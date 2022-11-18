Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
R&B Singer B. Smyth Dead At 28 From Respiratory Failure
R&B singer B. Smyth has passed away at the age of 28 from respiratory failure. The news was confirmed by the singer’s brother Denzil Smith on Thursday (November 17), with a video posted on Smyth’s official Instagram page. “Today regretfully I have to announce that my brother has...
B. Smyth Dies: ‘Twerkoholic’ Hip-Hop/R&B Singer Was 28
Singer B. Smyth, whose single “Twerkoholic” had 13 million Spotify streams, died today of pulmonary fibrosis at age 28. His brother, Denzil, confirmed his passing in a video message posted to Smyth’s official Instagram page. “Today regretfully I have to announce that my brother has passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis,” Denzil wrote in the caption. Denzil said his brother “wanted him” to make the video to thank his fans for their love and support. “My brother was very excited to see a lot of you create challenges for his latest released single #Twerkoholic part 2 while he...
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his death
A facet of life and death emerges from Takeoff's death. The tragedy of 28-year-old rapper Takeoff dying from a gunshot wound in Houston Texas is still causing shock and pain among his fans and even those who never knew him. The entertainer was a member of the trio Migosand it s believed he was hit by a stray bullet and was not targeted. An infusion nurse who lived nearby heard the gunshots and went to help but it was too late.
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Leslie Jordan Cause of Death: Coroner’s Office Releases Statement
The entertainment world suffered a loss earlier this week as beloved actor and comedian, Leslie Jordan, lost his life in a deadly car accident Monday morning (October 24) in a Los Angeles neighborhood. Now, the Los Angeles coroner’s office is determining the Will and Grace star’s cause of death. Listing the actor’s cause of death as “deferred” on Wednesday, (October 27).
So Sad: Young Dolph’s Life Partner Mia Jaye Shares Struggle Coping With His Death, Third Suspect Arrested In Murder Plot
Young Dolph's life partner Mia Jaye shares her struggles coping with his death a year later in the midst of a third suspect being arrested for the murder.
Woman Who Witnessed Pop Smoke's Murder Recalls The Rapper's Last Words
It's been nearly three years since he passed away.
realitytitbit.com
Ray Singleton says wife will 'live forever' as Roslyn passes from brain cancer at 39
Ray Singleton rose to fame after going viral with a video of himself serenading his wife when she was battling cancer. The couple talked about their journey on The Ellen Show in 2020. Now, Roslyn Singleton has sadly passed away from brain cancer. Roslyn inspired people all over the world...
‘Fighter’: ‘Supernatural’ Actor Nicki Aycox Dead After Long Health Battle
Actor Nicki Aycox, known for her recurring role as Meg Masters in Supernatural, has died at the age of 47 with her husband by her side. Aycox’s sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky confirmed the news via Facebook, describing her as a “fighter.” “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her,” Raab wrote alongside a gallery of images of the star. A cause of death...
soultracks.com
Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single
(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
Leslie Jordan Sought Medical Help in Weeks Leading Up to His Death (Report)
Leslie Jordan died on Monday, and now new information has come to light about his health. The comedian was driving his BMW in Hollywood when he crashed into a building. At the time, TMZ reported law enforcement suspected Jordan suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash. Now, sources tell...
Kathy Griffin Says 'News Isn't Great' About Voice After Cancer Surgery
"How do I get people to just deal with this being my new voice?" Griffin said in a video posted on TikTok
Popculture
Al B. Sure! Wakes From Two-Month Coma
Singer Al B. Sure has been missing in action as of late. The 90s R&B crooner has always been relatively active on social media, but in recent months, he became silent. As it turns out, he was gravely ill. In fact, he wasn't even conscious. Sure had been in a coma for two months. After a post from his son via Instagram, his rep confirmed the news. "I can confirm on record that Al B Sure was in a coma for the past two months, and he is now making strides towards recovery," his rep shared, per Entertainment Tonight.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jeremy Roloff Insults Mom, Grosses Out Fans
When possible, Amy Roloff wants peace in her family. With the exception of the grandkids, they’re all adults. She’d love for everyone to put their differences aside and move forward. But the recent Roloff family feud over the farm is not the first conflict. Remember, they’re a family....
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 11 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is the father of ten children. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, and […]
Rotimi And Fiancée Vanessa Mdee Expecting Baby Number 2
Actor/singer Rotimi and his singer/songwriter fiancée Vanessa Mdee have announced that they are expanding their family of three. On Tuesday (Nov. 1), Rotimi took to his Instagram sharing an exciting video of him and Vanessa revealing the gender of their next bundle of joy — a baby girl. The couple already has a 1-year-old son, Seven, born in September 2021.More from VIBE.comRotimi Tells Us What It Means To “Love Somebody”Is Keke Wyatt Preparing To Have Her 12th Child?Jhené Aiko And Big Sean's Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends “Baby #2 It’s a girl! [hearts],” the Power actor wrote on his IG. The pair stood under...
TMZ.com
Alicia Keys Not Performing at Takeoff's Memorial
1:37 PM PT -- A rep for Alicia Keys tells us she will not be performing. We're told she was invited, but is unable to attend -- as a guest or performer -- due to a scheduling conflict. Alicia Keys is performing at Takeoff's memorial service this week ... TMZ...
Who Is ‘First Class’ Rapper Jack Harlow’s Girlfriend? Everything To Know About His Love Life
With the rise of TikTok and the new generation of stars who’ve made their name through social media, dating can get even messier. So, for a rapper like Jack Harlow, a love life in this modern era is like a boxing match of public bouts. The 24-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, native was born on March 13, […]
Watch: Ciara Dances with Chris Brown in Michael Jackson Tribute Video
Ciara is paying homage to Michael Jackson. In honor of the 40th anniversary of Thriller, Ciara takes fans inside the dance studio as she recreates some of Jackson’s famous moves. She channels the hip thrusts and fancy footwork he did in live performances of “Billie Jean,” along with some of the signature choreography from the iconic “Thriller” video. “MJ thank you for the inspiration you’ve given us all!” she writes in the caption accompanying the black-and-white video that shows her dressed like the King of Pop in a black jacket and pants, white socks, black loafers and a top hat.
Popculture
Rock Guitarist Found Murdered: What We Know About Dan Fawcett's Death
Daniel Fawcett, better known as the guitarist in the Canadian hard rock band Helix back in the early 2000s, was found murdered on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at 52 years old. Helix lead singer Brian Vollmer confirmed the tragic passing on Facebook, sharing kind words about the former guitarist. "Yesterday...
Comments / 1