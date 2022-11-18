Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
Meek Mill Drops ‘Flamerz 5’ Mixtape Featuring Him Rapping Over “God Did,” “Super Gremlin,” and More
Meek Mill has finally shared Flamerz 5. The mixtape’s 15 tracks—many of them seeing him body popular instrumentals, which he promised with a No Ceilings comparison—feature appearances from Vory, Fridayy, Tafia, Yung Ro, and Kur. “This me basically doing 360’s and windmills in the layup line type...
Complex
Dijahsb Announces ‘Living Simple’ EP, Releases New Single “Khadijah”
Toronto rapper Dijahsb’s is back with new single “Khadijah,” while also announcing their newest EP Living Simple, a play on the hit 90s TV show Living Single. “Khadijah” is a breezy track about trying to find true love while being posted up at home wondering if it’s even possible. It’s not as serious as it sounds though as Dijahsb still finds time to crack a joke about their suitors.
Complex
Stepz Taps Fizzler For New Grime-Tinged Heater “Pacman”
The sample drill debate may still be raging, but it seems there’s still fun to be had judging by UK rap risers Stepz and Fizzler’s new single, “Pacman”. As you’ve probably guessed, it’s the world’s most famous circular ghost-muncher who’s been mined for the track’s central melody by producer Jojo F. Set against sharp bass stabs, this one’s built more for phone speakers than soundsystems, giving it the perfect format to spread far and wide in the digital world.
Complex
Travis Scott, Skepta, and More to Perform at Mirror Mirror Music Festival Put on by Virgil Abloh Securities
Virgil Abloh’s appreciation for music, art, and design will be celebrated at the first-ever Mirror Mirror Music Festival, which is set to take place on Dec. 3 at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park in Miami, Florida. Performers announced include Travis Scott, Skepta, and Benji B, with the latter artist acting as curator of the one-day event put on by Virgil Abloh Securities, a Virgil-founded creative company.
Complex
Chuck D Shouts Out Mississauga Rapper Es, Calls “The Come Up Story” His Favourite Rap Track of 2022
Over the weekend, Public Enemy frontman Chuck D tweeted out a link to the latest episode of his podcast “...AndYouDon’tStop” where he said his favourite rap track of the year is Mississauga-based rapper Es’ “The Come Up Story.”. “Dope beat, quick cuts, one of my...
Complex
‘Power Rangers’ Actor Jason David Frank Dead at 49
Jason David Frank, the actor best known for portraying the Green and White Rangers on the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series, has died at the age of 49. A cause of death has not been officially released, though TMZ reports sources with “direct knowledge” claim Frank died by suicide.
Complex
Meek Mill Shares Video for “God Did” Freestyle
Ahead of the release of his new mixtape Flamerz 5, which is expected to drop on a free mixtape platform later today, Meek Mill returns with a new freestyle over the title track from DJ Khaled’s 13th studio album God Did. Directed by Benjamin Carter, the new video for...
Complex
Pania’s Debut EP Delves Into the Multifaceted Matters of the Heart
On her debut EP, Pania is daringly addressing the trials and tribulations of love and heartbreak by meshing together powerful lyrics, afrobeats and classic R&B sounds with confidence and vulnerability. Her seven-track ensemble, burnt ur clothes & changed the addy, communicates the intimacy of two souls moving towards miscommunication and destruction through diaristic melodies and addictive hooks.
Complex
Michael B. Jordan Exclusively Announces at ComplexCon That Dreamville Is Executive Producing ‘Creed III’ Soundtrack
While speaking during a ComplexCon(versations) panel that also featured Jonathan Majors, Michael B. Jordan shared that J. Cole’s Dreamville record label will be executive producing the soundtrack to his upcoming film Creed III. “I’m probably gonna get in trouble,” Jordan said while speaking towards the end of the discussion....
Complex
Post Malone Drops $500,000 on 23-Carat Diamond Pinky Ring
Post Malone celebrated the conclusion of the U.S. leg of his Twelve Carat Tour by dropping $500,000 on a pinky ring. TMZ reports Posty enlisted famed jeweler Isaac Bokhoor of Angel City Jewelers for an extravagant ring that features 23 carats worth of diamonds. The piece is highlighted by a 5-carat Emerald cut center stone, and features another 5 carats of round diamonds on the side, as well as 13 more 1-carat stones around the band.
Complex
Here Are the Winners for the 2022 American Music Awards
Bad Bunny leads the pack with eight nominations, while Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift earned six nods each. All of the aforementioned artists will square off for ultimate bragging rights in the Artist of the Year category. According to People, Bad Bunny could match Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most awards in a single year, if he were to win in every category.
Complex
Sinbad’s Family on Comedian’s Recovery Following Stroke: ‘His Progress Is Nothing Short of Remarkable’
Sinbad is looking forward to seeing fans again as he continues on his journey toward recovery following a stroke. In an Instagram update shared Monday, the comedian’s family thanked fans for the “love and support” they’ve continued to send their way over the past two years. Fans and fellow comedians alike shared well wishes in the comments, including D.L. Hughley and India Arie. Others have also reshared the family’s latest message, including Questlove.
Complex
DaBaby Claims He’s on Same Level as Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole
DaBaby isn’t shy when it comes to boasting about his rapping ability. During a recent appearance on My Expert Opinion with Math Hoffa, the North Carolina rapper argued that his mic skills are on the same level as all-time greats such as Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole. “If...
Complex
Kelly Rowland Tells Booing Crowd to ‘Chill Out’ While Accepting American Music Award on Chris Brown’s Behalf
Kelly Rowland told the audience at Sunday night’s American Music Awards ceremony to “chill out” while accepting an award on behalf of Chris Brown, who was not in attendance. Brown emerged victorious in the Favorite Male R&B Artist category, with Rowland briefly addressing the crowd at the...
Complex
Julia Fox Says She Dated Kanye to ‘Distract Him,’ Get Him off of Kim Kardashian’s ‘Case’
Julia Fox, who recently starred in a KNWLS campaign shot by Elizaveta Porodina, says she was “delusional” about being able to help the artist formerly known as Kanye West during their brief relationship. In a clip shared to TikTok on Friday, Fox responded to a remark about “dating...
Complex
Roddy Ricch and Lil Durk Team Up for “Twin” Video
Following the release of his new project Feed Tha Streets III, Roddy Ricch has teamed up with Lil Durk for the “Twin” music video. The flashy clip for the track, a hypnotic cut that served as a single in the lead-up to the third entry in the Feed Tha Streets series, sees the two rappers flaunting their chemistry. The Jerry Production clip sees them performing while hanging out the window of their cars, and from the inside of a store they drop by for some retail therapy.
Complex
‘Notorious Cree’ James Jones Stars in First MTV ‘Hidden Healers’ Video
In the series premiere of MTV’s new digital series Hidden Healers, Cree creative James Jones (whose TikTok handle is @notoriouscree) talks about his journey as a hoop dancer, his mental health problems, and a bit of the history of the Cree. “I wanted to share my story on healing...
Complex
Cadence Weapon Unveils #MyMerch Campaign To End Venue and Festival Merch Cuts
Cadence Weapon unveiled his #MyMerch campaign in collaboration with the Featured Artists Coalition (FAC) and the Union of Musicians and Allied Workers (UMAW) in an attempt to rally venues to not take a cut of the merchandise sold at shows. On Cadence Weapon’s Twitter, the rapper posted a series of...
Complex
Watch the Trailer for ‘White Noise’ Starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, and Don Cheadle
The first trailer for Noah Baumbach’s upcoming film White Noise is here. Based on Don DeLillo’s 1987 novel of the same name, the film will star Adam Driver, Don Cheadle and Greta Gerwig and will focus on the “hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic” American experience.
Complex
Quality Control’s Vocal Podcast Network Announces New Slate of Series
Vocal Podcast Network has a stacked agenda lined up for the remainder of the year and into 2023. The premium-level network, which serves as a key aspect of a partnership between Quality Control’s Quality Ventures division and The Network Advisory, will be launching a series of new podcasts through next year including Culture Providers, Win Big With Clinton Sparks, the Tara Electra-led Billion Dollar Babie, and Marsha! Marsha! Marsha! hosted by Marsha Molinari.
Comments / 0