Dijahsb Announces ‘Living Simple’ EP, Releases New Single “Khadijah”

Toronto rapper Dijahsb’s is back with new single “Khadijah,” while also announcing their newest EP Living Simple, a play on the hit 90s TV show Living Single. “Khadijah” is a breezy track about trying to find true love while being posted up at home wondering if it’s even possible. It’s not as serious as it sounds though as Dijahsb still finds time to crack a joke about their suitors.
Stepz Taps Fizzler For New Grime-Tinged Heater “Pacman”

The sample drill debate may still be raging, but it seems there’s still fun to be had judging by UK rap risers Stepz and Fizzler’s new single, “Pacman”. As you’ve probably guessed, it’s the world’s most famous circular ghost-muncher who’s been mined for the track’s central melody by producer Jojo F. Set against sharp bass stabs, this one’s built more for phone speakers than soundsystems, giving it the perfect format to spread far and wide in the digital world.
Travis Scott, Skepta, and More to Perform at Mirror Mirror Music Festival Put on by Virgil Abloh Securities

Virgil Abloh’s appreciation for music, art, and design will be celebrated at the first-ever Mirror Mirror Music Festival, which is set to take place on Dec. 3 at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park in Miami, Florida. Performers announced include Travis Scott, Skepta, and Benji B, with the latter artist acting as curator of the one-day event put on by Virgil Abloh Securities, a Virgil-founded creative company.
‘Power Rangers’ Actor Jason David Frank Dead at 49

Jason David Frank, the actor best known for portraying the Green and White Rangers on the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series, has died at the age of 49. A cause of death has not been officially released, though TMZ reports sources with “direct knowledge” claim Frank died by suicide.
Meek Mill Shares Video for “God Did” Freestyle

Ahead of the release of his new mixtape Flamerz 5, which is expected to drop on a free mixtape platform later today, Meek Mill returns with a new freestyle over the title track from DJ Khaled’s 13th studio album God Did. Directed by Benjamin Carter, the new video for...
Pania’s Debut EP Delves Into the Multifaceted Matters of the Heart

On her debut EP, Pania is daringly addressing the trials and tribulations of love and heartbreak by meshing together powerful lyrics, afrobeats and classic R&B sounds with confidence and vulnerability. Her seven-track ensemble, burnt ur clothes & changed the addy, communicates the intimacy of two souls moving towards miscommunication and destruction through diaristic melodies and addictive hooks.
Post Malone Drops $500,000 on 23-Carat Diamond Pinky Ring

Post Malone celebrated the conclusion of the U.S. leg of his Twelve Carat Tour by dropping $500,000 on a pinky ring. TMZ reports Posty enlisted famed jeweler Isaac Bokhoor of Angel City Jewelers for an extravagant ring that features 23 carats worth of diamonds. The piece is highlighted by a 5-carat Emerald cut center stone, and features another 5 carats of round diamonds on the side, as well as 13 more 1-carat stones around the band.
Here Are the Winners for the 2022 American Music Awards

Bad Bunny leads the pack with eight nominations, while Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift earned six nods each. All of the aforementioned artists will square off for ultimate bragging rights in the Artist of the Year category. According to People, Bad Bunny could match Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most awards in a single year, if he were to win in every category.
Sinbad’s Family on Comedian’s Recovery Following Stroke: ‘His Progress Is Nothing Short of Remarkable’

Sinbad is looking forward to seeing fans again as he continues on his journey toward recovery following a stroke. In an Instagram update shared Monday, the comedian’s family thanked fans for the “love and support” they’ve continued to send their way over the past two years. Fans and fellow comedians alike shared well wishes in the comments, including D.L. Hughley and India Arie. Others have also reshared the family’s latest message, including Questlove.
Roddy Ricch and Lil Durk Team Up for “Twin” Video

Following the release of his new project Feed Tha Streets III, Roddy Ricch has teamed up with Lil Durk for the “Twin” music video. The flashy clip for the track, a hypnotic cut that served as a single in the lead-up to the third entry in the Feed Tha Streets series, sees the two rappers flaunting their chemistry. The Jerry Production clip sees them performing while hanging out the window of their cars, and from the inside of a store they drop by for some retail therapy.
‘Notorious Cree’ James Jones Stars in First MTV ‘Hidden Healers’ Video

In the series premiere of MTV’s new digital series Hidden Healers, Cree creative James Jones (whose TikTok handle is @notoriouscree) talks about his journey as a hoop dancer, his mental health problems, and a bit of the history of the Cree. “I wanted to share my story on healing...
Cadence Weapon Unveils #MyMerch Campaign To End Venue and Festival Merch Cuts

Cadence Weapon unveiled his #MyMerch campaign in collaboration with the Featured Artists Coalition (FAC) and the Union of Musicians and Allied Workers (UMAW) in an attempt to rally venues to not take a cut of the merchandise sold at shows. On Cadence Weapon’s Twitter, the rapper posted a series of...
Quality Control’s Vocal Podcast Network Announces New Slate of Series

Vocal Podcast Network has a stacked agenda lined up for the remainder of the year and into 2023. The premium-level network, which serves as a key aspect of a partnership between Quality Control’s Quality Ventures division and The Network Advisory, will be launching a series of new podcasts through next year including Culture Providers, Win Big With Clinton Sparks, the Tara Electra-led Billion Dollar Babie, and Marsha! Marsha! Marsha! hosted by Marsha Molinari.

