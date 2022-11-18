ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Ken Weaver resigns, cites health reasons

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The superintendent of Oxford Community Schools is resigning. Ken Weaver had the school board president read his statement at Tuesday’s meeting. Weaver says his doctor has placed him on a medical leave effective Wednesday, and he plans to leave his position in February 2023. He cited the stress of his position and deteriorating health over the last couple of months.

