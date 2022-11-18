Read full article on original website
Murfreesboro Police arrest man on domestic violence charges after three-hour standoff
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man was arrested for allegedly strangling his girlfriend after a three-hour standoff took place between police and the suspect who self-barricaded himself inside a home. Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) reports that Colvin Rush surrendered himself around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday after about three hours of...
Tennessee leaders respond to death of toddler who lived at homeless park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News first told you about a 23-month-old who was seen at Brookmeade Park back in March. That toddler, named Ariel Rose, died Nov. 11 at a transitional housing facility in North Nashville. Her cause of death is still under investigation. Ariel’s grandfather and...
Dickson County mom desperate for ride to school for son with disabilities
DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Seven-year-old Kameron Beechum is like most kids his age. When he’s not outside tossing the football, you can find him inside playing on his iPad. Kameron also has a rare disorder, Carcot-Marie-Tooth disease, which makes it a bit difficult for him to get...
PHOTOS: Titans' T-Rac pays visit to animal shelter in Maury County
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Titans' very own T-Rac paid a visit to the pups at Maury County Animal Services. The no-kill shelter in Middle Tennessee is hoping the visit will bring awareness to animal adoption. MCAS is currently accepting applications for foster parents this upcoming holiday season....
TBI: Missing toddler out of Robertson County found safe
UPDATE: The TBI reports Aurora Meyer has been found safe. Her non-custodial grandmother is in custody. ---- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for Aurora Meyer. The TBI issued the alert on behalf of the Robertson County Sheriff's Office Monday morning. The two-year-old was last...
Fire damages home on Mimosa Drive in Antioch
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Fire damaged a home on Mimosa Drive early Tuesday morning. The Nashville Fire Department says that crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the home. Firefighters quickly fought back the flames with an interior attack and extinguished the fire. NFD says that nobody...
Murfreesboro Police search for missing 31-year-old woman
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Murfreesboro Police are searching for a missing 31-year-old woman was was reported missing on Nov. 18. The family of Eleni Kassa said she did not pick up her daughter from school and has not been seen or heard from since the morning of Nov. 17, Murfreesboro Police report.
Nashville man says he was robbed, shot in home invasion before dying at hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is investigating the death of a 29-year-old who says he was shot by a person in a ski mask. Michael Hutchins was dropped off at a hospital on Sunday night with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Hutchins was able to tell staff someone with a ski mask forced entry to his home on Jefferson Street and robbed him before the shooting.
GOBBLE GOBBLE: Newborns at Williamson Medical Center dressed as turkeys for Thanksgiving
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Newborns at Williamson Medical Center are ready for their first Thanksgiving!. The babies have been decked out in turkey hats and booties created by Bizzy Bee Crochet. Check out the gallery to see the cuteness. Get reports like this and all the news of...
Here's who contacted the Dept. of Children's Services before a homeless toddler died
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News is continuing to learn more information about who exactly reached out to the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) about Ariel Rose before she passed away. The 23-month-old had been seen at Brookmeade Park back in March. Ariel died at a transitional...
Todd and Julie Chrisley's son hospitalized after car crash on TN highway
Reality television show stars Todd and Julie Chrisley's 16-year-old son was hospitalized after a car accident on a Tennessee Highway, FOX News confirmed. Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reported that the crash occurred on Nov. 12. The department adds that a vehicle was at a complete stop in the lane of traffic when the driver of the vehicle said he felt another vehicle, driven by Grayson Chrisley, hit him from behind.
Is MNPS prepared for a school shooter?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — God forbid we ever have a mass school shooting here in Nashville. No one wants to think about it, but how can you not prepare for it?. In a FOX 17 News poll, we asked teachers if they felt adequately trained for a mass shooting. An alarming 70 percent said no.
Nashville woman finds video camera hidden in her bathroom, husband arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man is arrested after his wife finds a camera hidden in the bathroom. A woman contacted Metro Nashville Police on Thursday after finding a video camera in a light fixture in the bathroom at their house on Clarksville Pike. She told police that her husband, 39-year-old Horacio Minero-Hernandez, was remodeling one bathroom and told her to have her daughters take their showers in the other bathroom (where she found the camera).
'Near collapse' TN state leaders call on governor for Dept. of Children Services reform
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — State leaders are calling on the Governor Bill Lee to step in, as the Department of Children Services (DCS) is "near collapse." When these kids have nowhere else to turn, DCS Commissioner Margie Quinn says some end up in offices, or even hospitals for 100 days at a time.
Franklin gun shop owners plead guilty to false record keeping
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The three co-owners of Franklin Gun Shop in Williamson County, Tennessee, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges made in September, according to U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. The charges occurred after a federal regulatory inspection by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) found that records had not been kept properly at the firearm business.
Middle Tennessee school board debates keeping non-fiction book on racial unrest
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The 'great book debate' has reached another Tennessee county, this time in Sumner County. Sumner County Schools leaders were debating the book "A place inside of me," a non-fiction book about an African American child watching racial unrest around him. Some parents have called for the book to be...
Codes dept. investigates Nashville short term rental violations amid slew of new permits
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Loud parties, crowded streets, and shots fired. That’s the reality plaguing some Nashville neighborhoods as the city sees a record number of new short term rental properties. Data from Metro Nashville Codes Department shows more than 1,700 new STR permits have been issued so...
Dozens of animals at risk in Smith County due to zoning dispute
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Dozens of animals in Smith County are in danger Tuesday night all over a zoning dispute. Smith County Humane raised $100,000 on its own to build the county's first-ever animal shelter only to see roadblocks from county leaders. Dr. Lindsey Dixon, owner of Smith County...
Taxpayers weigh-in on proposed Titans stadium deal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Taxpayers are sounding off on Mayor John Cooper’s proposed East Bank Stadium. It comes as Metro Council continues to discuss the $2.1 billion estimate in detail. Metro is on the hook until 2039 for the lease agreement, and to keep up with first class...
PHOTOS: Tennessee veteran gifted new roof just in time for holidays
LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — A US Army veteran in Lebanon, Tennessee has a brand new roof thanks to a nationwide effort to honor veterans. Elizabeth Henderson received her new roof last week as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project. Henderson was selected and approved as the recipient for the roof replacement through a partnership with Purple Heart Homes, a nonprofit veterans-focused charity.
