to Black Friday deals
Walmart Plus is giving a seven-hour headstart for all their Black Friday deals. The subscription also gives some great bonuses for your holiday deliveries. It’s not often we’d recommend taking out a subscription for a shop outside of Amazon. Walmart, however, seems like a good time to break that rule. Their Plus subscription isn’t on sale, but with the holidays coming up, we’d probably spend the $12.95 for the month leading up to Christmas.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players slam Al Bagra’s “rigged” spawns
Squad spawns are a well-documented issue in Modern Warfare 2, and the problems are especially glaring on Al Bagra. CoD YouTuber JGOD called out Modern Warfare 2’s spawn system in September. He said, “If the spawns actually worked as you would expect, the mini-map wouldn’t be an issue, but Modern Warfare introduced a squad spawn system that uses irregular spawns and logic.”
dexerto.com
The best Holiday gifts for gamers in 2022
Wondering what to get for the gamers in your life? We’ve rounded up some of 2022’s greatest gifts so you won’t have to be met with the face of disappointment this year. Looking for a holiday gift for a gamer can feel like a bit of a curse. What do you do for the person that almost certainly has everything they want? Luckily, we’ve done all the research so you don’t have to waste precious time scrolling through endless lists of junk.
dexerto.com
Destiny 2 expansion prices slashed up to 75% off on Gamebillet
The upcoming Destiny 2 expansion, Lightfall, and the previous entries are all on sale this Black Friday over at Gamebillet. Wake up, Guardian, it’s time to shoot about a dozen of the same enemies. No, we also don’t know why everyone – including yourself – keeps playing it. Something about dopamine hits and loot.
dexerto.com
Best Warzone 2.0 SMG class loadouts: Attachments, Setup, Perks
Warzone 2.0 brings all of Modern Warfare 2’s SMGs into Al-Mazrah, but which should you be using? Here, we rank every SMG in the battle royale, as of November 23. As was the case with the first Warzone, submachine guns are the go-to for a large portion of the player-base.
dexerto.com
How to use TikTok’s AI face filter
TikTokers are experimenting with the app’s AI face filter and going viral with their results — here’s everything you need to know about trying this filter out for yourself. Filters are one of the biggest sources of trends and challenges on TikTok, with a whole host of...
dexerto.com
Tekken director reveals Kazuya’s bizarre misconception about Pokemon and Kirby
TKatsuhiro Harada has revealed some interesting facts about Pokemon’s place in Tekken’s universe, such as Kazuya’s strange belief that Kirby is actually a Pokemon. Pokemon seems to actually exist in the Tekken universe according to Katsuhiro Harada, who explained that certain fighters in its world have some interesting perspectives on the pocket monsters.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players perplexed by “misleading” nerf to armor piercing rounds
Armor piercing rounds should theoretically pierce armor, but Modern Warfare 2’s latest update removed the damage multiplier against armored opponents, perplexing players. Modern Warfare 2’s November 22 update made UI improvements, fixed the CDL ruleset, and implemented crucial bug fixes. CoD expert Xclusive Ace revealed the Season 1...
Comments / 0