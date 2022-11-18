Read full article on original website
Related
The James Webb telescope shows how starlight transforms a distant, Jupiter-like planet
The James Webb Space Telescope has identified a rich mix of gases swirling in the skies of a hot, Jupiter-like world orbiting a star that's around 700-light years from Earth. In addition to carbon dioxide, water, and other molecules, described in a series of new scientific papers published online, researchers say the telescope has spotted signs of sulfur dioxide.
NASA's Orion capsule buzzes the moon in a last step before humans revisit lunar orbit
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA's Orion capsule reached the moon Monday, whipping around the far side and buzzing the lunar surface on its way to a record-breaking orbit with test dummies sitting in for astronauts. It's the first time a capsule has visited the moon since NASA's Apollo program...
Images of the Orion Constellation tell a tale of death and dust
The Orion Nebula, housed within the Orion constellation, is a hubbub of stars being birthed, living, and dying. Now, NASA has combined images from three different telescopes, and they tell quite the story. As you peer into the images, you can see the voids left behind by massive, unseen stars, as well as hot spots where newer stars are currently forming.
These are the migrants who plant and pick the strawberries in your supermarket
If you've ever had strawberries, there is a good chance they were grown in a province in southern Spain called Huelva. Spain is the second largest producer of strawberries, behind the United States. And the jurisdiction of Huelva is where 80% of the country's berries are grown, in an industry...
In the strawberry fields of Spain, migrants from Africa work in hope of a better life
Spain a prolific producer of strawberries, and the jurisdiction of Huelva is where 80% of the country's berries are grown, in an industry that is increasingly demanding. The work is year-round and requires field workers who take on the repetitive task planting seedlings and then harvesting when ready. This job usually falls on migrants, many from Africa.
The risks are high and the rewards low for the desperate manteros of Madrid
In parts of Madrid, a blanket could lead to jail time for Senegalese street vendors known as the manteros. They sell counterfeit goods that sit on mantas, Spanish for blankets. They often don't have work visas and the police harass them, but they can make a little more money selling knockoffs.
Here are the Books We Love: 400+ great 2022 reads recommended by NPR
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. 10 books to read to learn about women's plight in Iran. Here are the 14 books that NPR staff and critics are loving the most so far this year. July 02, 2022. |. By:. Miranda Mazariegos. Tagged as:. 8 books to enjoy...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
32K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0