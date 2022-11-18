Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico City incident
Sean Kugler, the Cardinals' offensive line coach and run-game coordinator, was fired after an incident in Mexico City, a source told ESPN.
CBS Sports
Coaches Poll top 25: USC cruises into top five, Notre Dame jumps up in updated college football rankings
USC secured bragging rights with a thrilling 48-45 win over crosstown rival UCLA on Saturday, but the Trojans also earned so much more in the process. They clinched a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game and moved up to No. 5 in the new Coaches Poll released Sunday. A stunning...
CBS Sports
Rams could become first defending Super Bowl champion to be a 14-point underdog in Week 12 at Chiefs
The Rams could be on the wrong end of history when they visit the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. They are currently 14.5-point underdogs at Caesars Sportsbook. No defending Super Bowl champion has ever been a 14-plus-point underdog in a regular-season game. Entering this week, the largest spread ever by a reigning Super Bowl champion had been +13.5 by the 2018 Eagles at the Rams and 1995 49ers at the Cowboys. Both the Eagles and 49ers actually won those games outright.
CBS Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: USC vaults to No. 5, Clemson remains behind LSU, Alabama in top 25
With the top four teams in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings all holding serve after emerging victorious last week, the fourth edition of the CFP top 25 released Tuesday night was largely uneventful. Reigning national champion Georgia held onto the No. 1 spot with Ohio State just behind it. Michigan and TCU rounded out what the top four after staving off upsets last Saturday with walk-off field goals.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football: Week 11 injury updates and early waiver wire targets to watch
The Bears have asked a lot of Justin Fields in recent weeks, and Fantasy Football players have been reaping the rewards of that of late, with Fields providing absolutely massive production. However, that may have caught up to them in Week 11, as Fields suffered multiple injuries, putting at least his short-term availability into question – which would be a big blow to a QB position that has been a lot shallower than expected this season.
CBS Sports
Patriots shock Jets with controversial 84-yard punt return touchdown in final seconds to win game
With just under 30 seconds let to play in the Patriots-Jets game on Sunday, it looked like the two teams were going to be headed to overtime, but then the impossible happened: The Patriots beat the Jets 10-3 by getting the NFL's first punt return touchdown of the year and it came in the waning seconds of the game.
CBS Sports
Mike Tomlin fields questions about Steelers offense's predictability, Diontae Johnson's lack of involvment
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin must have known the question was coming. In fact, a question alluding to Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt basically calling Pittsburgh's offense predictable following Sunday's game was the first question posed to Tomlin during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. Following the Bengals' 37-30 win, Pratt was...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Clear lead back with Gordon gone
Murray appears set to take over as the top option in Denver's backfield after the team waived Melvin Gordon on Monday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. Gordon was benched after fumbling for the fifth time this season in the second quarter of Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Raiders, and he was subsequently removed from the roster a day later. Meanwhile, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that fellow Broncos running back Chase Edmonds is expected to miss "a few weeks" due to a high-ankle sprain suffered Sunday, so Denver's only healthy backfield alternatives to Murray at the moment are Marlon Mack and practice squad member Devine Ozigbo. Murray is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry through five games with Denver, but he's found the end zone three times. Mack, meanwhile, has yet to play an offensive snap in 2022.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Conor McDermott: Signs with New England
The Patriots signed McDermott to their active roster from the Jets' practice squad Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. After starter Isaiah Wynn (foot) left early during Sunday's win versus the Jets, New England saw fit to add McDermott to provide some depth to its offensive line. He'd provide an option at tackle if Trent Brown or Yodny Cajuste were to go down.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Joining active roster vs. 49ers
Arizona elevated Williams from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Monday ahead of its game versus San Francisco, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. It will be Williams' first game back on the active roster after being sent down to the practice squad ahead of Week 5. He figures to fill a rotational role behind rookie second-rounder Trey McBride on Monday night.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Tops 100 yards for first time
Pacheco rushed 15 times for 107 yards in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Chargers. He was not targeted in the passing game. Pacheco led Kansas City's rushing attack for the second consecutive week, rewarding the coaching decision with his first career 100-yard rushing game. Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) went down before halftime and did not return, but he was already being phased out of the offensive game plan due to inconsistent play. Jerick McKinnon remained involved with seven touches for 24 yards, but he lost a fumble late in the fourth quarter that nearly cost the Chiefs the game. Pacheco is looking more and more like the clear lead back on a potent offense, which should have fantasy managers excited heading into a Week 12 matchup against the Rams next Sunday.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Colt McCoy: Looks poised for Week 11 start
McCoy appears on track to make a second consecutive start Monday against the 49ers in Mexico City with Kyler Murray (hamstring) listed as questionable but not expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports further supports Rapoport's report, noting that McCoy will "definitively" start...
CBS Sports
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Exits Sunday's game
Warren was forced out of Sunday's game against the Bengals with a hamstring injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. Before his exit, Warren had caught one pass for nine yards. In his absence, Benny Snell is available to log complementary snaps behind top back Najee Harris.
CBS Sports
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Two catches in road loss
Conklin caught two of three targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 10-3 loss to the Patriots. Quarterback Zach Wilson threw for just 77 yards, so Conklin was far from the only Jets skill position player to put forth an underwhelming performance in this one. The 27-year-old tight end has 35 catches for 331 yards through 10 games with the Jets. In Week 12, he'll face a Bears team that held Conklin to his two lowest yardage totals of the season (seven and six) when he was with the Vikings last year.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Loses work after fumble
Gordon rushed the ball eight times for 31 yards in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Raiders. He added five receptions for 39 yards. Gordon narrowly led the Denver backfield in the first half, tallying five carries for 26 yards. However, he fumbled by the goal line late in the second quarter. While the Broncos were able to recover, the miscue led to a missed field-goal attempt rather than a potential touchdown. Gordon has also struggled to hold onto the ball this season, fumbling five times in 10 games. As a result, he was effectively benched in the second half but was forced into change-of-pace duties with Chase Edmonds (ankle) sidelined. If Edmonds is able to return for Week 12, it's possible that Gordon slips further down the depth chart.
CBS Sports
Saints' Andrus Peat: Ready to go Sunday
Peat (triceps) is active Sunday against the Rams. Peat was able to log a limited practice Friday after logging DNPs earlier in the week and missing Week 10's loss to the Steelers. The return of the Saints' starting left guard is certainly good news for New Orleans.
CBS Sports
Mike Thomas: Waived by Bengals
Thomas was waived by the Bengals on Monday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Thomas being removed from the roster may suggest that fellow wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is close to returning from his hip injury. Cincinnati gave Thomas opportunities on the outside while Chase and Tee Higgins missed time due to injuries this season, but the 28-year-old wide receiver failed to capitalize, catching just two of 10 targets for 38 yards.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Caleb Huntley: Buried on depth chart
Huntley tallied one rush for four yards and caught his only target for two yards during Sunday's 27-24 win against Chicago. Huntley was on the field for consecutive plays in the first quarter and saw two touches for six yards during that stretch, but he remained on the sideline the rest of the way as Cordarrelle Patterson (27) and Tyler Allgeier (30) dominated the backfield work. As long as Patterson and Allgeier are healthy, Huntley will likely remain irrelevant in standard fantasy leagues.
CBS Sports
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Makes most of minimal targets
Aiyuk recorded two receptions on four targets for 20 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's 38-10 win over the Cardinals. Aiyuk saw his lowest target total since Week 5, as each of Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle played a more prominent role in the passing attack. Even so, Aiyuk managed a strong fantasy performance by tallying touchdowns on each of his receptions from seven and 13 yards away, respectively. Aiyuk now has five touchdowns across his last five games, and he's also topped 80 receiving yards on four occasions in that span.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Notches another sack Week 11
Luvu recorded 10 tackles (six solo), including one sack, during Sunday's 13-3 loss to the Ravens. Luvu brought down quarterback Lamar Jackson for a one-yard loss in the third quarter, marking the linebacker's fourth sack in as many weeks. The 26-year-old also logged double-digit tackles for the second game in a row and the fourth time this season, as he tied cornerback CJ Henderson and safety Jeremy Chinn for a team high in this category Week 11. Luvu has already set career highs in tackles (66), sacks (four), passes defended (two) and interceptions (one) through just nine games played this season, and he should continue to put up prolific stats against Denver this coming Sunday.
Comments / 0