California State

Thanksgiving travel forecast looks good

The weather looks to be calm not only here at home, but across most of the nation. In California, we expect no serious travel concerns through Saturday. The only potential travel impacts will be gusty winds in the Sierra Nevada and well as gusty Santa Ana winds in southern California.
