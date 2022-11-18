Read full article on original website
Essence
WATCH | ‘It’s Good Music Baby’ Smokey Robinson Says R&B Will Be Around Forever
“There are young people making some great music,” says the Motown legend in response to the idea that R&B is dead. ESSENCE recently ran a series on the state of R&B music, detailing both the evolution of the genre and its subtle erasure as Hip-Hop grew to be the dominant sound of the recording industry. But as numerous R&B artists walked the black carpet at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, it was clear rhythm & blues is far from dead. And even legends like Smokey Robinson will tell you so himself.
Essence
These Celebrity Couples Stepped Out In Style At The American Music Awards
From Niecy and Jessica to Muni Long and Raysean Hairston, our favorite star couples stole the show. The star-studded 50th American Music Awards aired live on (November 20) from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on ABC. Hosted by Wayne Brady, the fan-voted awards ceremony featured performances from Lil Baby, newcomer Glorilla, Cardi B, J.I.D., Yola, and more.
Essence
The Biggest Moments From The 2022 American Music Awards
Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, Ari Lennox, Jimmy Allen, and more performed a beautiful rendition of “We Are The World,” as a tribute to the evening’s Icon Award winner Lionel Ritchie. The 50th anniversary of the American Music Awards aired live on Sunday (Nov. 20) from the Microsoft...
Essence
August Alsina Shares His Truth On VH1’s The Surreal Life
“Love showed up but in a new way. I want to share that and honor the person who loves me and is teaching me so much about love and healing.”. August Alsina is sharing his truth again. The singer might’ve “come out” as a member of the LGBTQ+ community on VH1’s The Surreal Life. On the show, Alsina credited a man standing nearby with helping him find “a love that feels limitless.”
Essence
GU Jams: Get To Know The Newest Hip-Hop Duo, Girll Codee
ShaaBiggaa and Hiii Siddity are here to change the music industry. Two Brooklyn girls decided to chase their dreams and make waves in hip-hop. ShaaBiggaa and Hiii Siddity started their group, Girll Codee, in high school at Brooklyn School for Music and Theater and knew they had a sisterhood through their music.
Essence
WATCH: Hulu Releases Trailer For ‘Back In The Groove,’ Hosted By Taye Diggs
Titled Back In The Groovew will feature three women in their 40s, hoping to find love with younger men. Hulu has released the first look for a new dating show hosted by Taye Diggs titled, Back in the Groove. The eight-episode series will follow three women in their 40s seeking...
Essence
Beats Teams Up With Melody Ehsani For Exclusive Powerbeats Pro Collaboration
The designer added her personal touch to the limited-edition design. Beats by Dre is known for launching exclusive and fan-favorite collaborations. For its most recent project to date, the company teamed up with designer Melody Ehsani. Based in Los Angeles, Ehsani is known for being Foot Locker’s first woman creative...
Essence
Porsha Williams Throws Bachelorette Party Miami Style
As the former RHOA star prepares for her big day, she celebrates her final days as a single woman with her closest friends and bridesmaids. Porsha Williams had her bachelorette party over the weekend, and it looks like she and her bridesmaids had a time. The soon-to-be Mrs. Guobadia posted...
Essence
Zaya Wade Is Fashion's New It Girl
Let's talk about how she’s been serving looks left and right. Zaya Wade has been making a name for herself apart from her star-studded family. Recently, she’s been on everyone’s mood boards as she’s been posting on her Instagram glamorous outfits. Zaya’s sense of style comes naturally as both her parents, Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union, are a very stylish couple. We’re seeing many celebrity children grow up to come into their own, and Zaya’s personal growth and style evolution are parallel to her confidence rising.
