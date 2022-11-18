ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox17.com

PHOTOS: Titans' T-Rac pays visit to animal shelter in Maury County

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Titans' very own T-Rac paid a visit to the pups at Maury County Animal Services. The no-kill shelter in Middle Tennessee is hoping the visit will bring awareness to animal adoption. MCAS is currently accepting applications for foster parents this upcoming holiday season....
MAURY COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

TBI: Missing toddler out of Robertson County found safe

UPDATE: The TBI reports Aurora Meyer has been found safe. Her non-custodial grandmother is in custody. ---- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for Aurora Meyer. The TBI issued the alert on behalf of the Robertson County Sheriff's Office Monday morning. The two-year-old was last...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Fire damages home on Mimosa Drive in Antioch

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Fire damaged a home on Mimosa Drive early Tuesday morning. The Nashville Fire Department says that crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the home. Firefighters quickly fought back the flames with an interior attack and extinguished the fire. NFD says that nobody...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Murfreesboro Police search for missing 31-year-old woman

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Murfreesboro Police are searching for a missing 31-year-old woman was was reported missing on Nov. 18. The family of Eleni Kassa said she did not pick up her daughter from school and has not been seen or heard from since the morning of Nov. 17, Murfreesboro Police report.
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Nashville man says he was robbed, shot in home invasion before dying at hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is investigating the death of a 29-year-old who says he was shot by a person in a ski mask. Michael Hutchins was dropped off at a hospital on Sunday night with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Hutchins was able to tell staff someone with a ski mask forced entry to his home on Jefferson Street and robbed him before the shooting.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Todd and Julie Chrisley's son hospitalized after car crash on TN highway

Reality television show stars Todd and Julie Chrisley's 16-year-old son was hospitalized after a car accident on a Tennessee Highway, FOX News confirmed. Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reported that the crash occurred on Nov. 12. The department adds that a vehicle was at a complete stop in the lane of traffic when the driver of the vehicle said he felt another vehicle, driven by Grayson Chrisley, hit him from behind.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Is MNPS prepared for a school shooter?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — God forbid we ever have a mass school shooting here in Nashville. No one wants to think about it, but how can you not prepare for it?. In a FOX 17 News poll, we asked teachers if they felt adequately trained for a mass shooting. An alarming 70 percent said no.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville woman finds video camera hidden in her bathroom, husband arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man is arrested after his wife finds a camera hidden in the bathroom. A woman contacted Metro Nashville Police on Thursday after finding a video camera in a light fixture in the bathroom at their house on Clarksville Pike. She told police that her husband, 39-year-old Horacio Minero-Hernandez, was remodeling one bathroom and told her to have her daughters take their showers in the other bathroom (where she found the camera).
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Franklin gun shop owners plead guilty to false record keeping

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The three co-owners of Franklin Gun Shop in Williamson County, Tennessee, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges made in September, according to U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. The charges occurred after a federal regulatory inspection by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) found that records had not been kept properly at the firearm business.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Dozens of animals at risk in Smith County due to zoning dispute

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Dozens of animals in Smith County are in danger Tuesday night all over a zoning dispute. Smith County Humane raised $100,000 on its own to build the county's first-ever animal shelter only to see roadblocks from county leaders. Dr. Lindsey Dixon, owner of Smith County...
SMITH COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Taxpayers weigh-in on proposed Titans stadium deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Taxpayers are sounding off on Mayor John Cooper’s proposed East Bank Stadium. It comes as Metro Council continues to discuss the $2.1 billion estimate in detail. Metro is on the hook until 2039 for the lease agreement, and to keep up with first class...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

PHOTOS: Tennessee veteran gifted new roof just in time for holidays

LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — A US Army veteran in Lebanon, Tennessee has a brand new roof thanks to a nationwide effort to honor veterans. Elizabeth Henderson received her new roof last week as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project. Henderson was selected and approved as the recipient for the roof replacement through a partnership with Purple Heart Homes, a nonprofit veterans-focused charity.
LEBANON, TN

