“There are young people making some great music,” says the Motown legend in response to the idea that R&B is dead. ESSENCE recently ran a series on the state of R&B music, detailing both the evolution of the genre and its subtle erasure as Hip-Hop grew to be the dominant sound of the recording industry. But as numerous R&B artists walked the black carpet at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, it was clear rhythm & blues is far from dead. And even legends like Smokey Robinson will tell you so himself.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO