Bitcoin will survive failure of ‘any giant’ in crypto, Samson Mow says
The collapse of FTX has triggered a notable drop in the price of Bitcoin (BTC), but that in no case means that BTC can be destroyed by failing cryptocurrency firms, according to Bitcoin proponent Samson Mow. The cryptocurrency industry is still seeing the wave of FTX contagion playing out, and...
Litecoin hits fresh 2022 high versus Bitcoin — But will LTC price ‘halve’ before the halving?
Litecoin (LTC) has emerged as one of the rare winners in the ongoing cryptocurrency market meltdown led by the FTX exchange’s collapse. The 2011-born altcoin rallied nearly 16% month-to-date (MTD) to reach $62.75 on Nov. 22, outperforming its top rivals, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), which lost approximately 25% and 30%, respectively, in the same period.
Data shows traders are slightly bullish even as crypto’s total market cap falls under $800B
The total cryptocurrency market capitalization dropped by 5% between Nov. 14 and Nov. 21, reaching a notable $795 billion. However, the overall sentiment is far worse, considering that this valuation is the lowest seen since December 2020. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) dipped a mere 2.8% on the week, but...
Could a Grayscale Bitcoin Trust collapse be the next black swan event? Watch The Market Report
On this week’s The Market Report show, Cointelegraph’s resident experts discuss what the ramifications would be if Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were to collapse. We start off this week’s show with the latest news in the markets:. Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, just like the rest of the...
Price analysis 11/21: SPX, DXY, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOGE, MATIC, DOT
Continued selling in the cryptocurrency markets pulled the total market capitalization below $800 billion on Nov. 21. Traders are increasingly nervous about the extent of damage FTX’s collapse may have on several crypto firms. Until the uncertainty clears, it is futile to expect a sustained recovery in cryptocurrency prices.
Serum price soars 140% in one week amid FTX ‘exit pump’ fears
Serum, a decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Solana blockchain, has performed exceptionally well in terms of its Serunm (SRM) token price, despite its ties to the defunct FTX exchange. SRM price up 140% in one week. On the daily chart, the SRM/USD pair has gained 140% in the last seven...
US senators urge Fidelity to reconsider its Bitcoin offerings after FTX blow-up
United States senators Elizabeth Warren, Tina Smith and Richard Durbin have renewed their calls for Fidelity Investments to reconsider offering a Bitcoin (BTC)-linked 401(k) retirement product. In a letter addressed to Fidelity Investments CEO Abigail Johnson on Nov. 21, the three senators said the recent fall of FTX is more...
Lido fundamentals shine even as the wider crypto market struggles to regain traction
The crypto market has witnessed a turbulent few weeks after the FTX collapse but Lido Finance, a liquid staking protocol, has been a bright spot amidst the chaos. According to Data from DeFiLlama, Lido protocol has earned $1 million or more in fees daily since October 26. Let’s analyze the...
Vitalik Buterin offers lessons for crypto in wake of the FTX collapse
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has spoken out in the wake of the FTX collapse, offering his thoughts and some positives from one of cryptocurrency’s biggest black swan events. In a Nov. 20 Bloomberg interview, Buterin said that the collapse of FTX contains lessons for the entire crypto ecosystem. He...
Iris Energy to cut mining hardware after defaulting on $108M loan
Australian Bitcoin mining firm Iris Energy is the latest to suffer from the squeeze of the crypto bear market, losing a significant chunk of its mining power after defaulting on a loan. A filing by the firm to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Nov. 21 revealed that it...
Lido Finance and KyberSwap bring low slippage, wstETH liquidity to Ethereum
Kyber Network partners with Lido to bring the best wstETH liquidity to Ethereum’s mainnet. Singapore — Nov. 21 — At a time when the market needs it most, liquid staking giant Lido Finance has partnered with KyberSwap, a leading next-gen decentralized exchange (DEX), to enhance Wrapped Lido Staked Ether (wstETH) liquidity on Ethereum.
FTX crisis leads to record inflows into short-investment products
Institutional investors have responded to the negative sentiment caused by FTX’s collapse, with record institutional inflows into crypto-focused short-investment products. According to CoinShares chief strategy officer James Butterfill, 75% of the total inflows by institutional crypto investors for the week ending Nov. 18 were placed in short investment products — essentially a bet that crypto prices will decline.
How to buy cryptocurrency in Canada?
Purchasing cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE) or Ether (ETH) in Canada is on an upsurge as crypto ownership rises. Moreover, the Ontario Securities Commission, in their report, stated that more than 30% of Canadians plan to buy crypto assets in 2023. So, if you are wondering how to buy...
Hong Kong believes stablecoin volatility can spillover to traditional finance
The fall of crypto giants this year reignited questions about the stability of cryptocurrencies and their impact on fiat ecosystems. Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) assessed the situation and found that the instabilities of crypto assets, including asset-backed stablecoins, can potentially spill over to the traditional financial system. The HKMA...
Bitpanda secures crypto licence in Germany, claims to be the first “European retail” crypto investment platform to do so
In an official blog post, Bitpanda announced that it has secured a crypto custody licence from the German financial authority, BaFin. Having obtained this licence, the Austrian-based crypto exchange can now legally market its services to residents of Germany. Bitpanda also claimed to be the first retail crypto exchange based out of Europe to have achieved this distinction.
TON, TWT, CHZ and QNT breakout amid traders’ crypto contagion fears
The FTX collapse continues to stoke fears of a contagion in the cryptocurrency space as investors wait to hear about businesses that may face the heat. One of the marquee names to come under the circle of suspicion is the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), which has seen its discount to Bitcoin’s (BTC) price reach record levels of about 50%.
CoinMarketCap launches proof-of-reserve tracker for crypto exchanges
CoinMarketCap, a leading market researcher and tracker in the crypto industry, announced the launch of a new feature on its platform that gives users updated financial insights on exchanges. The proof of reserves (PoR) tracker audits active cryptocurrency exchanges in the industry for transparency on liquidity at a given moment....
Could Payin3 be the next big thing in crypto? Interview with Uquid CEO Tran Hung
Over the past few years, the BNPL (buy now, pay later) financing option has taken online retail shopping by storm. In nearly all sectors, consumers now have a number of options allowing them to pay for goods and services in installments without having to break the bank. Now, one project...
FTX collapse triggers second thoughts on Busan City’s crypto exchange plans
The FTX crash appears to have affected not only companies and investors but also entire cities that previously became partners of the troubled cryptocurrency exchange. South Korea’s second-largest city, Busan, is reportedly reconsidering its plans to build a local crypto exchange as a consequence of the FTX collapse, the local news agency Yonhap reported on Nov. 23.
The FTX collapse not enough to break crypto community’s spirit: IBW 2022
Istanbul Blockchain Week opened its doors on Nov. 14 to bring the crypto and blockchain ecosystem together in İstanbul, Turkey. Cointelegraph attended the event with a Cointelegraph Turkey booth and an İstanbul-based editor to experience the impact of the FTX collapse firsthand — the result was unexpected.
