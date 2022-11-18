Four ways climate change and population growth combine to threaten public health, with global consequences | Opinion

Read full article on original website
Indian Health Service steps up COVID, other vaccine push
The Indian Health Service announced Thursday that all tribal members covered by the federal agency will be offered a vaccine at every appointment when appropriate, under a new vaccine strategy. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, American Indians and Alaska Natives have had some of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates across the...
Stereotypes can hurt good Americans | Opinion
The United States is very diverse and open to many religions and cultures, so everyone lives side by side sharing differences. Together, as students, we’ve come a long way in celebrating each other’s differences and recognizing each other. In this scenario, there is also a negative side to the acceptance we have of one another. Specifically, one group of people targeted by this negative side are Muslims and ethnic groups of people who are just assumed to be Muslim, so why is this normalized?
