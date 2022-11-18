Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Blues' Torey Krug: Exits warmups
Krug (upper body) left during pre-game warmups and is not expected to play Monday against Anaheim, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Just as Colton Parayko is set to return from a three-game absence, it appears the Blues will be down another top blueliner for at least one game. Krug has four goals and eight points while averaging 19:39 of ice time through 17 games on the year. An update on his status should be available before Wednesday's game in Buffalo.
CBS Sports
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Skating on his own
Okposo (lower body) has started skating on his own, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports. Okposo, who hasn't played since Nov. 10, is doing better. It seems doubtful that he will be ready to play Tuesday against Montreal. Okposo is listed as day-to-day.
Blown leads haunting Canucks ahead of Avs challenge
The Vancouver Canucks have been competitive this year despite having a losing record. The issue is the inability to hold
CBS Sports
Pirates' Nathan Webb: Inks MiLB deal with Pittsburgh
Webb agreed to a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Sunday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. The Royals recently declined to tender the 25-year-old a contract for 2023, but it didn't take long for him to latch on elsewhere via a minor-league deal. Webb received an invite to big-league spring training but is a longshot to make the Opening Day roster.
CBS Sports
Marquiss Spencer: Joins Jets' practice squad
The Jets signed Spencer to their practice squad Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports. Spencer is now slated to operate as one of New York's emergency depth options for the team's defensive line following Tuesday's transaction. The 300-pounder sustained a knee injury during training camp this year and was later let go by Denver with an injury settlement. Spencer's knee issue is now considered a thing of the past given the Jets' willingness to sign him to their practice squad.
Comments / 0