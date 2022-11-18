Following the release of his new project Feed Tha Streets III, Roddy Ricch has teamed up with Lil Durk for the “Twin” music video. The flashy clip for the track, a hypnotic cut that served as a single in the lead-up to the third entry in the Feed Tha Streets series, sees the two rappers flaunting their chemistry. The Jerry Production clip sees them performing while hanging out the window of their cars, and from the inside of a store they drop by for some retail therapy.

