Singer Al B. Sure has been missing in action as of late. The 90s R&B crooner has always been relatively active on social media, but in recent months, he became silent. As it turns out, he was gravely ill. In fact, he wasn't even conscious. Sure had been in a coma for two months. After a post from his son via Instagram, his rep confirmed the news. "I can confirm on record that Al B Sure was in a coma for the past two months, and he is now making strides towards recovery," his rep shared, per Entertainment Tonight.

10 DAYS AGO